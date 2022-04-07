🌱 COVID-19 Policy Lawsuit + Small Business Grant Application Window

Happy National Empanada Day Raleigh!

First, today's weather:

Clouds and sun. High: 66 Low: 42.

Here are the top stories in Raleigh today:

The victim of a shooting outside of a CVS in March passed away, and now the suspect is facing murder charges. Tiffany Latoya Jackson was arrested on March 26, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The victim died due to injuries following the initial charges, and on Wednesday the charges were elevated to murder. (CBS17) Sixty-eight Raleigh police officers, firefighters, and city workers claim the "City of Raleigh is waging a multi-front war on discrimination" in the lawsuit filed over the city's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit say they want the court to strike down the city's COVID-19 policies, award back pay for time spent testing, attorneys fees and any other damages. (WRAL) The Building-Up Fit Grant is a matching reimbursement grant through Raleigh's Small Business Development department. The grant is providing small business owners in Raleigh with up to half the total cost of a renovation project up to $25,000. The application window for the grant closes on April 24. (WRAL) The Raleigh Police Department is still working to solve a murder that happened on February 24. Nathaniel Price was found at a bus stop with very serious injuries, and he later passed at the hospital. His death is now being investigated as a homicide and detectives are asking for anyone with information to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers with information. (abc11) A North Carolina appeals court has stepped in and temporarily blocked the enforcement of last week's trial judges ruling regarding voting restoration of convicted felons. The 1973 state law in question lays out when voting rights are automatically restored, and Republican legislative leaders who are defendants, say there is not evidence that the law was motivated by discriminatory intent. The State Board of Elections will not act on felon voter registration until further notice. (abc11)

Today in Raleigh:

Little Dippers Wellness Yoga Pop-Up at Little Doodles (10:00pm, 11:00pm, & 12:00pm)

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at Hollywood Feed Morrisville (7:00pm-8:00pm)

90's Night Fundraiser Dance Party & Trivia at Fortnight Brewing (7:00pm-10:00pm)

Ricks Cabaret Weekends with ANIMAL (7:00pm-2:00am)

Karaoke Night at Brickhouse Raleigh (9:00pm-1:00am)

Bonus: WRAL 10+ Things to do with Kids (WRAL)

From my notebook:

It's National Empanada Day and Che Empanadas has such a wide variety of empanadas available, you will undoubtedly find something you love.

Voting season is coming up fast; if you aren't set to cast your ballot, check out the information here at FOX8.

Wake County officials want input on the future growth and development from the Lower Swift Creek community. (CBS17)

