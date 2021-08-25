COVID-19 restrictions back in place for courtrooms

Aug. 25—COVID-19 restrictions are back in place inside courtrooms at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan issued an administrative order Tuesday that states rules and restrictions inside courtrooms.

The order comes as the Oklahoma State Department of Health in its weekly county update shows Pittsburg County with 296 active cases of COVID-19. The last time the county reported more than 290 cases was in Feb. 2 with 291 cases.

"Beginning Aug. 24, 2021, all civil and criminal non-jury hearings and other matters will be set by the courts with each judge tailoring the court appearances to the type of case and whether the party(s) are represented by counsel or pro se," the order states.

The order states "attorneys shall appear on behalf of the parties in consent or uncontested matters" and if the case can be decided on the briefing, to let the assigned judge know and an order will be issued.

In cases that require testimony, attorneys and litigants shall appear and follow all social distancing protocols, the order states.

"Witnesses shall remain outside of the courthouse and be available by phone to allow for their entrance into the courthouse," the order states. "No others who are not essential to the hearing will be allowed into the courthouse complex or courtroom."

Hogan wrote that the limitation on entry into the courthouse complex does not apply to victims of crimes.

According to the order, all persons entering the courthouse complex hearing "shall wear masks."

Hogan encourages attorneys to use telephone conferencing and appropriate video conferencing when possible.

The order also states the occupancy in the courtroom and other common area for any hearing "shall not exceed 10 persons which includes the judge and court personnel."

At the court clerk's office, signs on the door ask for "no more than five in lobby at one time," along with asking to "please wear a mask provided at the front door."

