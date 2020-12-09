COVID-19 Update Report, Q4 2020 - Quidel Rets EUA for Combo Flu, COVID-19 Test
Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Update, Clinical Testing, Telehealth, Vaccines and Other Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 continues to be a dominant issue for healthcare systems worldwide and in the United States. The analyst has covered the fields of molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, vaccines and telehealth. These all find themselves both sought-after and challenged during the current COVID-19 crisis. This report provides trending developments, company announcements and analysis from the team on the fast-breaking events in the COVID-19 epidemic.
Particular sections address the most important market changes:
Molecular Diagnostics: COVID-19 has seen the molecular In Vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry bring out its best efforts in terms of fast test RT-PCR tests for their systems, point of care solutions, syndrome tests, high throughput systems and surge production on badly needed kits.
Antigen and Antibody Tests: Never have immunoassays been of such worldwide attention, as antibody tests are greatly sought. With this, come concerns about accuracy levels on broad populations and greater knowledge about development times. There are now immunoassays in development. We track these efforts and provide commentary on the role of these tests in a threat so far dominated by molecular diagnostics.
Vaccines: We look at the vaccines in development and the struggles with vaccine discovery and manufacturing in other pandemics.
Life Science Research - what are the trends in experiments and publications, how has COVID-19 affected lab research volume and tools markets.
Remote Patient Monitoring: Already a healthcare trend that was catching on but perhaps struggling to convince payors of its critical necessity, remote patient monitoring and telehealth transformed overnight with social distancing policies and relaxed HIPAA rules. The analyst has contacted a number of companies for October 2020 updates.
As part of this report's offerings, the following information is included:
Market for COVID-19 by Type: PCR, Antigen, Antibody
Market for COVID-19 by Region: US, Europe, Asia, ROW
Current EUA Test Approvals
Antigen COVID-19 Tests
Overall Clinical Lab Volume Trends (April to September)
Market for Telehealth and COVID-19 Impact
Telehealth Company Responses to COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccines in Development
COVID-19 Vaccine Pre Sales
This report provides analyst commentary that may assist customers needing to work out models. Some of the market estimates provide foundational bases on which to judge potential market impact.
Commentary and analysis from the authors who have studied markets in some cases for decades add understanding to the current, often chaotic, market atmosphere. Further publications and surveys will provide additional market impact data.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Overview
COVID-19 Cases Total
COVID Cases Rolling 7-Day Average Per Million by Major Countries
COVID-19 Testing
Chapter 2: COVID-19 Diagnostics
CLINICAL LAB SITUATION
Table: Clinical Labs Percent of Labs Experiencing Volume Declines Due to COVID-19 and Shutdowns [Major, Minor, No Decline]
Large Number of Approvals
TEST APPROVED BY FDA
Molecular
Immunoassays
Table: Tests for COVID-19 Authorized by FDA
ANTIGENT TESTS CHANGE COVID-19 LANDSCAPE
COVID-19 MARKET
Figure: IVD COVID-19 Market, Distribution by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW), 2020 % KOREAN COVID-19 TESTING FOCUS
COVID-19 TESTING DEVELOPMENTS
COVID Driving LDT Market
CMS Seeks to Spur Speed of Results by Cutting Fees for Slower Labs
Urgent care Centers and COVID-19 testing
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 antibody kits have varying accuracy
COVID-19 "Nudge" Test shows promise in clinical study
New CRISPR-based COVID-19 test shows high sensitivity
Blood test score helps predict COVID-19 severity
Biomarkers to determine COVID-19 odds: GW researchers
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS
NIH, BARDA award $98.35M in COVID-19 Contracts
New COVID NGS Test
Cue secures DOD Grant for COVID-19 tests
Beckman Coulter COVID-19 IgM assay
GenMark Multiplex test
20/20 takes orders for 1st POC Fingerstick COVID-19 test
Quidel gets EUA for Combo flu, COVID-19 test
Biocept reaches COVID-19 testing milestone
LabCorp nabs EUA for new COVID-19 molecular test
FDA issues EUA for OralDNA's oral rinse COVID-19 test
LDTs AND COVID-19
NEW LEGISLATION
LDTs Critical for COVID-19 Testing, Says AACC
Chapter 3: Telehealth
COVID-19 IMPACT ON TELEHALTH: KEY TAKEAWAYS
COVID-19 Key Takeaways
RPM/Telehealth Market Performance
COMPANY RESULTS
Abbott
American Well (Amwell)
Ascom Holding Ag
Bright.Md
Doctor On Demand
Eko Devices
G Medical Innovations Holding Ltd.
General Devices
Glooko
Masimo
Medtronic
Osi Systems
Philips - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)
Teladoc Health
Thinklabs
Tytocare
Chapter 4. COVID-19 And Life Science Research
Research Lab Shutdown And Decline Status
Covid-19 Research And Publications
Shining A Spotlight In A Challenged Market: Research Antibodies For Covid-19 Therapeutic Development
Life Science Tools Market Considerations
Chapter 5. Vaccines
Figure: Covid-19 Per Capita Doses Ordered By Country
Figure: Covid-19 Vaccine Candidates: Government Presales
How Willing Are U.S. Adults To Accept A Covid-19 Vaccine?
Universal Coronavirus Vaccines?
Moderna Gets Nod From Ema To Submit Marketing Authorization
Companies Mentioned
Abbott
American Well (Amwell)
Ascom Holding
Astra Zeneca
Beckman Coulter
Becton Dickinson
Bright.Md
Cepheid
Cue Health
Doctor On Demand
Eko Devices
Eurofins
G Medical Innovations Holding Ltd.
General Devices
Genmark
Hologic
Johnson and Johnson
Medtronic
Moderna
Philips
Qiagen
Quidel
Roche
Teladoc Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g8hq5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900