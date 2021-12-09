COVID-19 reunion: Tearful patients, nurses share memories

AMY TAXIN
·4 min read

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Brian Patnoe never saw the faces of the masked health care workers who nursed him back to health from the coronavirus that nearly killed him. But he knew each by their eyes, which peered out through layers of protective gear as he lay in their hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

He was reunited Thursday with some of those who treated him for weeks after he arrived at Providence Mission Hospital in March 2020, just as the virus was descending on California. They still wore masks and he still recognized them.

“It’s amazing how I saw all the eyes and I was like, ‘I know you, I know you, I know you,’” the 62-year-old Patnoe said, his own eyes welling with tears while embracing each of a half-dozen nurses who lined up to greet him outside the hospital in Southern California’s Mission Viejo. “Oh, my God, thank you guys for keeping me alive.”

Patnoe and other coronavirus survivors held an emotional reunion with the nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors who saved their lives at a time when little was known about the virus. They shared hugs, memories and photos at an event marking the hospital’s 50th anniversary and added items to a time capsule created so future generations will remember the pandemic. It’s to be opened in 2071.

It also was a reunion for the staff that volunteered to work in the hospital’s first coronavirus unit. Many have moved on to other jobs.

The unit members dubbed themselves the “Tip of the Spear” for taking on the virus in the early days of the pandemic when they didn’t know if they had adequate protective gear or exactly what would save their patients. Many later tattooed spears onto their wrists, with a heart.

“We all felt like we had all bonded. We had all volunteered,” nurse Christina Anderson said.

When the pandemic arrived, protective gear was in frightfully short supply, and so was toilet paper. Dr. Robert Goldberg, a pulmonary and critical care specialist, recalled how doctors had to wait weeks to get COVID-19 test results confirmed for their patients.

“We really didn't know what we were facing,” he said.

California was the first state in the nation to issue a shutdown order in 2020 and faired relatively well in the early months. But by the end of the year, the state was the U.S. epicenter for the virus and many hospitals were overwhelmed.

While the outlook has improved vastly with vaccinations, the virus remains a threat. Deaths in the state are lower on a per-capita basis than most others but hundreds still die weekly and the average daily number of cases has climbed nearly 70% in the past two weeks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The time capsule created at the hospital about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles aims to create a memory for future generations of what happened there during the pandemic. Items collected include a cloth face mask, a fire department patch, a copy of a sign telling people to “mask up to open up” and “we can do this,” and letters and photos from patients.

Patricia Gomez, 32, submitted photos taken of her and the nurse who delivered her baby in July 2020, when she was ravaged by COVID-19. Her newborn son was able to leave the hospital quickly and tested negative for the virus, but she had to stay another week because she was so ill.

“I was scared that I wasn't going to make it,” she said. “But I was so grateful. The nurses were always caring. I never felt alone.”

Patnoe, who was out of work for six months, recalled vivid dreams during his two stints on a ventilator. In one, his late mother, who was a nurse, came over to him and said he wasn’t ready to “come here” yet.

In the time capsule, he included a copy of a photo snapped when he was finally released from the hospital. That day, he said, nurses and doctors lined up and clapped as he was wheeled down the hall and outside to finally see his family. It was a far cry from how the halls emptied out when he was brought in as one of the hospital's first COVID-19 patients.

“I'm so lucky to be alive,” he said. “I think we've become a little desensitized to it just right now, because it's become such a common thing.”

Since Patnoe left, the hospital has seen hundreds of coronavirus patients. In the COVID-19 intensive care unit, staff kept a tally of survivors and logged the initials of those who didn’t make it, Goldberg said.

After last year’s winter spike, hospitalizations plummeted and the hospital shut down the unit, he said.

It’s now back up and running, Goldberg said, with the community heading into winter and coronavirus cases rising again.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • End of an era: Germany's Merkel bows out after 16 years

    Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005. Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany's profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women. Merkel, a former scientist who grew up in communist East Germany, is bowing out about a week short of the record for longevity held by her one-time mentor, Helmut Kohl, who reunited Germany during his 1982-1998 tenure.

  • Fox News Lights Rebuilt Christmas Tree After First One Destroyed by Arson

    A rebuilt Christmas tree display was lit up outside the Fox News Media headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday evening, December 9, one day after an arson attack destroyed the previous tree.The lighting of Fox News Media’s ‘All-American Christmas’ tree was broadcast live during Thursday’s installment of The Five and attended by several Fox News hosts, religious leaders including the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, carolers, as well as members of the NYPD and FDNY, Fox News reported.Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told staff on Wednesday that the tree was being rebuilt as “a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment.”Both Fox News Media and Fox Corporation made a $100,000 donation to Answer the Call, “which provides financial assistance to the families of fallen service members of the FDNY and NYPD, the two agencies who responded immediately to the arson incident,” Fox News said.Police arrested one suspect, Craig Tamanaha, after the tree was set on fire shortly after midnight early on Wednesday. He was charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and arson. Credit: Sarah Blume via Storyful

  • Stock market 2022: Wall Street strikes a cautious tone

    Strategists have begun to deliver their outlooks for the stock market next year – and many are tempering expectations after this year's rally.

  • How Nursing Homes' Worst Offenses Are Hidden From the Public

    In Arizona, a nursing home resident was sexually assaulted in the dining room. In Minnesota, a woman caught COVID-19 after workers moved a coughing resident into her room. And in Texas, a woman with dementia was found in her nursing home’s parking lot, lying in a pool of blood. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times State inspectors determined that all three homes had endangered residents and violated federal regulations. Yet the federal government didn’t report the incidents

  • Why This Cryptocurrency Soared Nearly 30% Today With the Overall Crypto Market Down

    This rapid move has been quickly corrected, though Celo does remain 5.2% higher over the past 24 hours, as of 12:30 p.m. ET. This move comes amid more downside momentum in the crypto world today, with the overall market down 3.4% at the same time. Yesterday's announcement that crowdfunding platform Kickstarter would be migrating to a platform based on the Celo blockchain has provided a key catalyst for this cryptocurrency.

  • Hospital and doctor groups sue Biden officials over surprise billing rules

    The American Medical Association (AMA) and American Hospital Association on Thursday sued the Biden administration over regulations to prevent patients from getting stuck with "surprise" medical bills, escalating a fight over the rules. The lawsuit illustrates the intense lobbying battle that has been playing out among industry players over a major reform to the health care system that is intended to protect patients from getting massive...

  • New eye drops could replace reading glasses for millions

    Vuity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October, would potentially replace reading glasses for some of the 128 million Americans who have trouble seeing close-up.

  • Tiffany Haddish's Abs And Legs Look So Strong In A Red Bikini In This IG Vid

    Tiffany Haddish showed off her super-toned abs and legs in a red bikini on Instagram—as she posted a video of herself attempting to jump off a yacht.

  • 6 states account for more than half of the country’s recent COVID-19 hospitalizations

    COVID-19 hospitalizations are once again rising in the United States.

  • Ron Johnson Insists Mouthwash Can Kill Coronavirus. A Mouthwash Company Disagrees

    Getting owned by a mouthwash company is just another day in the life of Republican Ron Johnson

  • Is Cucumber Good for You? Here's What a Dietitian Says

    Your salads and veggie wraps aren't complete without it, and let's not discuss life without pickles! We love our cucumbers, but are they actually good for you? Let's find out what dietitians have to say.

  • Long COVID patients and doctors detail the growing 'mass disabling event' in America

    "We in the U.S. are not prepared," Rachel Bean, a 34-year-old based out of Minneapolis who suffers from long COVID, told Yahoo Finance.

  • Pfizer CEO says we may need a fourth vaccine dose to combat the Omicron variant

    "I think we will need the fourth dose. I've said that multiple times," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC.

  • Want best protection from COVID vaccine? Time of day you get it may matter, study says

    Until additional studies are conducted, experts say you should get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of the time of day.

  • Omicron May Be 4x More Transmissible Than Delta, But There's Still Good News

    Here's what the research says (so far).

  • The #1 Cause of Belly Fat, Says Science

    Belly fat can be pretty stubborn and frustrating. Even if we try to watch what we eat, sometimes it refuses to budge! While belly fat is something many of us deal with, a lot of us don't really understand why it's happening and what we need to get rid of it — and the reality is what works for some, may not work for others. But the key to understanding our belly fat and finding ways to deal with it is to begin to understand why it is there in the first place. Read on to find out more—and to ensur

  • Recreational marijuana could be on the horizon in Florida

    “This country is incredibly split on a number of different issues,” Jesse Channon, chief growth officer with Columbia Care, said. "Cannabis is not one of them.”

  • ‘The days you were considered fully vaccinated with two shots are going to be a thing of the past’

    Preliminary Pfizer/BioNTech results said three doses appear to 'neutralize' the omicron variant.

  • I'm proof that you can be young, healthy and still get cancer. Get screened today

    Don't get caught off guard like I did. By the time they discovered my colorectal cancer, I was already at stage 3 of the disease.

  • Amid COVID and delta variant, omicron has the potential to change the equation

    COVID-19 is going to probably continue to cause in the foreseeable future upwards of 80,000 to 100,000 deaths each winter. What this means for you.