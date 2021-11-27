COVID-19 positive Czech president discharged from hospital

FILE- In this picture taken on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman welcomes his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. On Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, Czech President Milos Zeman has been admitted to the Czech capital's military hospital after tested positive for the coronavirus just hours after he was discharged from it. The presidential office says Zeman was tested after he arrived at the presidential chateaux in Lany, west of Prague, on Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
·2 min read

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Miloš Zeman was discharged Saturday from the capital's military hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 77-year-old Zeman had already been discharged following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness on Thursday, but was readmitted only hours later after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The president received monoclonal antibodies, a standard treatment for people belonging to risk groups. He is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster. Zeman has no symptoms of COVID-19, the hospital said.

He was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 10, a day after the election to the lower house of parliament, and was treated in an intensive care unit. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

Zeman, a heavy smoker and drinker who has suffered from diabetes, has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

The presidential office said that Zeman was planning to swear in Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition that won the election, as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday.

The ceremony had been due to take place on Friday, but the president’s new hospitalization prevented that from happening.

The office said the ceremony will be organized in line with current coronavirus measures, but details were unknown. Those who test positive must isolate in the Czech Republic for two weeks.

The country has been facing a record surge in a new wave of infections. The new daily increase hit a record high of almost 28,000 cases on Thursday. The infection rate was at 1,207 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Overall, the nation of 10.7 million has registered over 2.1 million cases with 32,744 deaths.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Czech infections hit new record high, president going home

    Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic jumped to a new record high Friday, a surge that hit the country's president and delayed the appointment of the new prime minister. The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases hit 27,717 the previous day. Meanwhile, Czech President Milos Zeman will be discharged from Prague's military hospital on Saturday.

  • Protesters break into Lebanese ministry as crisis deepens

    A small group of protesters broke into a ministry building in Beirut early on Friday and removed a photo of the president from one of its main rooms, as the Lebanese pound hit a new low amid a worsening economic and political stalemate. The protesters who entered the Ministry of Social Affairs said conditions in crisis-hit Lebanon have become unbearable as a result of the rapid economic collapse and ongoing crash of the pound, which reached 25,100 to the dollar. Prices have been skyrocketing in recent weeks as the government lifted subsidies on fuel and some medicines, making them out of reach for many in Lebanon.

  • Keeping Thanksgiving leftovers out of the garbage

    Thousands of pounds of Thanksgiving food makes its way into landfills every year, but there are ways to reduce the amount of food waste you create.

  • Czechs order bars and restaurants shut early, president taken to hospital with COVID

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech government on Thursday ordered bars and clubs to close at 10 p.m. and banned Christmas markets in an attempt to stem one of the world's highest coronavirus infection rates. The new restrictions also include a maximum attendance of 1,000 people at culture and sports events, stopping short of the sweeping lockdowns in neighbouring Austria and Slovakia, where infection rates are even higher. Just hours after the new restrictions were announced, the presidential office said President Milos Zeman was taken to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, although local media reported he showed no symptoms.

  • Mac Jones discusses his transition to playing football in cold weather

    "Just asking Brian [Hoyer] a lot of questions, really."

  • Japan PM vows to step up defense amid China, NK threats

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at his first troop review Saturday, renewed his pledge to consider “all options,” including acquiring enemy base strike capability, and vowed to create a stronger Self-Defense Force to protect the country amid growing threats from China and North Korea. Kishida said the security situation around Japan is rapidly changing and that “the reality is severer than ever,” with North Korea continuing to test-fire ballistic missiles while advancing its capability, and China pursuing a military buildup and increasingly assertive activity in the region.

  • Answer Man: Military jets at Asheville Regional Airport? Staffing shortages there?

    Readers ask about the procedure for unclaimed bodies in Buncombe County, and for some details about local cartoonist David Cohen.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, and Now Have Long COVID

    If you have had coronavirus, you still need to get vaccinated, say experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci. You may also suffer symptoms that may never go away. Long COVID, and the "long haulers" who have it, never get over their initial infection, and can experience a constellation of harrowing symptoms that are ruining the lives of some 10 to 30% of people who catch coronavirus. "It's been incredibly difficult," Lauren Nichols, Vice President and Long COVID Patient, of the activist group BODY POLITIC,

  • Lane Kiffin responds to Nick Saban rant about Alabama football fans: 'This made me smile'

    Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to Nick Saban's rant Wednesday night about Alabama football fans.

  • Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

    Merseyside PoliceFour schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children.Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the Christmas tree lights in Liverpool city center. According to police, Ava and her friends got into an argument with some boys after the light show had ended. The girl was then assaulted—report

  • Autopsy report shows Fillmore Councilwoman Larson's cause of death: ‘It was all a shock’

    Former Fillmore councilwoman Ari Larson died on Sept. 17 from a health condition that neither she nor her family knew about, an autopsy found.

  • Melania Trump Goes Elegant in Blue Midi Dress & Pointy Tan Pumps for Thanksgiving Charity Event

    The Palm Beach, Fla., resident, who permanently relocated from New York and Washington, D.C., looked elegant as she served her community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday through the Be Best children's program she established as a first lady when her husband, Donald Trump, was in office.

  • Local attorney helping others become aware of heart health dangers after his own health scare

    James Krenis experienced an ordeal this year that helped him find out monitoring heart health is more than diet and exercise.

  • A Cure for Type 1 Diabetes? For One Man, It Seems to Have Worked.

    Brian Shelton’s life was ruled by Type 1 diabetes. When his blood sugar plummeted, he would lose consciousness without warning. He crashed his motorcycle into a wall. He passed out in a customer’s yard while delivering mail. Following that episode, his supervisor told him to retire, after a quarter-century in the Postal Service. He was 57. His ex-wife, Cindy Shelton, took him into her home in Elyria, Ohio. “I was afraid to leave him alone all day,” she said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter fr

  • Fatphobia In Medicine Is A Serious Issue — Here Are 21 Stories From Plus-Size People About How It Affected The Care They Received

    "After a serious car accident, I was told that if I wasn’t overweight, I wouldn’t have had these injuries in the first place."View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. President Biden calls for intellectual property protection waivers after Omicron discovery

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on nations expected to meet at the World Trade Organization next week to agree to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the identification of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. "The news about this new variant should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations," Biden said in a statement. "This news today reiterates the importance of moving on this (waiving intellectual property protections) quickly."

  • Autistic People Are Describing What Autism Is Really Like For Them And What They Wish Everyone Knew About Autism

    "I wish people understood how terrified I am that it'll bar me from jobs, opportunities, and relationships simply because other people see us as lesser."View Entire Post ›

  • Book excerpt: "A Tattoo On My Brain: A Neurologist's Personal Battle Against Alzheimer's Disease"

    Dr. Daniel Gibbs writes about how, after spending his career caring for patients with Alzheimer's, he has now moved to studying the disease from the perspective of a patient himself.

  • Foes Can't Stop Mocking Trump's 'Mini-Me' Mount Rushmore Featuring His Face

    It's "not like he's a narcissist or anything," deadpanned one critic.

  • Carrie Jose: Want to build your immunity? 6 health habits

    It’s important to do everything you can to keep your body’s natural germ-fighting system in tip top shape.