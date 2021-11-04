New COVID-19 rules for large businesses: Workers face deadline to get vaccines
Workers at larger businesses will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022 or face regular testing under new federal rules.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agree on Thursday to continue its policy to gradually lift oil production each month, raising the potential for the U.S. to take advantage of prices for the commodity which trade close to multiyear highs.
Chompie's is looking to introduce — or perhaps, re-introduce — the New York deli experience to its next generation of customers with the modern conveniences of a cafe, market, and restaurant all under one roof.
Amazon Flex drivers included in the settlement will receive checks for $422 each on average, the Federal Trade Commission said.
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said on Nov. 3 that it sold more vehicles in the U.S. than anyone else for the second-straight month in October, as the company continued to rebuild its inventories amid an ongoing global shortage of automotive semiconductors. Although Ford's October U.S. sales were down about 4% from a year ago, its decline was much smaller than most rivals, allowing it to gain share in its most important and most profitable market. Ford gained market share again in October.
The U.S. energy market could be headed for a historic dislocation, writes energy historian Ellen R. Wald.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Insider he wasn't concerned about Dominion's lawsuit and baselessly claimed its executives would go to prison.
The owner of an understaffed Arkansas construction company described hiring inexperienced workers whom he called "just flat-out lazy."
Cryptocurrency prices are surging yet again, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) recently reached an all-time high of around $4,500 per token. This record is the latest in a string of recent highs over the past few days, as Ethereum continues its upward trajectory. The latest price increase comes just days after the successful Altair upgrade to Ethereum's network, which brings it a step closer to the much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 release.
"I left my government job because I realized I couldn’t sit at a desk, staring at a computer screen all day, for the next 40 years of my life."View Entire Post ›
(Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is so vital to Walter do Carmo Padua Jr.’s coffee trees that he can’t imagine producing any beans without it. That’s a problem because getting his hands on the stuff is now harder than any time in his 20 years of farming as the world faces record fertilizer prices in the latest threat to food security.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: W
"We're through the worst of it," GXO CEO told Bloomberg. "Hopefully, things will look a bit smoother as we move forward," he added.
Yahoo Inc. is leaving the China market, suspending its services there as of Monday amid what it says is an “increasingly challenging” business and legal environment. Foreign technology firms have been pulling out or downsizing their operations in mainland China as a strict data privacy law specifying how companies collect and store data takes effect. WHICH FOREIGN TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES HAVE RECENTLY DOWNSIZED OPERATIONS OR LEFT CHINA?
The long-standing executive producer at "The Judge Judy Show" allegedly made crude and racist comments about litigants on the show.
Her lawyers say they have "have contributed to and achieved Lynne's mission" to ease control over Britney, suspend Jamie, and end the conservatorship.
Chipmaker Intel Corp. is the latest company to embrace a hybrid work model, at least for the foreseeable future. The company (Nasdaq: INTC) announced this week it is now a “hybrid-first company,” meaning that it won't be mandating that all employees be on-site every day. According to a statement from Chief People Officer Christy Pambianchi, 90% of its employees said in a workplace survey they preferred a hybrid workplace once sites reopen.
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies put oil prices in the hands of U.S. President Joe Biden, rejecting his pleas for a large production hike and leaving him the choice of whether to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Ve
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin lost its lawsuit against NASA. The company claimed the agency's decision to award SpaceX a lunar lander contract was "unfair."
Such is my case: In January 2017, I purchased my first 10 shares of e-commerce specialist Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Here's the thing: Shopify has some distinct characteristics that aren't that hard to look for. By seeking out these characteristics in today's smaller companies, I believe I have a decent chance of discovering another Shopify-like holding for my portfolio -- and I've already put some skin in the game.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest on Wednesday capitalized on a sharp drop in Zillow Group Inc's stock price to scoop up shares of the online real-estate firm, as analysts expressed shock over its move to exit the business of buying and selling homes due to unpredictable prices. Zillow's announcement on Tuesday that it was withdrawing from flipping homes came three years after introducing the Zillow Offers business, which buys homes from owners, performs light repairs on them and sells them later. Its Class A shares fell as much as 20% to a 14-month low of $68.65 in morning trade.
Top Permian Basin oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will minimize its hedging next year, Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said on Thursday, anticipating oil prices between $80 and $100 a barrel over the next several years. Pioneer's hedging losses have tallied over $2 billion so far this year, as oil prices rose above levels where it and some other producers had locked in sales contracts through hedges. The company said it has no plans to add to hedges now, noting it was bullish on oil prices and there was more room for energy prices to move up than down.