Covid-19: India hospital fire kills 13 amid Covid oxygen crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At least 13 patients have died after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of an Indian hospital treating Covid patients near Mumbai.

The blaze, which took place early on Friday, was extinguished and four survivors have been moved to nearby hospitals, said authorities.

The incident comes amid a deadly second wave of infections in India.

The spike has overwhelmed hospitals, creating a critical shortage of oxygen, ICU beds and ventilators.

On Friday India recorded 332,730 coronavirus cases, the highest one-day tally seen anywhere in the world for the second day in a row. Daily deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 2,263 in the previous 24 hours.

The fire happened at the Vijay Vallabh hospital in the Virar area of the western state of Maharashtra, which is about 70km (43 miles) north of Mumbai.

It remains unclear how the blaze started, and Maharashtra's chief minister has ordered an inquiry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered condolences on Twitter calling the incident "tragic".

The rising number of cases has resulted in a deepening healthcare crisis that has gripped several states. Mr Modi is due to hold meetings with chief ministers of the most affected states and oxygen manufacturers on Friday.

India's top court has asked the central government for a national plan by Friday, on bolstering supply, oxygen, medicine, treatment and vaccines.

A public notice hangs outside a Delhi hospital notifying shortage of oxygen beds
At least two hospitals in the Indian capital of Delhi are running out of oxygen

The Supreme Court called the situation a "national health emergency" - six high courts across the country are hearing petitions involving medical shortages.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state in the country in terms of cases and faces an oxygen shortfall.

Two days earlier, 24 Covid patients died in another part of Maharashtra after they lost oxygen flow to their ventilators. A leak interrupted supply as a storage tank was being refilled at the Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik city.

In recent days, several other hospitals in Delhi had said they either ran out of oxygen or had rapidly dwindling supplies.

A number of people have died while waiting for supplies, and the majority of intensive care beds in Delhi hospitals are full.

Max Healthcare, which runs 10 private hospitals in the New Delhi area, said on Friday morning that it had been waiting for fresh oxygen supplies for more than seven hours at two facilities.

It later said the supplies eventually arrived.

Three other Indian states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana - are also facing a critical shortage of oxygen, while others are seeing depleting supplies.

Meanwhile a travel ban has taken effect in the UK for visitors from India. British and Irish citizens will still be allowed entry but will have to stay in a government appointed quarantine hotel for ten days.

Canada and the United Arab Emirates have suspended passenger flights for 30 days and Singapore has tightened restrictions on travellers from India.

Recommended Stories

  • 22 COVID patients die in Indian hospital as leak cuts oxygen supply

    Damage to the large external supply tank at a hospital for COVID patients took only 35 minutes to repair, but it was a deadly failure in a system already strained by shortages.

  • Gold Heads for Third Weekly Gain as Investors Weigh Demand, Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a third straight weekly gain as investors assessed signs of a recovery in physical demand with optimism over the U.S. labor market.Gold shipments from Switzerland to India and China rose last month, indicating renewed buying by the top consumers after a year on the sidelines. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low, signaling that the job market is strengthening, which weighed on demand for haven assets.Traders were also mulling a proposal for higher taxes on the wealthy to help pay for President Joe Biden’s social plan. U.S. stocks had their biggest slide in five weeks on Thursday as Bloomberg News reported the Biden administration is considering almost doubling the capital gains tax rate to 39.6% for those earning $1 million or more a year.Bullion is stabilizing near an eight-week high as bond yields trend lower, lifting the appeal of the non-interest bearing precious metal. Increasing Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world has raised concerns over the pace of global growth, although stimulus measures remain in place. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying even as it sees signs that the economy is starting to shake off the pandemic.Gold prices have been supported by the recent demand from India and China, the weaker U.S. dollar and the retreating Treasury yields, said Brian Lan, managing director of Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central Pte. “The Covid pandemic now seems like it isn’t going away for some time, hence many fear the repercussions to economies and stocks and look to safe havens like gold to park their funds,” said Lan. “Gold now is trending up in the short term and $1,800 is an important level to breach for gold to move higher.”Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.80 an ounce at 11:35 a.m. in Singapore and is up 0.6% this week. Prices dropped 0.6% on Thursday after rising to $1,797.93, the highest level since Feb. 25. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium steadied after surging to a record this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is poised for a third weekly decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indian states are trying hard to avoid calling their lockdowns “lockdowns”

    Despite all evidence pointing to a lockdown in various Indian states, officially, there isn’t even one. But calling it by other names is in no way reducing the havoc that a lockdown can wreak in India.

  • Regional NGOs urge ASEAN to include ousted Myanmar lawmakers in crisis summit

    The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit is to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia. Myanmar's junta chief, who ousted the civilian government on Feb. 1, is likely to attend, diplomats and officials in the host nation have said. "ASEAN leaders will not be able to achieve anything at this summit to solve the current crisis without consulting and negotiating with the rightful representatives of the peoples of Myanmar," the NGOs said in a letter published on social media.

  • Covid-19: Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen supplies

    Hospitals are overwhelmed in the Indian capital, with the majority of intensive care beds occupied.

  • All six Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League proposals

    The Super League announced early on Wednesday morning it is considering “appropriate steps to reshape the project”.

  • Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian Twitter

    Amit Dave via ReutersThe COVID-19 crisis in India has hit a new low as corrupt scammers are now prowling social media for desperate patients who are willing to pay a premium for hospital bed space and black market drugs. 50 Million People Allowed at Superspreader Festival so Modi Can Secure the Hindu VoteVideo of an undercover sting operation in the Indian city of Rajkot showed a hospital worker selling a hospital bed to a desperate woman whose relative needed critical care. “I won’t take anything less than Rs 9,000,” the worker said, which is about $120. “You will get the bed in 30 minutes.” The family negotiated down to Rs 8,000 and the man called someone inside the hospital who finalized the deal. Within an hour, the sick patient is whisked through a back door of the hospital, skirting the 50 or 60 waiting cars in front. So desperate is the need for coveted hospital space that scenes like this are reportedly playing out across the country as overwhelmed hospitals grapple with a tsunami of patients, critical supply shortages, and an obvious lack of vigilance. Indian Hospitals Run Out of Oxygen After Foreign Sales BoomPolice uncovered the deal after following the initial exchange on social media, where many patients are pleading for help. Hospitals have also used social media platforms to plead for supplies like oxygen and drugs. India, which is the world’s largest producer of generic drugs, has also reached a critical shortage of remdesivir and favipiravir, which have both had moderate success in treating COVID-19 patients. Raman Gaikwad, an infectious diseases specialist at Sahyadri Hospital in the western city of Pune, told the Indian Express that remdesivir manufacturers were ordered to cease production in January because of a decrease in infections. When the latest wave hit, they were left with severe shortages. “One solution to this crisis was to create a stockpile of antiviral drugs when cases were low,” Gaikwad told the paper. “But that did not happen.”A network of activists, including YouTuber Kusha Kapila, have joined together to try to source and share information on hospital bed availability, pharmacy supplies, and food delivery to help people stay away from price gougers on the black market. One of the activists told AFP that there is a new request for help every 30 seconds. An investigation carried out by media outlet India Today trailed a black market ring selling remdesivir for six times the market price. Payments had to be made in cash and the patients were told the drug—which the World Health Organization has said doesn’t even work—would be smuggled out of the hospital. Patients were given injections upon delivery of the cash. On Thursday, India reported a record-breaking 314,000 new COVID-19 infections, the most recorded anywhere in the world since the pandemic began."Covid-19 has hit this country with a ferocity not seen before...but not unexpected either". WARNING - this is a very distressing but necessary report from @yogital, Fred Scott and Sanjay Ganguly on the human catastrophe unfolding in #Delhi. Please watch #CovidIndia #BBCNewsTen pic.twitter.com/A5Pi1nwd0n— Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) April 21, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Soccer-Premier League tells Big Six execs to leave committees: Sky Sports

    Premier League Chief Excutive Richard Masters had approached executives from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City on Wednesday asking them to relinquish their positions on working groups, Sky Sports said. Tottenham Hotspur are not represented on any of the Premier League's key committees.

  • Why the U.S. should care about India’s second COVID-19 wave: Yahoo News Explains

    India is currently the world's hardest-hit country by COVID-19, with 273,810 new cases in one day. With a lack of widespread testing in the nation, the case numbers could be much higher. Across the country, hospitals are struggling with a shortage of oxygen supplies and hospital beds. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains what could be behind the recent surge and why the United States should care what’s happening in the second most populated country in the world.

  • Singapore March core inflation quickens the most in over a year

    Singapore's key price gauge rose by the fastest pace in more than a year in March, in part due to higher services inflation as well as smaller declines in retail and other goods, official data showed on Friday. The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 0.5% in March from a year earlier, compared with 0.2% in the prior month. Economists are keeping an eye on inflation data for any signs that may prompt the Monetary Authority of Singapore to tighten its policy as the economy recovers, but they said Friday's data was still well within the central bank's expectations.

  • Modi’s Twitter feed is a live example of the paradox in India’s Covid-19 battle

    Modi’s Twitter account is a constant stream of condolences for noted Indians who lost their lives to Covid-19, peppered with excitement over the people in West Bengal exercising their voting rights.

  • Digital Underground frontman Shock G dies at 57

    Shock G, the frontman of hip hop group Digital Underground and a producer for Tupac Shakur, Prince, and Dr. Dre, died on Thursday. He was 57. His father, Edward Racker, told TMZ the rapper, whose real name was Gregory Jacobs, was found dead in his Tampa hotel room. Racker said the cause of death is not immediately known, and an autopsy will be conducted. Shock G also performed as his alter ego Humpty Hump, donning a fake nose and glasses. He formed Digital Underground in Oakland, California, in the late 1980s, joining forces with Jimi "Chopmaster J" Dright and Kenneth "Kenny-K" Waters. Their hits "Doowhutchyalike" and "The Humpty Dance" put Digital Underground on the map, and after Shakur appeared on their single 1991 "Same Song," Shock G helped the rapper launch his solo career. Shock G produced and performed on several Shakur singles, including 1993's "I Get Around." On Thursday night, the Twitter account managed by Shakur's estate tweeted a 1995 quote from the rapper, who said when remembering the time he spent with Shock G, "I look back ... with the greatest fondness. Those were like some of the best times of my life." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereThe Derek Chauvin solitary confinement predicament

  • Scarlett Johansson Went for 'Intentional Intimacy' in Planning Her Pandemic Wedding to Colin Jost

    Johansson acknowledges that it was "such a delicate time" to PEOPLE about planning her October wedding to Jost during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Watch Kim Kardashian learn the viral 'WAP' dance from TikTok star Addison Rae on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

    TikTok star Addison Rae teaches the "WAP" dance to Kim Kardashian in an upcoming "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" episode.

  • Biden plans to nearly double the capital gains tax rate to as high as 43.4% for wealthy Americans, report says

    While President Joe Biden isn't proposing an outright wealth tax, Bloomberg reports he would target the wealthiest Americans' taxes.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    The long-term upward trend in the markets is marked; the S&P 500 is up 51% over the last 12 months, even taking into account some recent slips. For investors, this makes the present a propitious time to seek out low-cost market segments with high return potential. Or in other words, to take the old time advice and buy low to sell high. Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis, in a recent note on small-cap market themes, points out that this segment is attracting investor notice. "We are seeing interest in the size segment and hearing that institutional investors are really interested in adding assets to the size segment. This makes sense to us, as small caps as a percentage of total US equity market exposure is still running well below its 90- year history as investors clamored for large caps, large growth, and the FAANG names. We estimate over $38B has come into small caps over the last five months, the largest inflow since we started tracking the data back to 2006, representing 4.6% of total assets, close to an all-time high. We also estimate about 45% of all flows go towards passive investing, and this drives the performance," DeSanctis wrote. And this brings us to penny stocks, those low-cost equities priced below $5 per share – are a high-stakes opportunity with upsides that frequently approach several hundred percent and a low enough cost of entry to mitigate the attendant risk. These stocks are priced low for a reason, but for those that break out, the rewards are tremendous. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to zero in on only the penny stocks that have received bullish support from the analyst community. We found two that are backed by enough analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. ADMA Biologics (ADMA) We'll start with ADMA Biologics, an end-to-end biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes blood plasma-derived products that can be used to treat infectious disease – and more important, to help prevent such diseases in the first place. ADMA, in 2020, saw the expansion of two products for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI). These products, Asceniv and Bivigam, are both derived from human blood plasma and deliver immune globulin to the patient through intravenous injection. In any business, success is measured in cash. ADMA achieved that, reporting a 44% year-over-year increase in total revenues for 2020, with the top line reaching $42.2 million. This was driven by increased sales of the company’s main intra-venous immune globulin (IVIG) products. Going forward, ADMA recognizes the underlying fact of its products – that they are derived from human blood products, and so are dependent on voluntary donations. The company currently has 7 plasma collection centers in operation, with COVID safeguards in place, and plans to open two more this year. Longer-term expansion plans include opening 10 additional centers by 2024. Currently going for $1.55 apiece, the pros on the Street think that ADMA's share price presents investors with an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Maxim's 5-star analyst, Jason McCarthy, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “Management is executing on its strategy and off the heels of a positive, but COVID-19 impacted year, ADMA is poised for a breakout in 2021. Multiple initiatives should drive revenue and margin acceleration. In particular, ASCENIV’s new J-code and multiple manufacturing initiatives, including the new fill-finish machine and BIVIGAM’s capacity expansion to ~4,400 L, should drive sales and margin acceleration in 2H21," McCarthy opined. The analyst added, "There is valuation disconnect between the company’s plasma collection facilities + sales potential vs. the market cap, in our opinion. Grifols recently acquired 25 US-based plasma centers for ~$370M, valuing each center at ~$15M. ADMA has 7 centers in various stages of development/ approval, and is planning to expand to 10 fully operational by 2024. The company is already on a ~$55M run-rate, with accelerating sales and on pace for potentially ~$250M by 2024. Management is executing, and we believe the intrinsic value of the plasma facilities and approved products already should exceed the company’s market cap." In line with these expectations, McCarthy rates ADMA a Buy, and his $6 price target indicates confidence in a robust 266% growth potential for the coming year. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here) It’s clear from the analyst consensus that McCarthy is no outlier on this stock. ADMA has 4 recent reviews on record, and all are to Buy, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The $7.67 average price target is even more bullish than McCarthy’s, and suggests a one-year upside of 393%. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks) Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) The next stock we’ll look at, Catalyst Biosciences, works in the biopharmaceutical industry, where it researches unmet needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. The company has a protease engineering platform, and its hemostasis development program includes two late-stage clinical tracks. The complement pipeline is still in preclinical development, and includes four separate drug candidates. Catalyst has seen a major milestone back in December last year, when the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for the the company’s most advanced pipeline product, marzeptacog alfa (activated), or MarzAA. The fast track designation will allow Catalyst more opportunities to work hand in hand with the FDA in MarzAA's development and could involve a priority review if it meets its endpoints in studies. MarzAA is a next-gen engineered coagulation Factor VIIa for the treatment of episodic bleeding in hemophilia patients. It is currently entering a Phase 3 trial with plans to enroll 60 subjects. The company anticipates sending its final report to the Data and Safety Monitoring Board in mid-2022. CBIO's strong pipeline has scored it substantial praise from Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren. "In our view, the catalytic power of the company's protease platform continues to be underappreciated due to lack of familiarity. First up in 2021, we look forward to data from the MarzAA Phase III trial, which could support a 2023 approval. The Phase I/II trial in Glanzmann thrombasthenia (1,600+ patients) and other indications will also get underway. For Catalyst's complement-targeting proteases, we expect an observational trial to begin shortly in CFI deficiency, which should provide a bolus of patients to enroll in a Phase I for CB 4332 next year. There is also significant upside potential from expansion of CB 4332 into other indications, and from the rest of the complement franchise which includes CB2782-PEG, a novel anti-C3 protease for dry AMD, and other C4b degraders," Van Buren wrote. With the active development program in mind, the analyst summed up, “Bottom line, we… recommend that investors accumulate shares ahead of the upcoming study initiations and clinical readouts throughout the year.” Those bullish comments back the analyst’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on the stock. His price target, of $15, implies an upside of 229% for the next 12 months. (To watch Van Buren’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think about CBIO's prospects? It turns out that other analysts agree with Van Buren. The stock received 4 Buys in the last three months compared to no Holds or Sells, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. CBIO shares are currently trading at $4.69, and the $18.50 average price target brings the upside potential to 296%. (See CBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • One dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer's vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks

    One dose of a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections by 65%. Two doses of Pfizer's shot reduced infections by 90%.

  • Other ex-officers charged in George Floyd's killing are 'almost 100 percent' going to plead guilty after Derek Chauvin's conviction, experts say

    The former officers will want to avoid a jury trial in the wake of Chauvin's conviction, criminal justice experts tell Insider.

  • Seth Rogen says it's not a 'coincidence' that he hasn't directed a movie since 'The Interview' and the subsequent Sony hack

    The actor also admits to The New York Times that he was "gun shy" after all the controversy that surrounded the release of his 2014 comedy.