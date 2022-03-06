🌱 COVID-19 Now Endemic On LI + Valley Stream State Track Champ
Health experts say that Long Island and New York City may be at or close to herd immunity or an endemic stage of COVID-19. Long Island’s seven-day average of positive test results fell to 1.66% on Friday, the lowest rate since July 19. (Subscription: Newsday)
Ryan John, a Valley Stream North student, won the boys triple jump at this year's state championship. He jumped 46 feet, 6 1/4 jump at the 2022 NYSPHSAA Indoor Track & Field Championship at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island on Saturday. (Subscription: Newsday)
This week's "wow house" is in Cedarhurst. The home on Peninsula Boulevard has been completely renovated with a kosher kitchen and radiant heat. The asking price is $1,399,000.(Patch)
On March 4th, 2022, the Woodmere Fire Department responded as a mutual aid engine to the Hewlett Fire Department for a kitchen fire. (Facebook)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Cedarhurst: "For sale: entertainment center, no delivery." (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Hewlett Harbor: "Anyone have any kids that need math or English tutoring? I know algebra, geometry, and can also do social studies. $40/hr and I can come in person." (Nextdoor)
