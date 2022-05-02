COVID-19 Risk Up | Private Crossing Guards | Robber Wields Golf Club

Suburban Cook County COVID-19 Risk Rises To 'Medium' Level

The Cook County suburbs joined DuPage and Lake counties at the CDC's second-highest level of coronavirus transmission risk.

Elderly Man In Critical Condition After Falling Into Lake

A Good Samaritan and the man's friend tried to keep the man above water after he fell out of a boat while fishing.

Armed Robber Uses Golf Club To Hold Up 7-Eleven

A Wheeling woman wielded the golf club threateningly while demanding the clerk hand over money, according to police.

Village Set To Privatize School Crossing Guard Program

COVID-19 demonstrated police and village staff are unable to continue to manage and pay for the program, officials said.

Meet Axel: High School Student Names Newest Police K-9

Local students submitted names for the two newest police dogs of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

NU's Chicago Campus Had Active Threat Before Suspect Caught: Police

Northwestern students were told to shelter in place before a suspect sought by Chicago police was found in the basement of a building.

Baby Bald Eaglets, An Owl Family And Dazzling Daffodils: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

RECENT NORTH SUBURBAN NEWS UPDATE

