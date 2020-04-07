COVID-19 Shows Why Nurses Deserve Our Appreciation, says Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Affiliate

BALTIMORE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Taiwanese nurse in a protective suit standing against COVID-19. A Ugandan nurse cradling a newborn she has helped deliver. A community nurse in Guatemala tending to a farmer alongside his bull. Today more than ever, as a pandemic sweeps across the globe, the impact of nurses can't be underestimated. Nurses deliver care to the majority of people in the world—and it's time to appreciate them as leaders, healers, innovators and educators.

In this International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, Jhpiego, a global health nonprofit and Johns Hopkins University affiliate, held a worldwide photo contest about and by nurses , showing all that they do from a nurse's point of view. These images provide a look into this important world from the eyes of these players—some of the most important players during this tumultuous moment.

Nurses, patients and photographers submitted thousands of photographs—from all seven continents—to Jhpiego and its hosting partners, Nursing Now and the International Council of Nurses.

As families and communities come face to face with the uncertainty and confusion of the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest put nurses into sharp focus.

"Every crisis is an opportunity," says Anabel Franco, a nursing instructor and contest entrant from Ecuador. "Society is observing the true value of nursing—they see us as a heroine, courageous and capable, but above all essential. This, for me, is wonderful."

View the contest winners on Jhpiego's yearofthenurseandmidwife.org , and read stories of nurses impacting communities and countries worldwide.

Jhpiego brings more than 45 years of experience in health systems, infection prevention and control, and pregnancy and childbirth to the fight against COVID-19. For more information on our pandemic response, visit our COVID-19 page.

