COVID-19 outbreak at Valley Street jail intensifies

Sep. 29—COVID-19 infections at the Valley Street jail have doubled in less than two weeks, prompting the jail to cancel some visitations and to quarantine infected inmates in specific units.

Jail Superintendent Willie Scurry announced on Tuesday that 23 inmates and three staff had tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates were in medical isolation in Unit 2C.

On Wednesday, the state's department of Health and Human Services reported 38 resident cases and 6 staff cases at the jail.

Valley Street jail in Manchester is operated by Hillsborough County and holds people awaiting trial and those sentenced to short jail terms, usually a year or less.

Scurry announced the numbers in sporadic updates that he posts on the jail's website. Two weeks ago, he reported 11 cases. A week ago, state health officials reported 16 cases among inmates (14) and staff (2).

"It seems they didn't learn much from the last outbreak," said Sarah Rothman, head of the Manchester Public Defender Office. In January, Scurry reported that about half of the jail's inmates had tested positive for the virus.

She Rothman said defense lawyers only get information from Scurry's memos and their clients. At times, defense lawyers show up at the jail only to find their client's unit has been placed in quarantine, Rothman said.

Rothman said more transparency and information are needed.

Telephone calls and emails sent to Scurry were not returned Wednesday.

Last week, the state listed two other outbreaks in correctional facilities: at the Cheshire County jail and the federal prison in Berlin. An updated list of outbreaks was expected to be released Thursday.

With the growing numbers, Scurry suspended visitations Tuesday, including those by defense attorneys. But his memo was unclear about whether those suspensions are facility-wide or limited to quarantine and isolation units.

Efforts to reach him for clarification were unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, Scurry reported three units in quarantine or isolation status — 1B, 1C and 2A. Movement of inmates out of those units is prohibited, he said.

According to previous memos, an inmate is tested, as well as any roommate, when symptoms develop. Any positive test results in an inmate being sent to 2C medical isolation unit.

Two weeks ago, Scurry wrote that he had segregated inmates based on vaccination status. He resumed work duties for vaccinated inmates who were symptom-free at the urging of state health officials.

Two weeks ago, Scurry said the jail was trying to schedule a vaccination clinic. Rothman said she heard that too but does not know if it took place.

She said corrections officers seem to be moving throughout the facility, a practice the state discouraged to reduce the spread of the disease. She also also said the jail does not appear to be screening inmates for COVID-19 risks when they enter the facility. And inmates wait for days to be tested, she said.

Rothman expects medically vulnerable inmates will begin filing requests to be released before trial. Earlier this year, several convinced judges to release them.

mhayward@unionleader.com