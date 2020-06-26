As COVID-19 Rates Spike, Lucky Brand Surpasses 150,000 Masks Donated Or Sold Through Its 'Get 5, Give 5' Community Initiative

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 cases spike and governors enforce mask-wearing in public, Lucky Brand remains committed to providing support to those disproportionately affected by the current health crisis.

To date, Lucky Brand has sold and donated over 150,000 masks, equally split, through their "Get 5, Give 5" program, and other community outreach. Donated masks have reached 39 Los Angeles based organizations focused on supporting BIPOC, the unhoused community and low-income Angelenos who have been disproportionately affected by this health and economic crisis. Many of these organizations provide essential services to families and youth who are homeless, aging out of the foster system or in juvenile justice, such as New Earth, My Friend's Place, Coalition for Responsible Community Development, the Assistance League, PATH and LA Family Housing. Lucky Brand has also provided thousands of masks to the Navajo, Hopi, Havasupai, Hualapai, and Pasqual Yacqui tribes in the Arizona area.

"I continue to be surprised by the number of organizations offering similar services, none of which can keep up with the profound need due to housing insecurity," said Allison Charalambous, Senior Manager Sustainability & Regulatory Compliance at Lucky Brand. "I am also saddened by stories from our community partners witnessing this need grow before their eyes, as the number of unhoused increases. We cannot forget that we are not out of this crisis, we are merely at the beginning. I'd like to share a big thank you to our customers who have enabled donations to the less fortunate, and a huge thank you to the community organizations tirelessly offering support."

With the perspective that we are stronger together, Lucky Brand is also a part of the Open Innovation Coalition, a brand coalition founded by Rothy's committed to helping 1M people through PPE and relief efforts.

Currently, Lucky is working on additional mask styles, based on customer feedback, to continue this donation program and community support for as long as there is a need. If you are an organization in need of masks, please contact sustainability@luckybrand.com .

Purchase a pack of 5 reusable, washable non-medical masks for $25 (at the cost to the company) and we will donate 5 masks to those who need them the most. All masks are made in Los Angeles using deadstock fabric.

