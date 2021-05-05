COVID-19 overshadows independence in key Scottish election

  • The Scottish side of the border between Scotland and England at Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Scotland, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. But many voters, even if they support independence, are cautious. (AP Photo/Renee Graham)
  • First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon, with party candidates Neil Gray, left, and Anum Qaisar-Javed, right, alongside the party's campaign bus during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election, in Airdrie, Scotland, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has downplayed independence in her campaign, stressing her credentials as a safe pair of hands to lead Scotland’s recovery from the pandemic. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
  • Scottish independence supporters attend a rally in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. But many voters, even if they support independence, are cautious. (AP Photo/Renee Graham)
  • First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon, visits Pocra Quay during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election, in Aberdeen, Scotland, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has downplayed independence in her campaign, stressing her credentials as a safe pair of hands to lead Scotland’s recovery from the pandemic. (Russell Cheyne/PA via AP)
  • Alba Party leader Alex Salmond during his election campaign trail visit to the Scotsman Lounge in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday May 3, 2021. Virus lockdown social liberty measures and Scottish independence are among the most divisive questions being debated ahead of upcoming Scottish Parliamentary Election on May 6. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
  • The Scottish side of the border between Scotland and England at Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Scotland, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. But many voters, even if they support independence, are cautious. (AP Photo/Renee Graham)
  • Scottish independence supporters attend a rally in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. But many voters, even if they support independence, are cautious. (AP Photo/Renee Graham)
  • Friends Elizabeth Care, left, who voted against Scottish independence in 2014, and Janet Allan, who voted for it, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. But many voters, even if they support independence, are cautious. (AP Photo/Renee Graham)
  • James Cook, Managing Director of D.R Collin & Son who voted for Scottish independence in 2014, but feels now is not the right time for a second independence referendum, speaks to the Associated Press in Eyemouth, Scotland, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. But many voters, even if they support independence, are cautious. (AP Photo/Renee Graham)
  • The English side of the border between Scotland and England at Berwick-Upon-Tweed, England, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. But many voters, even if they support independence, are cautious. (AP Photo/Renee Graham)
1 / 10

Britain Scotland Election

The Scottish side of the border between Scotland and England at Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Scotland, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Scotland holds an election Thursday that could hasten the breakup of the United Kingdom. The pro-independence Scottish National Party is leading in the polls and a big victory will give it the the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England. But many voters, even if they support independence, are cautious. (AP Photo/Renee Graham)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS and RENEE GRAHAM
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EYEMOUTH, Scotland (AP) — James Cook was an enthusiastic supporter of Scottish independence, but now he’s not so sure.

As Scotland holds an election Thursday that could be a stepping stone to the breakup of the United Kingdom, the seafood wholesaler has more urgent things on his mind. Britain’s exit from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic have caused economic upheaval, and he says it’s not the right time to gamble on independence.

“A third major event could be cataclysmic for us,” Cook said.

The question of independence overshadows the election for the 129-seat Scottish Parliament. The Scottish National Party, which has led a minority government since 2016, says a big victory will give it the moral right and the political momentum to hold a referendum on whether Scotland should end its three-century union with England.

Scotland voted to remain part of the U.K. in a 2014 independence referendum that was billed at the time as a once-in-a-generation decision. But SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon argues that Brexit has fundamentally changed the situation by dragging Scotland out of the European Union against its will. The U.K. as a whole voted narrowly in 2016 to leave the bloc, but a majority of Scottish voters wanted to remain in the EU.

Sturgeon says that if she wins a majority on Thursday, she will pass legislation through the Scottish Parliament for a new independence referendum, forcing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to challenge the law in court if he wants to stop it.

Elections are also being held Thursday for the Welsh Assembly, London mayor and local authorities across England, in the biggest test of Britain’s political temperature since Johnson’s Conservatives won a general election in 2019.

Polls suggest it’s almost certain the SNP will win the most seats in Scotland's semi-autonomous parliament, but may not secure an overall majority.

For some voters, the issue of independence has been supplanted by more urgent concerns — not least COVID-19, which has cost thousands of jobs and caused more than 7,600 deaths in this country of 5.5 million people.

Brexit has also prompted some to reconsider. Fractious, years-long divorce negotiations between the U.K. and the much larger EU proved harder than British Brexit-backers had promised — a foretaste of how a future U.K.-Scotland split could unfold. New post-Brexit barriers to trade with Europe have hammered Scottish business including fish and seafood exporters, who say checks and red tape have left Europe-bound catches rotting in trucks.

“Businesses are really on the back foot at the moment,” said Cook, who runs seafood seller D.R. Collin & Son in the port of Eyemouth, near the Scottish-English border. “So I think if you speak to anybody that is business-orientated, they will be a bit cautious.”

Cook said he still supports independence in the long term, but there are “a lot of issues we need clarity on” first.

Sturgeon has downplayed independence in her campaign, stressing her credentials as a safe pair of hands to lead Scotland’s recovery from the pandemic.

“I am the only candidate for first minister offering tried and tested leadership to guide us through the crisis and into recovery,” Sturgeon said in an open letter to Scottish voters, which didn't mention independence.

Sturgeon, who has led Scotland since 2014, has seen her reputation enhanced by her response to COVID-19. Her calm, crisp style contrasts with the erratic messaging and frequent policy shifts of Johnson, whose brand of posh, polysyllabic Englishness grates on many Scots.

Her popularity has left Scotland’s two big pro-Union parties, the Conservatives and Labour, fighting over second place. Both parties have seen their poll ratings plunge in recent years. But both are hoping for a comeback under new leaders, Anas Sarwar for Labour and Douglas Ross for the Conservatives.

On Sturgeon’s other flank is the uncompromisingly pro-independence former SNP leader Alex Salmond. He and Sturgeon are former friends and political allies who fell out over misconduct allegations against Salmond, who was tried and acquitted last year on sexual assault charges.

Salmond says the allegations were part of a witch-hunt by his political opponents, and attacked the Scottish government, and Sturgeon, over how they were handled.

In March, Salmond announced he was forming a new pro-independence party, Alba — the Scottish Gaelic word for Scotland. Alba is not running against the SNP in Scotland’s 73 parliamentary constituencies but is fielding candidates in the regional contest used to elect the other 56 lawmakers. Salmond says Alba seats will help form a pro-independence “super majority” in the Scottish Parliament.

Salmond is a huge figure in Scottish politics who as first minister secured the first independence referendum in 2014. But his attempts to stay in the limelight — which include hosting a talk show on the Kremlin-funded TV channel RT — and the sex abuse allegations have tarnished him.

Polls suggest voters have limited appetite for Alba’s chest-thumping style of Scottish nationalism and are more in tune with Sturgeon’s take-it-slowly approach.

“I completely understand the emotional pull of independence,” said undecided voter Olive Burnside, a retired English teacher in Glasgow. “And also I would love to be free of the bunch of idiots — well, corrupt people — that we have in (the U.K. government in) Westminster at the moment.

“So my heart says, ‘Oh yes it would be great.’ But my head just does wonder about the economic side of things, about managing such a small country.”

Mark Diffley, a political pollster in Edinburgh, said “there is very little support, including amongst independence supporters” for a referendum soon.

“The economic prospectus for independence is now not really worth the paper it’s written on, because COVID has just put an earthquake in the middle of any economic forecasts,” he said.

“It will suit everyone, I think, to let this settle — let the dust settle on the election, let the focus be on the economic and social recovery from the pandemic and address the independence question a bit later.”

___

Jill Lawless reported from London, and Renee Graham also reported from Glasgow.

Recommended Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani allies are pressuring Trump to help pay his former attorney's growing legal bills, report says

    Rudy Giuliani, who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer, currently faces a federal investigation and huge defamation lawsuits of his own.

  • In COVID-hit India, a 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and who dies

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Rohan Aggarwal is 26 years old. As India's healthcare system teeters on the verge of collapse during a brutal second wave of the novel coronavirus, Aggarwal makes those decisions during a 27-hour workday that includes a grim overnight shift in charge of the emergency room at his New Delhi hospital. Everyone at Holy Family Hospital – patients, relatives and staff – knows there aren't enough beds, not enough oxygen or ventilators to keep everyone who arrives at the hospital's front gates alive.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Fox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson just went after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "for the second consecutive show," Politico noted on Tuesday. This time, Carlson devoted an entire segment of his Fox show on Monday to McCarthy's apparent relationship with Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz, whom Carlson claimed is "effectively a Democrat" and a Fox chyron declared "has a strange power over GOP leaders." After previously saying on his show that Luntz is "particularly close" with McCarthy, the Fox host on Monday said he received a "call from a source" telling him that they're "not simply friends, they're roommates," as McCarthy apparently "lives in Frank Luntz' apartment" in Washington, D.C. "The top Republican in the House lives with a Google lobbyist?" Carlson said. "Come on. Come on! Even by the sleazy and corrupt standards of politics in Washington, that did not seem possible. In fact, it sounded like a joke." Carlson reported, though, that a spokesperson for McCarthy confirmed to him that "because of the pandemic," McCarthy has "rented a room in Washington at a fair market price from Frank" — at which point Carlson put up a cartoonish graphic on screen of the two sharing a bunk bed. From there, Carlson openly questioned whether McCarthy is, in fact, paying "fair market price" for the room or if he could be "violating House ethics rules on taking gifts" if he's not. "To summarize: The star of Republicans' network of choice is being fed oppo about and is denouncing the man who wants to be speaker of the House," Politico wrote. "Not good for McCarthy." Frank Luntz & Kevin McCarthy. Not only are they friends. They are roommates. pic.twitter.com/nYGXxV5bya — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' actThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woes

  • Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo

    A federal judge has ordered the release of a legal memorandum the Trump-era Justice Department prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr before he announced his conclusion that President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. The Justice Department had refused to give the March 24, 2019, memorandum to a government transparency group that requested it under the Freedom of Information Act, saying the document represented the private advice of lawyers and was produced before any formal decision had been made and was therefore exempt from disclosure under public records law. “In other words, the review of the document reveals that the Attorney General was not then engaged in making a decision about whether the President should be charged with obstruction of justice; the fact that he would not be prosecuted was a given,” Jackson said in an order dated Monday.

  • Bill Gates is America's biggest owner of private farmland, and his 242,000 acres could be split in his divorce

    Bill Gates owns farmland in 18 states from Washington to Florida. His divorce means he may not be the largest private-farmland owner for much longer.

  • WHO experts voice "very low confidence" in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data

    WHO experts have voiced "very low confidence" in data provided by Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on its COVID-19 vaccine regarding the risk of serious side-effects in some patients, but overall confidence in its ability to prevent the disease, a document seen by Reuters shows. A World Health Organization spokesman said that the document on Sinopharm vaccine BBIBP-CorV was "one of many resources" on which recommendations are made, tentatively scheduled to be issued later this week. In Beijing, Sinopharm was not immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.

  • 'My fellow American': Biden sends letter to stimulus check recipients, echoing mailer sent by Trump

    Joe Biden's letter to stimulus check recipients is similar to a Donald Trump mailing that prompted accusations he was politicizing the IRS.

  • Stuart MacGill: Ex-Australian cricketer kidnapped and released in Sydney

    Former Test bowler Stuart MacGill was abducted and released in an alleged gang kidnapping last month.

  • Forget Herd Immunity. Here’s How We End This Nightmare.

    GettyBy the time Israel recently crossed the threshold of 60 percent of its population having received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine (with more than one half receiving two doses to become fully immunized), new COVID-19 cases and deaths had plummeted. Now that New Hampshire is the first in the United States to reach 60 percent single-dose immunization, we are seeing significant declines in COVID-19 suffering there, as well.Such positive developments might make it seem like the all-elusive target of “herd immunity” is finally within reach, and the pandemic is kaput.Yet on Monday, The New York Times skeptically explored whether it will even be possible to achieve herd immunity in the United States. In this context, herd immunity refers to the level of COVID-19 vaccination coverage required in order to reach a tipping point that results in halting coronavirus transmission.But vaccines are working, and it’s important we don’t get distracted by a moving target that has been seized upon by the far right and which could be used to stoke vaccine hesitancy.In fact, I’ve stopped using the term herd immunity because it has been highly politicized by conservative groups as a means to justify the premature halting of non-pharmaceutical interventions, including masks and social distancing. In some cases, coronavirus skeptics have set the bar at ridiculously low levels, such as 40 percent vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.There is a scientific rationale behind the concept of “herd immunity.” Some epidemiologists have suggested that virus transmission will dramatically decline or even disappear once the level of full vaccination reaches 65-70 percent, though lately that number has been raised to much higher levels, possibly even 85-90 percent. That’s partly because of the higher transmissibility of new variants of concern, including the B.1.1.7 variant now dominant in the U.S. and Israel.Recently, the hope has been that if we can hit 75 percent, 80 percent, or 90 percent benchmarks, we might reach a point where transmission does not disappear entirely but is at such low levels that we can resume levels of activity that resemble pre-pandemic life.Some version of that achievement is still the plan, and it is still attainable. However, reaching such levels will require many stars to align, and we face some significant hurdles.Currently, no COVID-19 vaccine has been released for emergency use for anyone under the age of 16, although Pfizer-BioNTech has requested emergency use for 12- to 15-year-olds and reportedly may get it as soon as this month. We will need to create awareness campaigns regarding the importance of vaccinating this adolescent population, with a goal to have middle schools and high schools across the country fully immunized against COVID-19 by the fall. That would still leave the slice of the U.S. population under the age of 12, which is so far ineligible for vaccination.Likewise, while vaccine hesitancy or refusal has declined significantly in BIPOC communities in recent months, we still face the reality that vaccinations in these groups lag behind white or Asian populations. A significant issue is ensuring vaccine access, especially in low-income communities that lack pharmacies and health-care facilities. Closing this BIPOC gap has been a priority for the Biden administration, a focus that must accelerate.Third, the Center for Countering Digital Hate estimates that the leading anti-vaxxer groups have 58 million followers, and now at least one anti-vaxxer group has specifically targeted Black Americans in a new film documentary by drawing analogies between vaccinations and Tuskegee experimentation. Complicating this situation are revelations of concerted attacks on COVID-19 vaccinations by the Russian government. Although the Biden administration acknowledges the importance of ramping up pro-vaccine messages, so far it has not taken the essential steps to halt anti-vaccine aggression from U.S. groups or state actors like Russia. This could become an important barrier to high vaccination rates.Meanwhile, as I have previously highlighted, we have at least four major news polls showing that over 40 percent of individuals self-identifying as Republicans exhibit vaccine hesitancy or refusal. That is why the top U.S. states in terms of vaccination coverage—achieving more than 50 percent of residents receiving a single dose—are all blue or bluish states, whereas states at the bottom with 35 percent vaccine coverage or less are all deep red. I fear we are heading toward a deep red state versus blue state divide, in which only the blue states slow or halt virus transmission. In contrast, the coronavirus will continue to circulate and mutate across the U.S. southern and mountain states. That is a major barrier to anything resembling herd immunity for the country. We must find a path to reach conservative groups and the GOP leadership to get Republican strongholds vaccinated.Another, perhaps less obvious move that is essential for Americans ready for this to be over already: vaccinating Canada. It makes no sense to vaccinate Detroit, Michigan, and yet ignore Windsor, Ontario, across the Detroit River. The same goes for Buffalo, New York, and Fort Erie, Ontario, connected by the legendary Peace Bridge. Yet Canada lags far behind the U.S. in vaccination coverage. Only 34 percent of Canada’s population has received a single dose of vaccine, and only 3 percent is fully vaccinated. Such numbers ensure that the virus will circulate in our northern states for many more months. With a Canadian population of 37.59 million, it is feasible for the U.S. to facilitate vaccinating Canada by expanding vaccine coverage another 11 percent. That is not a stretch, it’s the right thing to do, and in our enlightened self- interest.Similarly, only 6 percent of the Mexican population is fully vaccinated, while only 10 percent has received a single dose. Because of its much larger population and logistics, vaccinating Mexico is more daunting than Canada, but we should at least begin this process in a more accelerated manner.So, sure, the odds are stacked against us. The youngest Americans are unreachable with vaccines, at least as of now, and virus transmission continues to swirl around us. Most significantly, we should anticipate sustained transmission in some of the deep-red states where populations continue to defy vaccinations, especially if we fail to enact more aggressive measures against anti-vaccine disinformation.But I believe we can achieve 80 to 85 percent vaccination coverage—and claw back normalcy—no matter what you want to call it.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The woman with the impossible waist: how Betty Brosmer inspired Billie Eilish

    Billie Eilish’s uncharacteristically sultry, cleavage-bearing photoshoot for this month’s British Vogue, timed to introduce her new, blonder look to the world for the release of forthcoming album Happier Than Ever, has inspired a rash of internet opinion. Some say she has betrayed her young female fans by abandoning her baggy-jumpered, green-haired two-fingers to normative patriarchal beauty standards; others say it’s her body, her choice, and no one’s business but her own; while still others accuse Vogue of pressuring her into the look. (Although in the interview, Eilish stresses that the shoot was entirely her idea.) At heart, this is a debate about the female body and who derives power from it: is the woman with the confidence to show it off and enjoy the sensation of being alive in her own skin, or is it the men who see it, salivate over it, and treat women more like objects and less like people because of it? The career of Betty Brosmer, Californian pin-up and supermodel of the Fifties who Eilish cites as an inspiration for her new look, might provide one answer. Known for her exaggerated hourglass figure (she was nicknamed “the impossible waist”), photographs of Brosmer papered the walls of bedrooms and offices across America when Marilyn Monroe was still chorus dancing in small-budget studio comedies. She was born in Pasadena but got her first modelling gig in New York, for the department stores Sears & Roebuck, at the age of 13. Soon, she caught the attention of celebrated pin-up photographers Alberto Vargas and Earl Moran, and, two years later in 1950, she moved permanently to New York with her aunt to spend her teenage years modelling for men’s magazines, including Modern Man, Photo, and People Today. Her image appeared in advertisements everywhere from milk cartons to billboards, and on the covers of popular pulp romance novels; she won numerous beauty contests, including Miss Television, for which she was photographed on top of the Empire State building for the cover of TV Guide.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • ‘I apologise to viewers’: CNN’s Don Lemon erupts at network for Santorum interview on Native American remarks

    Republican political commentator accused of trying to ‘whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed’ with apology during segment with Chris Cuomo

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • Whose 'Big Lie'? Trump's proclamation a new GOP litmus test

    Donald Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame — and potentially remove — members of their party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year's election was stolen from him. In Utah, Sen. Mitt Romney, a rare Trump foe in the GOP, faced the indignity over the weekend of reminding a booing crowd that he was once their presidential standard-bearer. Trump left office nearly four months ago with his reputation badly damaged after a mob of his supporters waged a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of election results.

  • Litman: Rudy Giuliani's outrage is the refuge of a scoundrel

    There are three reasons why we know the Justice Department's Giuliani investigation is righteous.

  • VIDEO: British Royal Marines have been practicing storming a ship at sea with jet packs

    What looks like something out of science fiction could soon become reality for militaries and change maritime operations.

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.

  • London woman killed in Pakistan by two men who wanted to marry her

    Police are hunting at least four suspects after a young London woman was shot and strangled while visiting Pakistan. Mayra Zulfiqar had recently been threatened with “dire consequences” by two men after she refused their marriage proposals, according to legal documents filed by her family. The 26-year-old had told relatives she feared for her life after she refused to marry either of the pair, and had called on an uncle to intercede. However, the law graduate from Middlesex University who had moved from the UK around two months ago, was then found dead at her apartment in the eastern city of Lahore. The young woman was found with a bullet wound to her shoulder, but police said she was also thought to have been strangled. A post mortem is underway. Miss Zulfiqar had been threatened by two friends after they tried to force her into marriage, according to a police complaint filed by her uncle, Mohammad Nazeer. Mr Nazeer said he had intended to talk to the two men in order to defuse the situation, only for her then to be killed, Dawn newspaper reported. The pair are accused of breaking into her house in the city's defence housing association neighbourhood with two accomplices in the early hours of Monday morning to kill her. Supt Sayyed Ali said an unidentified caller had alerted police about the murder and she had been found lying in a pool of blood in her room with her mobile phone near her body. “We have seized the mobile phone for forensic analysis,” he said, adding that police teams were also trying to access the nearby CCTV cameras' footage to check the movements of any suspects. Supt Sayyed said they had also contacted the parents and other family members of the deceased abroad to get details from them. Police said Miss Zulfiqar had travelled to Pakistan from the UK to attend a wedding but decided to stay on. “We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later stage,” the police said, adding that Miss Zulfiqar's friend who was living with her at the same house, had been unable to help their enquiries. Police said they had not yet made any arrests and her parents are understood to be flying to Pakistan. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."