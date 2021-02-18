COVID-19 offers remote workers and small communities big economic opportunities

Bill Oesterle, Opinion contributor

Among the many lasting effects of COVID-19 — one that has received little attention — is its potential to disrupt economic development. The pandemic introduced the world to remote work almost overnight. When those workers proved they could be productive, they triggered a secondary trend: realization by city and state governments that those remote workers represent an entirely new paradigm for economic development.

The term “talent-driven economic development” has become increasingly popular in city halls and statehouses over the past 10 years. Books like “The Rise of the Creative Class” by Richard Florida ignited enthusiastic discussions at economic development organizations across the country. In the Midwest and Northeast where demographic forces are causing serious work force problems, the focus on talent has become the most acute.

Unfortunately, no one had the foggiest notion how to do it. It’s no coincidence that the vast majority of existing economic development programs focus on attracting companies and the jobs that they create. Jobs attract talent. It has always worked that way.

Remote workers bring jobs with them

The notion that you could attract the talent first was intriguing, but inevitably faltered when someone bothered to ask where this talent was supposed to get a job. Some communities have worked around the problem by targeting wealthy people or entrepreneurs, but none of these programs has ever reached meaningful scale.

The pandemic and subsequent increase in remote work has changed all of that. Remote workers are novel because they bring their jobs with them. In economic development terms, they are a “two-for.” They add a person to the population, and they add a job to the overall job base. In essence, the economic value — and therefore the power — of the job they hold has shifted from their employer to themselves. The worker controls where that job goes. This means that talent-first economic development is finally a practical reality. Think of this as the advent of retail economic development.

"Now Hiring" sign on Feb. 6, 2021, in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Interestingly, a growing number of communities have begun to engage in retail economic development activities. At the most recent count, 33 cities and three states have developed incentive programs that range from cash in several communities, to tuition reimbursement in Maine, to a year’s worth of Jimmy John’s sandwiches (and cash) in Topeka, Kansas. Across these programs, the median incentive offer is around $10,000. This is not pocket change, but it may not be sufficient to spur waves of relocation.

COVID economy: From bust to Zoom, small towns are finding a new chance to thrive

It should be noted that $10,000 per new job is also roughly the amount that states are willing to pay companies for job creating investment. I suspect this is not a coincidence, as the economic development agencies are probably relying on old job creation playbooks as guideposts. It also suggests that there is much room for refinement of retail economic development. If a state is willing to pay $10,000 for a new job that may or may not be filled by a net new member of the local economy, why would it not pay considerably more for people who are inherently new to the local economy and bring their own paying jobs with them?

Instantly employed at a high level

In addition, the remote worker is instantly employed. There is no lag period attempting to match a job with a person. Finally, the average state incentive for a job assumes that the new job will pay about $29 per hour. Remote workers cluster in technology and design fields, which tend to be salaried employees making more than $150,000 per year. They also tend to be more likely to live in multi-wage earner households. With reasonable assumptions about some of these criteria, the value of a remote worker is at least 10 times greater than the expected value of a new, unfilled job.

New energy: Climate chaos is the real job killer. Biden's clean energy plan will boost the economy.

As communities begin to understand this value, it is likely that they will design programs to explore it. Ten thousand dollars may not be enough to move people at the margin, but $100,000 or more just might. At this point, no community has taken a big swing at attracting remote workers with major incentives and sophisticated targeting and marketing.

If that happens, the results could be dramatic. Recruiting 5,000 to 10,000 new remote workers to a local community is now feasible and would have a much more significant and immediate impact than traditional corporate subsidies. If efforts like this gain scale, geographically fixed workers might realize the substantial value they could capture if they moved to remote work, adding additional fuel to this paradigm-changing pandemic.

Bill Oesterle, the co-founder and former CEO of Angie's List, is the co-founder of MakeMyMove, a marketplace connecting remote workers looking for a place to live with communities offering incentives.

