COVID-19 scare aboard Royal Caribbean cruise a false alarm, authorities say

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and hundreds of guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapore's health ministry said on Thursday.

"A final confirmatory test ... has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas does not have COVID-19 infection," the health ministry said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

