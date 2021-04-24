COVID-19 spread in SC is just above target low second week in a row, DHEC data shows

David Travis Bland
·1 min read

For a second week, South Carolina’s level of coronavirus spread is above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “low” marker, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

From April 18 to 24, DHEC reported that 5.14% of COVID-19 tests came back positive. The CDC says that a positive rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

DHEC reported 3,374 new cases of coronavirus in the same week, down from 4,006 the previous week. That’s an average of about 482 cases a day as reported from Sunday to Saturday.

At least 81 people died of COVID-19.

South Carolina also had 2,335 new probable cases and three probable deaths reported for the week. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or tested positive with what’s called an “antigen” test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

Almost 100,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered last week in South Carolina, DHEC reported. About 2.72 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state.

As of Saturday, 532 people were hospitalized with coronavirus.

At least 478,739 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,289 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit The State’s website.

