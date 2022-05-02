COVID-19 Risk Up | Private Crossing Guards | Robber Wields Golf Club
Suburban Cook County COVID-19 Risk Rises To 'Medium' Level
The Cook County suburbs joined DuPage and Lake counties at the CDC's second-highest level of coronavirus transmission risk.
Elderly Man In Critical Condition After Falling Into Lake
A Good Samaritan and the man's friend tried to keep the man above water after he fell out of a boat while fishing.
Armed Robber Uses Golf Club To Hold Up 7-Eleven
A Wheeling woman wielded the golf club threateningly while demanding the clerk hand over money, according to police.
Village Set To Privatize School Crossing Guard Program
COVID-19 demonstrated police and village staff are unable to continue to manage and pay for the program, officials said.
Meet Axel: High School Student Names Newest Police K-9
Local students submitted names for the two newest police dogs of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
NU's Chicago Campus Had Active Threat Before Suspect Caught: Police
Northwestern students were told to shelter in place before a suspect sought by Chicago police was found in the basement of a building.
Baby Bald Eaglets, An Owl Family And Dazzling Daffodils: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
Neighbor Accused Of Battery; Stolen Bikes; Text Message Scams: Blotter
Man Yells At Employees, Causes Disturbance At Business: Blotter
