New COVID-19 rules for large businesses: Workers face deadline to get vaccines

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said on Nov. 3 that it sold more vehicles in the U.S. than anyone else for the second-straight month in October, as the company continued to rebuild its inventories amid an ongoing global shortage of automotive semiconductors. Although Ford's October U.S. sales were down about 4% from a year ago, its decline was much smaller than most rivals, allowing it to gain share in its most important and most profitable market. Ford gained market share again in October.