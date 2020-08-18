COVID-19 scuttles R. Kelly's Chicago trial

CHICAGO — In what sounds like a broken record, R. Kelly’s federal trial has once again been postponed.

After numerous previous delays, Kelly had finally been scheduled to face a jury in U.S. District Court in Chicago in October on charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of underage girls.

But in a brief hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber sided with prosecutors in delaying the trial due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying that asking out-of-state witnesses to travel, and possibly spend time in quarantine, would be an undue hardship.

Leinenweber also said that after months of being virtually shut down amid the health emergency, the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse simply doesn’t have the capacity to hold such a lengthy trial with three criminal defendants.