COVID-19 Rapid Tests Available For Greenport Students, Staff

NORTH FORK, NY — The Greenport Union Free School District will be distributing free COVID-19 rapid tests in advance of the upcoming school break.

According to Greenport School Superintendent Dr. Marlon Small, New York State has provided the district with the at-home tests for students and staff to self-administer.

"While we are seeing a steady decrease in the COVID-19 positivity rate in our region, these tests are meant as an additional tool to help prevent further spread of the virus," Small said.

On Monday, the statewide positivity rate stood at 2.37 percent, with Long Island at 3.06 percent, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Before the mid-winter break, the at-home test kits will be available on Thursday and Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 pm., at the front desk in the lobby at the school, located at 720 Front Street, Small said.

"As we prepare for the upcoming break, I hope everyone in our community will enjoy the time with their loved ones with caution and care," Small said. "Please continue to observe the established safety protocols. With your help, we can continue to keep our students, faculty and staff healthy and safe."

All positive COVID-19 cases should be reported to the district at covid@gufsd.org, he said.

On Feb. 9, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the mask mandate in school was instituted to get kids back to school safely. Now, with the winter break coming up, many will be traveling. When the kids come back, test kits will be handed out; parents are asked to test kids on their first day back and then again three days later; if kids test positive, they should be kept home, she said. By Friday of that week, the state will look at the numbers.

During the first week in March, Hochul said, the state will make an assessment based on metrics.

When asked why New York was not giving a date for that decision, Hochul said she believes the timing was "close" and all metrics would be considered. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said their school mask mandate would be lifted March 7, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that their mandate would be lifted Feb. 28. But Hochul said that if kids come back to school and the numbers are still low on Friday, March 4, it was "a very strong possibility" that the mandate could be lifted on March 7.





