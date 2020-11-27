Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
Product
Reason for recall
Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Date Added
Concept Manufacturing Ltd - Ethanol Sanitizer 75%; Sani-Soft Sanitizing Skin Cleanser
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
Concept Manufacturing Ltd.
80099097
All. Not printed on the label.
April 1, 2022 to June 4, 2022
2020-11-27
PurGerme (4 L format)
Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol
Groupe LAV Inc.
80098625
8009255
July 2023
2020-11-27
PurGerme (4 L format)
Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol
Groupe LAV Inc.
80098625
80098625-06
September 2023
2020-11-27
The 101 Coast Distillery Hand + Surface Sanitizer
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol; product not authorized for sanitizing hard surfaces
Coast Distillery Ltd., DBA The 101 Brewhouse + Distillery
80098856
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Not printed on the label
2020-11-27
