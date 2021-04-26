Covid-19: Peru's ex-leader accused of jumping vaccine queue tests positive

·3 min read
Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (2018-2020) offers statements to the press outside his home, in Lima, Peru, 16 April 2021
Martín Vizcarra received a vaccine in October, four months before Peru started rolling out its vaccination programme

Peru's former president, Martín Vizcarra, has tested positive for coronavirus six months after he said he had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mr Vizcarra confirmed the positive test just days after he was banned from public office for allegedly jumping the queue to receive the vaccine.

He is one of dozens of public officials embroiled in the "vaccinegate" scandal.

Mr Vizcarra said he was a volunteer in a trial, but the university hosting it said he asked to be vaccinated.

Only 2.5% of Peruvians have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine so far and the country is going through a second wave, registering record numbers of cases and deaths in recent weeks.

The former president, who governed from March 2018 to November 2020, posted on Twitter [in Spanish] that he and his wife had both tested positive for Covid and were "symptomatic".

He said that they had tested positive "despite the necessary care we'd taken to avoid bringing the virus home".

Vaccines are widely regarded as the most powerful weapon for combating the pandemic. But no jab is ever 100% effective and there is a chance people might catch the virus or pass it on even after having had their jab.

Local media had criticised Mr Vizcarra for hugging people during his recent campaign ahead of elections in which he was running for a seat in Peru's Congress.

Mr Vizcarra won the seat in the 11 April election despite being tainted by the vaccinegate scandal. However, only days later, the outgoing Congress found him guilty of influence peddling, collusion and making false declarations and banned him from holding public office for 10 years.

High-profile resignations

The vaccinegate scandal broke in February and as well as Mr Vizcarra, hundreds of other civil servants and public officials have been implicated.

Mr Vizcarra said he and his wife had received the Sinopharm vaccine in October as they were volunteers in a clinical trial.

But the doctor leading the trial, Germán Málaga, disputed Mr Vizcarra's version of events. He said that the then-president had approached him about being vaccinated on 1 October, four months before Peru started to roll-out its vaccination programme.

He also said that Mr Vizcarra knew he would be getting the real vaccine and not a placebo. Volunteers in blind trials are not given that information at the time of their jab.

The vaccinegate scandal led to the resignation of Peru's foreign and health ministers. Congress impeached Mr Vizcarra in November, but his removal from office was not related to vaccinegate but was over separate corruption allegations.

Spotlight on Sinopharm

Mr Vizcarra's positive coronavirus test is also likely to raise questions about the efficacy of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine.

Sinopharm said in December that phase three trials had shown it was 79% effective.

Technical experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) are due to review the Sinopharm vaccine on Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • Two Australians join IPL pull-outs as 'grim' Covid crisis grows

    Two Australian cricketers became the latest to pull out of the IPL on Monday as India's devastating coronavirus surge increases jitters around the glitzy tournament.

  • Peru Sol Hits Record Low as Leftist Takes Crushing Poll Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s currency took another battering Monday after leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo extended his poll lead ahead of June’s runoff election to a crushing 20 percentage points.The sol dropped 1.2% to a record low for the second consecutive trading session, underperforming all other emerging-market currencies despite intervention from the central bank. The benchmark stock index touched a five-month low.Castillo is backed by 41.5% of people, compared with 21.5% for market-friendly Keiko Fujimori, according to a poll by Instituto de Estudios Peruanos published in the daily La Republica Sunday.The leftist’s lead ahead of the June 6 vote has spooked investors in Peru, pushing them to sell everything from stocks to sovereign bonds. Since coming out of no-where to lead the first-round election on April 11, Castillo, a former school teacher whose party has praised Latin American leftists such as Hugo Chavez, hasn’t revealed much about his plans for the economy or about his team of advisers.The latest poll suggests that Peru’s economic model is at the center of the election. More than half of those who intend to vote for Castillo say they agree with totally changing the economic system, while 25.4% of those favoring former president Alberto Fujimori’s daughter say they don’t want any economic changes.“Castillo is benefiting from a strong desire for change and anti-establishment sentiment,” Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note Monday. If implemented, his interventionist heterodox policy platform would entail significant risks to the macro economy, according to Ramos.The poll shows that 21.2% of people said they would vote blank, and 13.5% were undecided. The findings were based on telephone interviews with 1,367 people between April 17-21 nationwide. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.65 percentage points.Peru’s 2037 dollar-denominated bond was headed to close at the lowest since March 2020. The cost of insuring against default for the next five years increased to the highest since May on Monday, after climbing more than 16 basis points last week.Read more: Peru’s Castillo Leads Fujimori By 11 Points in Ipsos Runoff Poll“If far-left candidate Castillo remains the front-runner with a 20% lead in the polls, then there is potential for further underperformance,” Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont, said in a note. “It’s also no surprise that poor vaccination rates may be contributing to the populist backlash.”(Updates with details on Castillo in fourth pagraph, adds sol chart, updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 1 in 5 Floridians don't want a COVID vaccine

    A fifth of Floridians are unwilling to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and an additional 16% remain uncertain whether or not they'll get vaccinated, according to a new Morning Consult survey.Why it matters: Even if we don't reach herd immunity, experts say vaccines are our best shot of returning to a "normal" world. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Unusually, Florida is about average for this metric among all states.How we stack up: Mississippi has the most unwilling residents at 30%. Hawaii and Massachusetts have the least, both at 11%.Those unsure or unwilling regarding the vaccine were most worried about side effects and how fast the vaccines were approved.Point of intrigue: Moms, Fox News viewers and Snapchat users are among the most unwilling to get a shot.Vaccine skepticism is trending upward for Black adults, while white people are getting them at much higher rates than people of color who do want vaccines.Worth noting: Whether or not Floridians and other Americans want the shot, we've gotten most of the world's supply. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sanofi to manufacture 200 million Moderna COVID vaccines in U.S.

    Sanofi announced Monday it will manufacture up to 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at its site in Ridgefield, New Jersey, from September.Why it matters: The agreement between Sanofi and Moderna should not only boost the U.S. coronavirus vaccine rollout, it should also help global efforts as the doses will likely be exported.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: French multinational pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is the only manufacturer that is producing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and now Moderna, in addition to developing two of its own coronavirus vaccines.The big picture: More than 1 billion COVID-19 doses have now been produced. The U.S. has administered the most — 23% of the worldwide total, statistics from Our World in Data show. The World Health Organization earlier this month criticized a "shocking imbalance" in vaccine distribution, with poorer nations being left behind.While the U.S. has kept nearly all of its supply for domestic use, it's expected to become a major exporter once its domestic needs are met.Go deeper: All U.S. adults now eligible for COVID-19 vaccineLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Indians rely on "COVID warriors" as new cases set another record

    The U.S. and other nations are "determined to help," but with new daily infections setting a 5th consecutive record, Indians can't wait.

  • Bengaluru, facing India's second-highest COVID-19 surge, to enter lockdown

    The city of Bengaluru, home to the technology operations of hundreds of global companies, is to enter a two-week lockdown as India battles a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections, officials said on Monday. Karnataka state, of which Bengaluru is capital, will also lock down from Tuesday evening for 14 days, the state chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, told reporters after a cabinet meeting. The region is the latest to impose restrictions after similar lockdowns or curfews in many parts of India, which is in the middle of a massive second wave of infections that has swamped its health system.

  • A New York man accused of making threats to Democratic lawmakers is a Nazi sympathizer who wanted Trump to be like Hitler, prosecutors say

    Brendan Hunt, a 37-year-old from Queens, New York, is charged with threatening a number of lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

  • French primary pupils return to school despite high COVID numbers

    President Emmanuel Macron said a return to school would help fight social inequality, allowing parents who struggle to pay for childcare to get back to work, but trade unions warned that new infections would lead to a "torrent" of classroom closures. "They're young, they need an adult to help them, but most parents have a job and it's burdensome to ask them to do the school work," said teacher Elodie Passon. Middle and high school pupils are due to return to the classroom next Monday, when the government will also lift domestic travel restrictions that have been in place nationwide since early April.

  • Apple Ups U.S. Investments Over Five Years to $430 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is increasing its U.S. investments by 20% over the next five years, allocating $430 billion to develop next-generation silicon and spur 5G wireless innovation across nine U.S. states, after outstripping its growth expectations during the pandemic.The iPhone maker will create 20,000 new jobs in the U.S. and fund a new campus in North Carolina, the company said in a statement Monday.Over the past three years, Apple’s investments have outpaced its original five-year goal of $350 billion set in 2018, the company said. But Apple has also been growing. Its shares have gained about 200% since its last investment plan was announced in January 2018, and the company is now worth more than $2 trillion. Cupertino, California-based Apple said it’s also the U.S.’s biggest taxpayer, having shelled out $45 billion in domestic corporate income taxes in the past five years.Increasing investment in the U.S. also comes as President Joe Biden has announced new plans to boost taxes on overseas profits to help foot the bill for domestic infrastructure projects. Apple and other big tech companies disclosed more than $100 billion in profit outside the U.S. in their last fiscal years, making them prime targets of the president’s proposal.“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” said Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Apple’s investment plan will include direct spending on U.S.-based suppliers, data center investments, capital expenditures in the U.S., and other projects, including dozens of Apple TV+ productions across 20 states. Apple plans to invest more than $1 billion in North Carolina to build a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area. The investment will create at least 3,000 new jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other advanced fields.Apple is on track to meet its 2018 goal of creating 20,000 new jobs in the U.S. by 2023, the company said. The new commitment to job creation will include growing its San Diego team to more than 5,000 employees by 2026, a 500% increase from its 2018 goal. Apple is also boosting its engineering team in Boulder, Colorado, by 700 people and adding hundreds of jobs in Massachusetts, Washington, Iowa and Colorado. Employees are expected to start moving into Apple’s new $1 billion Austin campus next year.As it grows, Apple said it’s committed to doing so in an environmentally sustainable way. Almost 60 of Apple’s U.S. sites are LEED certified, the company said. Apple said it’s carbon neutral for all of its operations in the U.S. and around the world, and last year committed to be 100% carbon neutral for its entire supply chain and products by 2030.Apple’s shares were little changed at $134.19 at 10:03 a.m. in New York.(Updates with shares in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Says It’ll Send India Vaccine Materials, Boost Aid Finance

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will send India raw materials for vaccines and step up financing aid for Covid-19 shot production, joining European countries in pledging to help stem the world’s biggest surge in cases.“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” President Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday.Material needed to produce Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, has been identified and “will immediately be made available,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said in a statement.Sullivan spoke by phone Sunday with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, according to the statement, and the pair agreed to stay in close touch.Additionally, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation will fund an expansion of production capability by Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd., or BioE, to at least 1 billion doses by the end of 2022. Ventilators, therapeutics, rapid-test kits and personal protective equipment will be sent as well, according to the statement.The U.K., France and Germany also pledged aid for India, which has reported some 1 million new cases over the last three days and 2,767 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. The outbreak is increasingly closing the rest of the world to travelers from India and threatening the country’s economic recovery.India is administering an average of about 2.6 million doses per day, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. At that pace, it’ll take an estimated two years to cover 75% of its population.Earlier, Biden’s chief medical adviser said the U.S. will consider sending India stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine currently unapproved for use in the U.S.“I think that’s going to be something that is up for active consideration,” Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while cautioning that he didn’t “want to be speaking for policy right now.”The U.S. stockpile of AstraZeneca shots reached more than 20 million doses earlier this month and has grown since then, prompting persistent calls by doctors and others to donate the shots to other countries that are way behind the U.S. in their vaccination efforts. That’s gained urgency with India’s worsening crisis.AstraZeneca hasn’t requested regulatory approval for its two-dose vaccine in the U.S., which has three other authorized vaccines to deploy. Biden by March had ordered almost enough Covid-19 vaccines to fully inoculate every American adult twice.The U.K., which has seen Covid cases dwindle, is sending nine airline containers of supplies, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators from surplus stocks, that will begin arriving in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Foreign Office in London said in a statement.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. “will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time,” according to the statement.Additionally, France will supply India “with significant support in terms of oxygen,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office told Agence France-Presse. France plans to ship respirators, AFP reported. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is “urgently preparing a mission of support,” her chief spokesman said on Twitter.(Updates with Biden comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'I have no limits anymore': Long COVID patient, 40, is 'recovered' after prioritising rest

    Luke Hanson is planning his next ultra-marathon after once being too exhausted to get out of the bath.

  • Have your say: Should social distancing be abolished in June as England's lockdown ends?

    Scientists have urged the government to scrap social distancing altogether from June.

  • Fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies of COVID-19

    Alber Elbaz, the designer who elevated the fashion house Lanvin during his tenure as creative director, died Saturday in Paris of COVID-19. He was 59. His death was confirmed on Sunday by Johann Rupert, chairman of the luxury goods company Richemont, who said Elbaz "had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity, and unbridled creativity." Elbaz got his start working with Geoffrey Beene in 1985, and served as the creative director at Lanvin from 2001 to 2015. In 2019, he co-founded with Richemont a company called AZ Factory, which makes "smart women's fashion by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology," Reuters says. Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, and Kate Moss were among Elbaz's fans, and Meryl Streep donned one of his original designs to the 2012 Academy Awards, where she won the Best Actress Oscar for The Iron Lady. More stories from theweek.comThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersIs Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?

  • Texas congressman slams Kamala Harris for blaming COVID for not visiting border

    Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, discusses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ approach to immigration and the southern border.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Trump Jr, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for peddling false claim Biden plans to ban hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • Biden news - live: President pledges aid for Covid-stricken India in call with PM Modi

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’