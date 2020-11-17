Kinaxis and CUBE SYSTEM INC. Partner to Drive Asia Pacific Supply Chain Transformation

Expanding the Kinaxis services ecosystem in the APAC region

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today it has formed a partnership with CUBE SYSTEM INC. to add to the growing partner ecosystem in Asia Pacific.

As an independent system integrator, CUBE SYSTEM provides a variety of services including system design, maintenance and operation services and business process improvement. Founded nearly 50 years ago, CUBE SYSTEM helps clients to accelerate their digital transformation by developing services that leverage advanced technologies like AI and blockchain, as well as by focusing on their own digital transformation training program. Kinaxis and CUBE SYSTEM serve and support clients in industries such as automotive, consumer products, high tech and electronics, industrial and life sciences.

Under this partnership, the CUBE SYSTEM team will use its deep expertise in production deployment, support services and data management to help joint customers solve business problems and achieve value sooner by leveraging the power of the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and unique concurrent planning technique.

"We are very pleased to partner with Kinaxis, a leader in integrated business planning and the digital supply chain," said Masahiro Nakanishi, Representative Director and President Chief Digital Officer of CUBE SYSTEM. "As many companies face sudden and rapid change, they are reconsidering their supply chain processes and technology. We are confident that the RapidResponse platform combined with our advanced software integration capabilities will help these manufacturers build a resilient digital supply chain."

"Global manufacturers are facing unprecedented levels of volatility and uncertainty, and are looking to build an agile and resilient supply chain to better plan for various scenarios and pivot business operations if required," said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. "We look forward to working with CUBE SYSTEM to help our joint customers start realizing the value of RapidResponse, gaining critical flexibility and visibility across their global supply chains."

