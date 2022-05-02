COVID-19 Risk Up | Private Crossing Guards | Robber Wields Golf Club

NORTHERN CHICAGO SUBURBS, IL — Hope your week is off to a good start. Let us get you caught up on the latest news from the northern Chicago suburbs from the past few days.

Here is a look at articles that have been getting attention from Patch.com readers:

The Cook County suburbs joined DuPage and Lake counties at the CDC's second-highest level of coronavirus transmission risk.

A Good Samaritan and the man's friend tried to keep the man above water after he fell out of a boat while fishing.

A Wheeling woman wielded the golf club threateningly while demanding the clerk hand over money, according to police.

COVID-19 demonstrated police and village staff are unable to continue to manage and pay for the program, officials said.

Local students submitted names for the two newest police dogs of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Northwestern students were told to shelter in place before a suspect sought by Chicago police was found in the basement of a building.

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

POLICE REPORTS/BLOTTER

(Shutterstock)

RECENT NORTH SUBURBAN NEWS UPDATE

