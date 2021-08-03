Covid-19: The mystery of rising infections in India's Kerala

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kerala has so far recorded more than 3.4 million cases
Kerala has recorded more than 3.4 million Covid-19 cases

The southern Indian state of Kerala accounts for more than half of the country's new Covid-19 infections. The BBC's Soutik Biswas and Vikas Pandey report on why cases continue to rise in the state, months after the waning of the deadly second wave.

In January 2020, Kerala reported India's first Covid-19 case in a medical student who returned from Wuhan, in China, where the pandemic began.

The number of cases rose steadily and it became a hotspot. By March, however, half a dozen states were reporting more cases than the picturesque southern state.

Sticking faithfully to the contagion control playbook of test, trace and isolate and involving grassroots networks, Kerala brought down its case count drastically. There were breathless stories about the state flattening the curve. The first wave was protracted, but Kerala managed to control the spread of infection. The official death count remained low.

Infections rose faster during the deadly second wave this summer. And they show no signs of abating even as the pandemic wanes in other parts of the country.

With barely 3% of India's population, Kerala has been accounting for more than half of India's new cases.

The reproduction number of the virus - which explains a disease's ability to spread and estimates the number of people infected by one already infected person - has crossed one.

Kerala
Kerala

This indicates a growing number of cases which, in turn, require lockdowns and other measures to stem a tide of infections.

The percentage of people who test positive for the virus from the overall numbers being tested has hovered above 10% for a month. Kerala has recorded 3.4 million infections and 16,837 deaths from Covid-19 so far.

But these disturbing numbers don't tell you the whole story, say epidemiologists.

Kerala, they say, is testing a lot more people - more than double the people per million compared to the rest of the country. It has kept infection levels in control.

The state is capturing one out of every two infections compared to other states which are catching one out of 30-odd infections. "Kerala is testing more, and testing smarter. By tracing contacts to find out real cases, testing is also better targeted," says Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India's top virologists.

The latest antibody tests survey reveals that only 43% people above the age of six in Kerala have been exposed to the infection, compared to 68% nationwide.

This, many believe, proves that Kerala has done an admirable job in controlling the spread of coronavirus unlike the rest of India.

Also, despite the rising number of cases, hospitals have not been overwhelmed. Kerala's case fatality rate is a third of India's national estimate; half of the Covid-19 beds in hospitals are free; and under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths is possibly the lowest in the state, according to a report.

Kerala
Kerala

Also, Kerala has fully vaccinated more than 20% of its people and 38% - including 70% of people over 45 years - have received a single jab, much higher than the national average.

So the state appears to be testing widely, reporting cases honestly, vaccinating quickly and ensuring that hospitals are not overwhelmed. Future waves of infection will not be "as severe as the second wave, given the pace at which Kerala is vaccinating its population", reckons Dr Rijo M John, a health economist.

Yet, epidemiologists worry that Kerala's apparent success does not tell us the whole story.

For one, a large number of people remain susceptible to the virus. "This is likely to be driving the pandemic in the state now," says Prof Gautam Menon, a disease modelling expert.

There is also risk in "letting people get infected, even while preventing deaths", says virologist Shaheed Jameel.

And that risk is of long Covid - long-term problems after recovering from the original infection - which afflicts up to a third of those infected, including asymptomatic patients.

People queue up at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kochi on Wednesday
Kerala has fully vaccinated over 20% of its people

Kerala is at an "early [stage] in runaway exponential growth" in infections, believes Dr Swapneil Parikh, a physician. The highly infectious Delta variant has a much higher viral load and spreads faster, making it difficult to stamp out the infection, he says.

"The hospitalisations and deaths now represent infections from sometime before, so I would not necessarily take solace in the fact that they are low right now," says Dr Parikh. The consistently high test positive rate of infections is "still a cause for worry".

Prof Menon says a prolonged pandemic could mean the possibility of more mutations of the virus, leading to the emergence of new and dangerous variants which could spread the disease to the unvaccinated and uninfected people. "This is a time for caution. Kerala's main focus should be to bring down case numbers."

Many say Kerala needs to be wiser and more forceful while enforcing rolling lockdowns - the state has allowed festivals to go ahead, leading to mass gatherings and risks of increased infections. Virologists say Kerala also requires a more granular data on targeted testing and increased genome sequencing to find out where the infections are rising the most and to track new variants.

"If there is one thing which we should have learnt from India's pandemic by now, it is to treat narratives of exceptionalism with caution," says Dr Murad Banaji, a mathematician at London's Middlesex University, who has been tracking the pandemic closely. Clearly, Kerala might not turn out to be an exception.

Charts by Shadab Nazmi

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan to hospitalise only most serious COVID-19 cases in surge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will hospitalise only COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so while others isolate at home, officials said, as worries grew about a strained medical system amid a surge in Olympics host city Tokyo and elsewhere. The country has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, and is recording more than 10,000 daily new infections nationwide. Tokyo had a record high of 4,058 on Saturday.

  • FDA authorizes antibody treatment to prevent COVID after exposure

    The Food and Drugs Administration has authorized a COVID antibody treatment for use as a preventative measure after exposure to the coronavirus.Why it matters: Though the FDA said it should not be considered a vaccine substitute, the monoclonal antibodies can protect against severe illness by overwhelming the infection before it leaves the nose and throat, according to researchers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FDA's expand

  • Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

    With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday. The agency cited research in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that people infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients earlier in the pandemic.

  • Florida doctors deeply distressed by flood of younger, sicker Covid patients

    "Every day I come to work and I’m tired and I’m ready for people to be vaccinated," said one hospital nurse.

  • Research Says the Delta Variant Could Be More Contagious Than the Original COVID-19 Strain

    It could be more contagious than chickenpox, the 1918 Spanish flu, and the original COVID-19 strain.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Children glued to screens during lockdown twice as likely to become short-sighted

    PM steps in to save holidays on the Continent App tweaked to alert fewer people and end ‘pingdemic’ Sherelle Jacobs: The shame of Britain’s blasé rejection of liberty If you were the PM's dad, where would you go on holiday? Covid did leak from Wuhan lab, say Republicans

  • Broward school district backpedals on mask mandate after DeSantis says he’ll cut funds

    Broward County Public Schools backtracked on its mask mandate Monday, saying the district would comply with the governor’s executive order that prevents schools from requiring facial coverings.

  • Alcohol use linked to nearly 750,000 cancer cases in 2020

    Most cancers linked to alcohol use were in people who have more than two drinks a day.

  • 'Being transgender is not a medical condition': The meaning of trans broken arm syndrome

    Transgender people require equitable health care just like anyone else. Experts advise using all the tools in their arsenal to fight discrimination.

  • The delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous strains of the virus, federal health officials say, as they urge vaccinations

    Federal health officials struck a serious tone on Monday, once again urging Americans to get vaccinated and calling on more employers to require COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

  • Fears over impunity grow as Haiti probes president's slaying

    Police have detained more than 40 suspects in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse, but many people fear Haiti’s crumbling judicial system could result in the assassination going unpunished. Experts and even Haiti’s Office of Citizen Protection, an ombudsman-like government agency, warn that the country faces many challenges to properly handle such a complicated case. “The judicial system is held hostage by certain sectors and weakened by a disciplinary body ... that protects dishonest and corrupt judges but persecutes, through bogus human rights NGOs, those who are honest,” the agency said in a Sunday statement.

  • Sydney's ticket out of COVID lockdown? Six million shots

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia's New South Wales, home to Sydney, said on Tuesday it could ease a COVID-19 lockdown that demands five million people stay at home until the end of August if 50% of the population is vaccinated, even as new infections linger near a 16-month high. A lifting of restrictions in New South Wales, the country's most populous state, would be a boost for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under intense pressure https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-morrisons-approval-rating-slumps-slow-vaccine-rollout-2021-07-18 for his government's handling of the vaccine rollout, with the threat of a second economic recession in as many years looming. New South Wales, which accounts for a third of all activity in Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.47 trillion) economy, has struggled to contain a surge of cases of the highly infectious Delta variant in Sydney, the country's biggest city, despite the lockdown, currently due to be lifted on Aug. 29.

  • Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge

    San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor public settings as COVID-19 infections surge because of the highly contagious delta variant. The new mandate applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, and takes effect on Tuesday in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, as well as the city of Berkeley.

  • Fully vaccinated? Now you can apply for the 'vaccine passport'

    SINGAPORE - For those who are fully vaccinated, you can now head over to Notarise to get your HealthCerts that will enable travel in the future. You're welcome!

  • Former FDA head optimistic about end of pandemic

    Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, says he's optimistic that the pandemic will fade this fall as more people become vaccinated. (Aug. 2)

  • These Photos Show The Enormous Turnout For Lollapalooza Despite Delta Concerns

    There was a massive turnout for Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival, which was one of the biggest public gatherings in the US since the start of the pandemic.View Entire Post ›

  • Gasoline Demand Sinks as Virus Batters Leading Asia Importer

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Covid-19 crisis is hammering gasoline demand in Southeast Asia’s leading economy, echoing a slump in India earlier this year.Strict curbs on travel amid a surge in virus cases are taking a toll on consumption, with gasoline and diesel usage plummeting during the initial phase of restrictions from July 3-25. Shipments of gasoline into Asia’s biggest importer of the fuel have sunk almost a quarter, according to Vortexa Ltd.The drop-off in consumption highlights the threa

  • CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which protected millions of Americans behind on their rent from being tossed out of houses and apartments, expired at midnight on Saturday, with Congress failing to renew it as Biden had asked. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier on Monday pressed Biden to have his administration renew the ban without congressional action.

  • U.S. surgeon general on COVID breakthrough cases, vaccine effectiveness

    U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss delta concerns as a new CDC study found vaccinated people made up 74% of cases in a beach town outbreak in Massachusetts.

  • Even Without A Deadly Pandemic, Lollapalooza Did Not Look Fun

    After a year of no crowds, concerts, and no Instagram photos of influencers in sheer kaftans on grassy fields, musical festivals are returning — and to a somewhat horrifying degree. This past weekend, Lollapalooza opened its, um, fences once again in Chicago, expecting to attract the usual 100,000 concert goers a day. But what looked like nature healing (and bucket hats returning) actually appeared to be a breeding ground for the extremely viral Delta variant of COVID-19. Over the weekend, a num