A COVID-19 scam

Jan. 26—Kayla Shanay Island, 31, of Gulfport, Miss. was arrested in Mississippi and extradited to Athens on Friday, Jan. 21. Island, who also uses the name Kayla Moore, was arrested for allegedly scamming a local business owner out of $13,000, according to the Limestone County Sherrif's Office.

The case originated in November of 2020 when a local business owner found Island online.

"Island advertised products and services for small business owners seeking to boost their online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Island promised the victim training and products, but after the victim paid over $13,000 to Island, the victim was blocked, and the online page she contacted Island through was deleted," the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim began searching and soon made contacts with other victims of Island's scam. After several attempts to contact Island, the victim filed a police report with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, Island was identified, and warrants were obtained.

"I appreciate our investigators for always putting in the work to help protect our local business owners and community from these types of crimes," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.

Island has been charged with Theft of Property first, Criminal Impersonation, Bait Advertising and Deceptive Business Practices. Island has been released on a $25,000 bond.