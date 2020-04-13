COVID-19 Is Not Stopping the Entrepreneurial Journey for These Founders

Companies in the Chandler Innovations Program are soldiering on….virtually.

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation, and entrepreneurial development program, just advanced several companies to track two of their entrepreneurial program after they completed track one.

"Taking our tracks online was a very smooth process," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations. "Our founders are a dedicated group intent upon pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams while safeguarding themselves and the wellbeing of their families."

Chandler Innovations completed the 12-week track one cohort virtually after social distancing ordinances were put into effect. Founders were able to finish their assignments via the incubator's learning management system (LMS).

Jasmine Holmes, Program Instructor for Chandler Innovations, is the facilitator of the program. With over 15 years of graphic design and marketing experience, Holmes brings creative and analytical skills to help entrepreneurs work through the formation of their vision.

"I'm impressed with the ideas that our clients brought to the track this winter. It's even more exciting to see how they've refined them. The group graduating track one is well on their way to transforming their ideas into companies on a path for growth," said Holmes.

Innovations client engagement indicates that entrepreneurial goals can still be achieved if provided with the right assistance. Lee Kambar, Founder of Morning Star SOS, which uses drone technology to decrease accidental pool drownings with real-time video and alerts, is grateful for the support.

"Chandler Innovations helped me understand where I am as a CEO and where I need to be to launch my company," said Kambar.

Track one graduates will begin track two in September of 2020. Applications for the Chandler Innovations program are currently being accepted with an anticipated track one start of June 2020. Track one is a twelve-week cohort that helps founders recognize and analyze any biases or obstacles that prevent the company from creating a product or service that genuinely solves a known pain-point for their target market.

For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers four track-programs throughout the year for those who work, live or own property in Chandler. It also offers entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

Contact:

Diana White

CEO, Chandler Innovations

adminci@nacet.org

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-is-not-stopping-the-entrepreneurial-journey-for-these-founders-301039211.html

SOURCE Chandler Innovations