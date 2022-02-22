COVID-19 postpones trial against area man accused of killing mother

Feb. 22—Coronavirus continues to impact the criminal justice system in Montgomery County, this time postponing a trial against a man accused of stabbing his mother to death.

Taylor Walter was due in court Tuesday for a murder trial in a case where he is accused of killing 60-year-old Donna Walter. She was found dead Feb. 12, 2020, inside her home in the 1300 block of Brookville Pyrmont Road in Perry Twp.

Authorities allege that Donna Walter was stabbed about 30 times with a kitchen knife. She was found after her sister asked a neighbor to check on her.

Taylor Walter was indicted in the slaying in January 2021 and his case was set to go before a jury Tuesday. However, a court official told the Dayton Daily News that the trial did not proceed because Walter' was placed in quarantine after his cellmate caught COVID-19.

He is now due back in court March 7 for a scheduling conference. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond.

Coronavirus has delayed some hearings and trials in Montgomery County and the rest of Ohio since the start of the pandemic and court officials have worked to take precautions and hold those proceedings. In Montgomery County, everyone who enters the court building must wear a mask in all public areas including hallways and courtrooms.

Plexiglas also has been installed throughout courtrooms to stop the spread of the virus and air-cleaning machines are still in use.