COVID-19 prevalence in England drops sharply in latest week - ONS

Surge testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lambeth and Clapham areas of London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped sharply to its lowest level since September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

There were 1 in 480 people infected in the week ending April 10, according to the latest figures, down from 1 in 340 infected the week before.

The estimated 0.21% of the population that had the coronavirus was the lowest level since the week ending September 24, 2020.

"Our modelling suggests that the percentage of people testing positive in England decreased in the week ending 10 April 2021," the ONS said.

The drop in prevalence in England followed a slight rise in estimated infections last week, as a sharp fall in cases which followed the start of England's third lockdown in January had levelled off in recent weeks.

The latest reported drop in infection levels did not capture the impact of the reopening of pub gardens and shops in England on April 12. The ONS Infection Survey is a widely watched estimate of the COVID-19 infection levels in the community populations of the United Kingdom.

The ONS said it estimated infections had fallen in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as England.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci says he believes J&J vaccine will 'get back on track soon'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease doctor, hopes U.S. regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday. His comments come a day after a panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) delayed a vote on whether to resume the J&J shots for at least a week, until it had more data on the risk. The United States earlier this week decided to pause distribution of the J&J vaccine to investigate six cases of a rare brain blood clot linked with low platelet counts in the blood.

  • Delhi COVID-19 cemetery running low on space as deaths mount

    Beating the earth with his fists, a young man wails as the body of his father, who died after contracting COVID-19, is taken from an ambulance and lowered into a hastily-dug grave in India's capital New Delhi. The city's main Muslim graveyard for victims of COVID-19 is running out of space, according to authorities, as cases in Delhi and across the country run out of control following the relaxation of almost all curbs on movement last year. India, a country of almost 1.4 billion people, has reported more than 200,000 new daily cases for the last two days, the highest in the world, with Delhi overtaking Mumbai as the country's worst-hit city.

  • German health minister tells states to tighten COVID-19 restrictions quickly

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the country's 16 federal states on Thursday to impose tougher restrictions quickly to try to slow a third wave of the coronavirus and not to wait until a national law on measures is passed. His appeal came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped on Thursday by 29,426 to 3.073 million, the biggest increase since Jan. 8. The reported death toll rose by 293 to 79,381, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed.

  • 8 people killed in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility; suspect also dead

    The suspected gunman in the shooting killed himself, police said.

  • WHO chief says COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The number of new COVID-19 cases per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate seen so far during the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. "Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing focused on Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the western Pacific region. He said he was very worried about the potential for a much larger epidemic in PNG, and it was vital the country received more COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

  • CDC vaccine panel unexpectedly delays decision on Johnson & Johnson shot

    The Biden administration recommended pausing the use of millions of doses on Tuesday.

  • Coronavirus cases are rising in half the country

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe number of new coronavirus infections in the U.S continues to rise, making a quick, clean end to the pandemic less and less likely.The big picture: Much of the U.S. is relying almost exclusively on vaccines to control the virus, abandoning social distancing and other safety measures. And that’s helping the virus to steadily gain ground even as vaccinations barrel ahead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The U.S. averaged roughly 71,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s about a 9% jump over the daily average from the week before.The number of new cases rose over the past week in 25 states, and only declined in six.Why it matters: Another surge in cases is likely to be a lot less deadly than previous waves, because so many vulnerable Americans have been vaccinated. But it will provide fertile conditions for the virus to continue mutating into new variants, keeping the coronavirus in our lives even longer.The bottom line: The less you do to control the coronavirus, the harder it becomes to control the coronavirus in the future. Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fauci on what Johnson & Johnson vaccine reactions could mean for women

    Fauci said the adverse reactions in six women could suggest that it's hormonal.

  • Fact check: Fauci says it's too early to know results of eased COVID-19 restrictions in Texas

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's too early to know results of eased COVID-19 restrictions in Texas. An online claim about his remarks is missing context.

  • Why the U.S. should "be very worried" about Brazil's COVID disaster

    Hospitals are struggling to cope as a highly infectious COVID variant ravages the country. There are questions over vaccine efficacy, and one expert says other strains "will escape."

  • We need to plan: UK travel urges clarity from government

    Leaders from Britain's aviation industry joined forces Wednesday to urge the British government to ensure that popular European destinations face the least onerous coronavirus travel restrictions when holidays are allowed again. Under the government's new traffic light system for England, travel to countries in the lowest green category could be opened up to quarantine-free travel from May 17. The government has said it will categorize destinations — green, amber or red — after analyzing vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and the prevalence of variants of concern.

  • Poland sees 'light at end of tunnel' as cases expected to fall

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's new daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in the coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in its hospitals too, its health minister said on Friday. The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Union's eastern wing, reported a high of around 35,000 cases a day at the start of April. Poland reported 17,847 new coronavirus cases on Friday compared to 28,487 a week ago and 21,130 on Thursday.

  • Chile sees Covid surge despite vaccination success

    The country's vaccination rollout is one of the fastest in the world, so why are Covid cases surging?

  • Fully vaccinated travelers can travel at low risk to themselves, but they may still be able to spread the virus to others

    Fully vaccinated travelers should still wear masks and observe social distancing while traveling to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

  • Exclusive: Sinopharm to inject $4.6 billion vaccine assets into unit Tiantan Biological - sources

    Chinese state-owned Sinopharm plans to inject 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) in assets into unit Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd to quickly get its fast-growing vaccine business on the public market, two people told Reuters. Sinopharm aims to begin the injection of six vaccine-focused biological products developers including makers of two COVID-19 vaccines into Shanghai-listed Tiantan in the coming weeks, said the people plus two other people with knowledge of the matter. The plan comes as China races to develop more homegrown COVID-19 vaccines to challenge Western rivals.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Sen. Murphy's Law' — April 14, 2021

    Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode to talk about his renewed push for gun control legislation now, in the wake of recent shootings in Atlanta and Boulder.

  • Detroit's native son, billionaire Dan Gilbert, makes the case for his town

    Dan Gilbert loves his hometown of Detroit. DG: When the Cavs came up for sale in 2005 or 2004, the banker who was selling them called us up because our group had made an attempt at the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team, and they thought we may want to buy the team.

  • EU Commission urges Ireland to rethink hotel quarantine

    The European Commission urged Ireland on Friday to pursue less restrictive measures than the mandatory hotel quarantine regime introduced last month and sought clarifications as to why some fellow EU member states were subject to the rules. Ireland is the only one the EU's 27 countries that forces arrivals from certain countries to pay almost 2,000 euros each to quarantine for up to 14 days in a secure hotel and this week added Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg to its list of designated states that initially also included Austria. "The Commission has concerns regarding this measure in relation to the general principles of EU law, in particular proportionality and non-discrimination," the spokesman said.

  • Long Beach wants to help Biden house immigrant children. But are city leaders ready?

    In their rush to help unaccompanied immigrant children, some critics question whether Long Beach leaders understand what they are getting themselves into.

  • Tearful mother of trans son pleads with Texas lawmakers as they introduce bill criminalising parents who support transition

    The four bills have been deemed anti-trans and opposed by doctors