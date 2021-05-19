COVID-19 shots were supposed to be free. Why did some Boise-area patients get bills?

The Saint Alphonsus Health System has confirmed that it mistakenly sent bills to a number of people who got COVID-19 shots that are free to everyone.

For patients with health insurance, the health system sent bills to their insurance companies, which paid at least a portion of the amount. Any leftover balance was supposed to be written off, with no charge to the patient, Saint Alphonsus spokesman Mark Snider said by email.

“In a few instances, the billing software failed to direct the unpaid balance to the write-off account and sent a bill in error to the patient,” Snider said.

Meridian resident Rob Peterson was one of those who received a bill. He received two of the Pfizer shots, one in March and the second in April. He didn’t get a bill for the first vaccination, but was sent one for $46.61 for the second shot.

“It’s not like it was a huge bill but it just seemed very odd to me,” Petersen said during a phone interview. “I had heard they were free and I just thought, this can’t be right.”

Catherine Martin, a faith community nurse volunteer with Saint Alphonsus, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Good Samaritan Home resident Vince Werley, while his dog, Romeo, waits patiently on his lap. Some Saint Alphonsus patients were mistakenly billed for their shots.

As of Monday, 157.8 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 123.8 million are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal government is absorbing much of the cost of providing the vaccines. Health insurance plans might pay a portion, as in Petersen’s case, but people with no insurance are also eligible for free shots.

Providers may not charge you for the vaccine, or charge administrative fees, copays or coinsurance. Nor can they charge you for an office visit if that’s the only reason you came to be treated. The Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services., reimburses providers for eligible costs to administer the shots.

Petersen, who got his shots at a Saint Al’s clinic set up at the old Gordmann’s store at The Village at Meridian, said he was told the bill was a mistake when he called the health system. The billing department would be notified to ensure that he didn’t get another bill, he said.

A bill sent by Saint Alphonsus Health System to Rob Petersen asked the Meridian man to pay $46.61 for one of his two COVID-19 vaccines, when it was supposed to be free. The medical provider said the bill was a mistake and that Petersen does not owe anything.

“We take these errors seriously and work directly with the patient impacted to full resolution,” Snider said.

For anyone who received a bill from Saint Alphonsus by mistake, Snider asks them to call 208-367-5170 to resolve the matter. If they paid the bill, the amount will be refunded, he said.

A St. Luke’s Health System spokesperson said she was checking to see whether it had mistakenly billed any of its patients for COVID-19 shots.

“St. Luke’s practice is not to bill patients for COVID-19 vaccine administration,” spokesperson Joy Prudek wrote in an email. “If a patient receives a bill, it is an error and they should call the St. Luke’s customer service line listed on the correspondence.”