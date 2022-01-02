Covid-19 is spurring younger Hongkongers to buy more insurance protection

More people in Hong Kong are buying insurance coverage from a younger age, as the Covid-19 pandemic and wider access to online financial products and services help push sales of new policies in the city.

The average age for Hongkongers buying annuity products, a type of pension plan sold by insurers, dropped to 40 as of December from 47 in 2019, according to data published by the Insurance Authority. Hong Kong issued first of five online insurance licences in December 2019.

"It is an encouraging sign," said Carol Hui, executive director of long-term business at the Insurance Authority. "We will continue to spur more younger people to buy products that offer protection for their families and their own retirement needs."

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

People crossing the street at Central, Hong Kong on December 5. 2021. Photo: Felix Wong alt=People crossing the street at Central, Hong Kong on December 5. 2021. Photo: Felix Wong>

The industry has embraced advanced technologies to help boost coverage, with five virtual insurers competing with traditional giants in reaching out to more Hongkongers through the internet, as customers became more tech-savvy during the pandemic.

Hong Kong faces a mortality protection gap of HK$6.9 trillion (US$884.6 billion) or HK$1.9 million per person, exposing many families to financial troubles in the event of the death of the breadwinner, the Insurance Authority said in a study published in September.

For its part, the Insurance Authority has loosened a rule to help grease sales during the pandemic. Since February 2020, agents from traditional insurers have not been required to strictly conduct their sales through face-to-face meetings, given the social distancing rules and efforts to contain the virus.

Story continues

alt=>

"The pandemic has helped encourage more people to buy insurance products online," said Charles Hung, CEO of Blue, one of the five approved online insurers. "This is likely to be the long-term trend even after the outbreak is over."

Hung said online insurance companies have invested in technology to introduce more innovative products and speed up claim processes in the industry, while also helping customers trim costs.

At Bowtie Insurance, about 40 per cent of medical insurance policyholders are below 30 years old, said Fred Ngan Yiu-fai, the online insurer's co-founder and co-CEO.

"More than half of our customers are first-time insurance buyers, which means Bowtie successfully appeals to an underserved market of millennials," he said.

Purchases by younger customers contributed to a 24 per cent year-on-year growth in the sale of new life insurance policies amounting to HK$122.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to industry data.

Edward Moncreiffe, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=Edward Moncreiffe, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen>

They partly compensated for the massive loss of business from mainland Chinese customers due to the border shutdown. They bought only HK$470 million of new policies during the January-to-September period, a 93 per cent slump from the same period in 2020. Their share was only 0.4 per cent versus 40 per cent at the peak in 2016.

Younger customers are also buying more policies at Prudential Hong Kong, its CEO Derek Yung said. The pandemic, as well as government support, has given sales an impetus and the trend is likely to continue, he added.

Edward Moncreiffe, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, an industry body representing 138 local insurers, was cautiously optimistic about the outlook for 2022, as people become more aware that their long-term savings are insufficient to tide over any major emergency.

"With the expected opening up of the border with the Greater Bay Area, we are expecting to see the revival of some lines of business," he said. "We still see growing demand from Hongkongers to close their protection gaps."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.