COVID-19 origins, Biden makes rounds at G-20 summit, Game 4 of the World Series: 5 Things podcast

Good morning, I'm Taylor Wilson. And this is 5 Things You Need to Know Saturday, the 30th of October, 2021.

Two transgender Netflix employees have filed labor charges against the company after the controversial Dave Chappelle standup special. They say the company fired one of them after they organized a company walkout in protest of the special, which at times went after the transgender community. Russia has hit a new record for coronavirus infections with more than 40,000 in the past 24 hours. And Will Ferrell says he turned down $29 million for a sequel to the 2003 Christmas movie Elf. He said the premise just wasn't good.

We may never really know what the origins are of COVID-19. US intelligence agencies admitted yesterday that they won't be able to conclude whether the virus spread by animal to human transmission or leaked from a lab. A paper issued by the director of National Intelligence elaborates on findings released in August of a 90-day review issued by President Joe Biden. That review said that US intelligence agencies were divided on the origins of the virus, but that analyst do not think the virus was developed as a bio weapon, and that most agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered.

One thing that is clear is known cases of COVID-19 began popping up in China in late 2019, but the country has resisted international pressure to cooperate fully with investigations into the pandemic or to give access to genetic sequences of coronaviruses kept at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That lab remains a source of speculation for its research and reported safety problems. But for intelligence agencies concluded admittedly with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted for animal to human. A fifth intelligence agency believed with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab.

Beyond intelligence communities, scientists long believed that the virus originated from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, but they have since ruled that out. Investigators say they need more access inside China, including records and tissue samples from other animal markets in Wuhan. Figuring out the origins to any virus can be extremely difficult. In the case of SARS, a disease caused by a beta coronavirus, scientists in 2003 discovered that civets at live animal auctions in Guangdong, China were intermediary hosts, but it wasn't until 14 years later in 2017 that researchers traced the likely original source to bat caves in another part of China.

The latest G20 Summit opens today in Rome. And it's the first time that the world leaders have gathered in person since the start of the pandemic. That includes President Joe Biden, who met with the Pope yesterday. The pair chatted about the pandemic, climate change, and poverty while also presenting each other with gifts.

You are the most significant warrior for peace I've ever met.

[foreign language 00:03:42].

Biden also met with French President Emmanuel Macron as light tensions continue between the US and France following a secret submarine deal that blocked France out. Biden admitted the US was clumsy.

What happened was, to use a English phrase, what we did was clumsy. It was not done with a lot of grace. I was under the impression that certain things had happened that hadn't happened.

The US, Australia, and UK teamed up on a pact to help Australia acquire nuclear powered submarines that led to another submarine deal between Australia and France to be canceled. France retaliated by recalling ambassadors from both the US and Australia.

Today, G20 leaders are expected to finalize an agreement to bring major changes to the international tax system. Nearly 140 countries are on board to adapt a global minimum tax of at least 15% and make it harder for multinational corporations to avoid taxation. As ever, over the last two years, global health will also be high on the docket. COVID-19 will hit 5 million world deaths later this week. Other issues include climate change, supply chain disruptions, and Iran's Nuclear Program.

After the G20, there's another major international summit this weekend, the COP26. The Climate Change Summit kicks off tomorrow in Glasgow, Scotland and runs through November 12th. COP26 is the annual United Nations meeting featuring the 197 countries that have agreed to the UN framework convention on climate change. Some 20,000 people will be attending this and next week's talks. They include world leaders, but also other voices on the climate front, from scientists to indigenous people's advocates. Among those attending, President Joe Biden, activist Greta Thunberg, and members of the British Royal family.

Well, depending on where you are, you might be able to see the Northern lights in the United States this weekend, also called the spectacular Aurora. It could be seen in some Northern states, including as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon tonight. That's because of a strong geomagnetic storm in the forecast. The storm is due to a significant solar flare that happened on Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center said the storm can affect electrical grids, GPS navigation systems, and radio and satellite telecommunications.

It's time for Game 4. The World Series rolls on tonight after the Atlanta Braves took down the Houston Astros 2-0 in a near no-hitter in last night's Game 3. The Braves got a much needed big start from Ian Anderson and more good work from the bullpen along with a big late solo home run from Travis d'Arnaud. Tonight, it'll be Zack Greinke on the mound for Houston. And it's not clear who the Braves will pitch, but it'll likely be a combined bullpen game.

Also at Truist Park will be former president Donald Trump. He previously attended the 2019 World Series in Washington while president and was booed when he appeared on the scoreboard. It's not clear what reception he'll get in Atlanta.

