COVID-19 Has Slashed Asia's Appetite for Wild Animals, a New Report Finds

Charlie Campbell / Shanghai
·4 min read
Tourists Visit Beijing Wildlife Park
Tourists Visit Beijing Wildlife Park

A breeder wearing face mask holds one-month-old white tiger cubs at Beijing Wildlife Park on April 2, 2020 in Beijing, China. Credit - Zhao Jun/China News Service via Getty Images

About eight years ago, Li Hong began rearing snakes on a patch of land in China’s central Hunan province. The 7,000 or so elaphe carinata, commonly known as the king ratsnake or Taiwan stinksnake, he sold each year fetched around 2 million renminbi ($220,000)—far more than the 51-year-old previously earned as a migrant worker toiling in factories and on construction sites.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in the nearby city of Wuhan in January 2020, prompting the Beijing government to ban the sale of wild animals, which across Asia are often prized for purported health benefits, with their skins sold to makers of fashion accessories. Li’s livelihood was snatched away and he says he was compensated only 144 renminbi ($22) per kilo of snake destroyed.

“Today, market demand is very low and if we want to farm snakes, we have to go to the provincial forestry bureau for approval, which is a lot of trouble,” he tells TIME. “Now only medicinal-use snakes can be approved; other uses [like eating] are not allowed.”

Li is not alone. The pandemic has catalyzed sweeping bans on the sale and consumption of wildlife across the world as the public becomes more aware of the causes of infectious outbreaks. Ahead of the convening Sunday of latest World Health Assembly, a new World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report reveals that nearly 30% of people surveyed across China, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the U.S. say they have consumed less wildlife, or stopped consuming wildlife altogether, because of the global health crisis.

“The world has gotten a crash course this past year in pandemics,” says Carter Roberts, president and CEO of WWF-US. “Preventing future ones requires us to repair our broken relationship with nature, and that starts with ending the trade and consumption of high-risk wildlife and stopping deforestation.”

Investigative team members of the World Health Organization visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31, 2021 in Wuhan, China.<span class="copyright">Getty Images</span>
Investigative team members of the World Health Organization visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31, 2021 in Wuhan, China.Getty Images

Attitudes to wildlife changing amid the pandemic

Research shows that COVID-19 is likely among the three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases that are “zoonotic,” meaning they jumped from animals to humans. Wildlife consumption is a major driver of zoonotic outbreaks, as well as destruction of natural habitats that pushes human and animal populations closer together. In China, civets, live wolf pups and pangolins have often been kept in cramped and filthy conditions, allowing diseases to incubate and then spill into human populations. Ebola, SARS, the Nipah virus and MERS are other examples of human diseases that began in animals.

Although the consumption of wild animals is common across much of the developing world, China’s huge population makes it a key player in the issue. Wildlife farming began in China in the early 1980s with government backing, partly as an attempt to alleviate poverty and partly in the belief that farming exotic animals would help protect wild populations from hunters.

China’s wildlife industry employed 14 million people and had a market value of some $76 billion in 2016, with its exotic food sector comprising $19 billion, according to the Chinese Academy of Engineering. “The wildlife industry has effectively contributed to regional economic development and greatly increased the economic income of farmers and forestry workers and local tax revenues,” an industry report from Academy says.

But that changed following COVID-19. In February 2020, soon after COVID-19 was first detected at a market in Wuhan known for selling wild animals, the Chinese government announced a broad ban on wildlife consumption. Attitudes have changed fast, too, with an awareness about the dangers of eating wildlife across the country.

Read more: Wild Animal Markets Spark Fear in the Coronavirus Outbreak

In China, 91% of respondents to the WWF survey thought closing wildlife markets was the most effective measure to prevent future pandemics. Meanwhile, 28% now consume less or have stopped consuming wildlife, with 41% of respondents in Thailand and 39% in Vietnam expressing similar changes of behavior.

Despite increased awareness, there remains a committed core of wildlife consumers, with 9% of respondents intent on buying wildlife products in the future in all five countries surveyed by WWF. And while the Chinese government has banned the trade in wild creatures, President Xi Jinping continues to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine, or TCM, which includes many treatments that involve the byproducts of exotic animals.

Moreover, the survey didn’t include any nations in Africa, where consumption of “bush meat” has been an integral part of people’s diets for centuries. “It would be good to ban the live animal markets as China has done and some countries,” Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the acting executive secretary of the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity, told the U.K. Guardian newspaper. “But we should also remember you have communities, particularly from low-income rural areas, particularly in Africa, which are dependent on wild animals to sustain the livelihoods of millions of people.”

Li the snake farmer had thought his livelihood assured. Now, however, the future is uncertain. He says the compensation he’s been promised isn’t enough to cover his feed and labor bills. He’s been forced to take out a bank loan and is instead growing herbs for TCM due to the low start-up costs.

“I have no choice,” Li shrugs, “but to abide by national directives.”

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese tycoon Masayoshi Son warned of significant dangers around holding the Olympics in Tokyo, where the government on Monday kicked off a mass vaccination drive to catch up with other countries and ensure a "safe and secure" Games. In a series of tweets, the SoftBank Group CEO expressed bewilderment and concern about the Tokyo Olympics, calling Japan a "vaccine laggard" and saying the slow inoculation drive less than two months before the start of the Games could put people's lives at risk.

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Substantial Upgrade To Their Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Estimates

    Shareholders in Great Portland Estates Plc ( LON:GPOR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered...

  • Here's What We Like About SS&C Technologies Holdings' (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSNC ) for its dividend will need to make their move...

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About South Port New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPN)?

    With its stock down 1.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard South Port New Zealand (NZSE:SPN). But if...

  • UK Activist Group Blocks 4 McDonald's Distribution Sites, Calls For Transition To Plant-Based Food

    Activist group Animal Rebellion has blockaded four McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) distribution centers in the United Kingdom. The group is calling attention to the role that raising livestock plays in climate change and is pushing McDonald's to transform into an all plant-based company by 2025. Protestors are using trucks and bamboo structures to disrupt McDonald's supply chain, Animal Rebellion said in a statement. Animal Rebellion says McDonald's is "just a symbol of a much bigger problem, the entire animal agriculture industry." The group says a transition to a plant-based food system is needed to stop the climate crisis and end the suffering of animals. McDonald's is frequently a target for activists given its size, brand recognition and emphasis on beef. Cattle-raising uses huge amounts of land and is among the main reasons behind deforestation, including in the Amazon rainforest. The meat and dairy industry also is a major source of greenhouse gases, in addition to having a reputation for factory farming. Campaigners point out that the land could be used much more efficiently to feed people by using it for plant-based food. The group's blockade began on Saturday. The activists plan to stay for 24 to 48 hours. McDonald's has 1,300 outlets in the U.K., according to the BBC. McDonald's U.K. office told the BBC that it is "assessing the impact" the protest is having on supplies. The company announced in November that it plans to introduce a plant-based burger called the McPlant. Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) co-created the plant-based patty that is to become the McPlant, Beyond Meat said at the time. McDonald's plans could extend to chicken and breakfast sandwiches as well. Photo courtesy Animal Rebellion. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC's Former Owner And Largest Shareholder Unloads Most Of Its StakeKKR Reportedly In Talks To Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM At B Valuation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Potentially Undervalued?

    Franklin Electric Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:FELE ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise...

  • Opposition journalist arrested in Belarus after fighter jet intercepts aircraft

    Belarus used one of its fighter jets to intercept an Irish passenger plane on Sunday. Security officials detained Roman Protasevich, a journalist who opposes Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko. Authorities ordered the pilot to divert because of a "security threat." Elizabeth Palmer reports.

  • Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

    Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • Infrastructure negotiations snagged again as Republicans reject Biden's counterproposal

    Bipartisan negotiations on infrastructure hit a new snag Friday after Republicans flatly rejected a counterproposal on the multi-trillion dollar bill advanced by the White House. The White House's $1.7 trillion dollar offer on Friday was a pared down version of President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, initially valued at $2.2 trillion. Within moments of receiving the deal, Republican aides rejected it, telling ABC News that the price tag is too high for the GOP to stomach.

  • China ultramarathon: Severe weather kills 21 runners

    Freezing rain and winds hit a long-distance race in a mountainous tourist site in China.

  • Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by prospects of dovish Fed

    The dollar stood near its lowest level in three months against a resurgent euro, struggling for traction as investors pared earlier bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon be ready to taper its stimulus. Minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting released last week showed a sizable minority of policymakers wanted to discuss tapering bond purchase. Still, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's repeated warnings that it is not yet time to discuss a reduction in quantitative monetary easing has led many investors to believe it will be months before the central bank actually tweaks policy.

  • What China's Crypto Mining Crackdown Means for Bitcoin Investors

    China dealt its second blow to Bitcoin (BTC) this week when the government announced a crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading activities. Bitcoin mining was not mentioned, but this news shows it is still on the government's radar. What is Bitcoin mining?

  • Lakers and Suns scuffle; Chris Paul pulls down LeBron in wild Game 1 sequence

    Game 1 between the Lakers and Suns got heated during the fourth quarter.

  • Federal agencies take aim at Trump's LGBTQ policies

    The Biden administration has pledged to reverse Trump-era policies restricting LGBTQ access to housing, health care and equal treatment in prisons.Why it matters: LGBTQ advocates expect action from the Biden administration after Trump quickly worked to undo the majority of protections secured under Obama.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the agency will reinstate anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people. Trump had rolled back those rules, which made it easier for hospitals to deny trans people health coverage.HUD withdrew a Trump-era proposed rule that would have allowed federally funded emergency shelters to exclude trans people and others based on gender identity.The Justice Department argued in an April statement of interest that prison officials violate the Constitution by refusing to house transgender prisoners in facilities that match their gender identity. What they're saying: "LGBTQ Americans have faced discrimination for too long, and many federal policies had only just begun to offer much-needed protections during the Obama administration," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told Axios in a statement.What to watch: The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division considers trans students protected under Title IX — another break with the Trump administration.A DOJ spokesperson said the agency “intends to fully enforce our civil rights statutes to protect transgender individuals.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ranking every game on 49ers 2021 schedule

    Ranking all 17 games on the San Francisco 49ers' 2021 schedule.

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • More than 125,000 Myanmar teachers suspended for opposing coup

    The suspensions have come days before the start of a new school year, which some teachers and parents are boycotting as part of the campaign that has paralysed the country since the coup cut short a decade of democratic reforms. A total of 125,900 school teachers had been suspended as of Saturday, said the official of the teachers' federation, who declined to give his name for fear of reprisals.

  • Indian Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case

    Sushil Kumar is accused of being involved in the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankhar.

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag