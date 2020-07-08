Covid-19 Research Update: The Stars and the Question Marks

As the world awaits a potential solution to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of pharma and biotech companies have their candidates going through different stages of trials.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the globe is nearing the 12 million mark, with over 3 million in the U.S. alone. Governments have thus been putting increasing pressure on scientists and pharmaceutical companies to come up with a drug or a vaccine to handle the situation. The process has been slow, which was expected as a successful treatment has never before been developed for any other type of coronavirus, and some companies are performing better than others.





Gilead delivers on remdesivir

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has proven to be a star as its remdesivir drug has shown positive results in the clinical trains and has already been accepted in the European as well as Indian markets. The European Commission has conditionally approved remdesivir to be marketed under the brand name of Veklury for the treatment of Covid-19 pneumonia patients with a minimum age of 12 years requiring supplemental oxygen. This conditional approval is initially valid for one year but can be extended depending on additional confirmatory data. Similarly, the company's licensee Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has announced that the Drug Controller General of India has approved remdesivir for restricted emergency use for severely ill hospitalized Covid-19 patients in India. Mylan is expected to launch its version in India under the brand name Desrem.

It is worth highlighting that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a purchase agreement with Gilead for 100% of Gilead's projected production of remdesivir for July 2020 and 90% of the same for the months of August and September over and above the allocation for clinical trials. Europe is also putting in its fair share of efforts as European Union (EU) health commissioner Stella Kyriakides is interacting with the Gilead management to try and secure the supply of remdesivir for 16 EU countries. Gilead claims to have multiple manufacturing partners across the globe that are capable of producing large volumes of remdesivir to cater to the massive global demand.

Pfizer data is pressurizing small players

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is the other star that has been engaged in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine along with German biotech firm BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX). The management recently announced the highly encouraging results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of escalating doses of their most advanced Covid-19 vaccine candidates. The companies have four investigational vaccine candidates, and the studies were carried out on the most advanced of the lot. Its results have put smaller players like Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) under a lot of pressure.

Inovio's vaccine candidate INO-4800 is very light on data as compared to the one from Pfizer and BioNTech in the Phase 1 clinical trial. The stock price did manage to recover well after the management announced the receipt of $71 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to scale up the manufacturing of Cellectra 3PSP smart devices and to purchase additional Cellectra 2000 devices. Both these devices are used in the process of administering INO-4800.

On the other hand, the Phase 3 study of the mRNA-1273 vaccine by Moderna that was expected to start on July 9 has been delayed owing to changes in the protocol. This was expected to be a 30,000-patient study and Moderna's management was expecting to see promising results by thanksgiving. However, the company recently announced the completion of the enrollment for its Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273 and also the fact that they have now finalized the Phase 3 study protocol based on feedback from the FDA. This comes as a big relief for all of its investors.