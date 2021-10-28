COVID-19 and mental health
Pediatric psychologist Dr. Anne-Louise Lockhart discusses the pandemic's effect on young children.
Pediatric psychologist Dr. Anne-Louise Lockhart discusses the pandemic's effect on young children.
The garlic snot trend is pretty gnarly...and pretty unsafe.View Entire Post ›
Especially as they voyage back home, we wish the Arby family the best.
Not everyone needs a booster shot right now, and the truth is that most Americans who've gotten Pfizer or Moderna probably don't.
Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip.The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one popular condiment due to potential contamination. Read on to find out if you have this product at home and what to do if so.RELATED: If You Bought This Food at Costco, Throw It Away Now, F
Avoid overnight injuries like a stiff neck or back pain with a few tips from a sleep specialist.
I was in the dark shadows of the ultrasound room when I first heard the words 'incompatible with life.' I didn’t understand. He was already alive.
Nicole Scherzinger looked fierce as she did a poolside bridge pose while on vacation in the Caribbean. The former Pussycat Doll says yoga keeps her fit.
Florida surgeon general shares why he refused lawmaker with cancer's request he wear a mask
The 42-year-old actress stripped down to her underwear for breast cancer research—and she is looking extra toned! Kate swears by Pilates and Peloton Tread.
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesFlorida’s top medical official is once again under fire for his stance on COVID-19 safety measures—this time for claiming a face mask limits his ability to communicate.Amid controversy over his refusal to wear a mask in a meeting last week with state Sen. Tina Polsky, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo insisted in a Tuesday statement his decision to flout pandemic safety measures—despite the politician indicating she was sick—stemmed from his
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo led the NFL in scoring last year. He recently shared one workout move he swears by: the "Good Morning" squat.
The county attorney disagreed with the decision to send a trooper, telling Insider, "I saw no crime that needed investigating."
Autumn Carver was placed on an ECMO machine on Aug. 27 — the same day that she welcomed her third child, son Huxley
Has sleep been evading you? Here are some tips to enjoy a good night's sleep – no medication required.
Try these at-home remedies for unwanted tummy issues.
The report found that NC hospitals raked in some $1.8 billion in tax breaks between 2019 and 2020.
Two scientists told Insider that it is possible that the coronavirus is making the body attack the brain, causing psychiatric symptoms.
Before he was a favorite of those decrying “medical tyranny,” Florida's GOP governor approved a mandate that doctors log kids’ vaccines into a database.
The U.S. state with the fewest daily COVID-19 cases per capita is the same one that recently had more than any other: Florida.
CBD oil has wonderful benefits that treat many symptoms of menopause.