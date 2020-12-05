Media advisory - Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special December illumination for the holiday season

MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Starting tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red, green, and white every evening of the month from sunset to 1:00 a.m. to celebrate the holiday season.

"In Greater Montreal and across the country, the holidays will be celebrated quite differently this year due to the pandemic. But the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will shine bright in festive colors as a symbol of hope and unity. This holiday season, let's all stay safe, continue to look out for each other, and take care of our communities."

—The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Note: The rainbow illumination on the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will continue throughout December on Sundays from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.

