New COVID-19 strain discovered in Finland, researchers claim

Storm Gifford, New York Daily News

Yet another COVID-19 strain has popped up — albeit in a surprising corner of the world.

Scientists in southern Finland have discovered the new variant, called Fin-769H, reported the country’s national news outlet Yle on Thursday.

The researchers noted that several mutations in the South African and U.K. virus versions are present within this one, but combined in a unique way.

“The variant was discovered in a patient last week, so details about the infectivity and potential resistance of this strain to vaccines are not yet known,” said Taru Meri, a researcher at Vita Laboratories.

The discovery of the mutant coronavirus in Finland perplexed some scientists due to the nation’s effective job in limiting deaths. The country of 5.5 million residents has reported only 725 disease fatalities, according to health tracker Johns Hopkins University.

Meri also pointed to the country’s relatively low current COVID-19 infection rates.

As of Thursday, 450 cases of COVID-19 variants have been reported in Finland, according to THL infectious disease control head Taneli Puumalainen.

Of these, nearly all were of the British variant, 22 South African and one of the Brazilian strain.

But University of Turku virology professor Ilkka Julkunen explained that the new variant shouldn’t prompt panic.

“I would not be hugely worried yet because we do not have clear information that this new strain would be more easily transmitted or that it would affect the immune protection brought about by already having had the virus or having received a vaccination,” Julkunen said.

And Petri Auvinen, research director of the University of Helsinki’s Institute of Biotechnology, said the discovery of new coronavirus variants was inevitable.

“However, the newly discovered variant differs from expectations in that it does not genetically resemble any other known variant,” Auvinen said.

On Thursday, the global coronavirus death toll inched closer to 2.5 million victims.

The United States continues to outpace all other nations in COVID-19 casualties with 492,300. Approximately one in every five people on Earth to have succumbed to the disease has been an American.

_____

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar's coup opponents welcome new British, Canadian sanctions

    Adding to the diplomatic pressure, Japan said it had agreed with India, the United States and Australia on the need for democracy to be restored quickly after the Feb. 1 army takeover in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained. Youth leader and activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi applauded Britain's asset freezes and travel bans on three generals as well as steps to stop any aid helping the military and to prevent British businesses working with the army. Canada said it would take action against nine military officials.

  • Australian news sites' traffic falls after Facebook blocks content - Chartbeat

    Total web traffic to Australian news sites dropped by around 13% after Facebook Inc blocked their content on the social media platform this week, according to early data that underscores the outsize impact the U.S. company has on the local market. The data from New York-based analytics firm Chartbeat showed that a pickup in traffic to news sites from Google was outweighed by a significant slump in traffic from Facebook. "Unfortunately, Facebook's disappearance has resulted in a hit to publishers' traffic numbers: when Facebook traffic dropped off, overall Australian traffic did not shift to other platforms," a Chartbeat spokeswoman said.

  • Waze's ex-CEO says app could have 'grown faster' without Google

    Waze has struggled to grow within Alphabet Inc's Google, the navigation app's former top executive said, renewing concerns over whether it was stifled by the search giant's $1 billion acquisition in 2013. More than 140 million drivers worldwide use Waze monthly, up from 10 million when it was acquired, according to a Wednesday blog post by Noam Bardin, who left Jan. 31 after helming Waze since 2009. But Waze usage is flat in some countries as Google Maps gets significant promotion, and Waze has lost money as it focuses on a little-used carpooling app and pursues an advertising business that barely registers within the Google empire, according to interviews with 11 former employees over the last year.

  • The Reflation Euphoria Has a Dark Side for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising Treasury yields risk pulling the rug out from under the rally in emerging markets, denting one of the street’s favorite trades of the year.The prospect of a strong economic rebound and hefty U.S. stimulus has strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and money-managers at Amundi lending their voices to the bull case in the developing world. But the rout in Treasuries that these forces have unleashed should keep investors on their guard, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“If a particular allocation across the risky markets spectrum should be low confidence this year, it is the EM overweight,” JPMorgan’s John Normand wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.The danger for this notoriously volatile asset class is that inflation in the U.S. is picking up again, and that’s driving benchmark rates higher. If the selloff runs further it could force investors who piled into higher-yielding securities in the developing world to head for the exit, as the relative appeal of holding them wanes.The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the highest level in a year this week, as investors started to price in the full economic impact of a stimulus plan totaling as much as $1.9 trillion. According to Sid Mathur, head of Asia Pacific emerging markets research at BNP Paribas SA, the move could lead to quick repricing in emerging-market bonds as well.For Goldman, “a sharp move higher in U.S. rates can drive sharp selloffs among highly-positioned high-yielding EM currencies on a tactical horizon,” strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Wednesday. These “moves can retrace once the pace of the rate move moderates,” they added.‘Turn Wary’Not everyone sees higher Treasury yields as a headwind for emerging markets, pointing to the fact that capital flows tend to accelerate as the global economy expands, outweighing the negative impact of higher borrowing costs.“Relative to other fixed income assets, EM local currency bonds are better placed to weather the storm,” said Mark Baker, investment director for emerging-market debt in Hong Kong at Aberdeen Standard Investments, citing the relative cheapness of their currencies and attractive yield.But the recent spike in Treasury yields does have strategists on alert, with some now even identifying a potential breaking point for the market.Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, said the firm will “turn wary” if the 10-year bond yield breaches 1.50% and starts to head toward 2%, as this will likely lead to bond outflows in Asia. It was trading at around 1.3% on Thursday.Until then, however, “we remain positive on Asian currencies, and see the positive growth outlook for the region outweighing the move in yield,” he said.(Updates with yield-spread chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Worker embezzled from NC tribe to buy Derek Jeter collage and belt buckles, feds say

    The money was also spent on customized Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys, according to court filings.

  • Hedge fund manager Plotkin's GameStop short, dissected

    Hedge fund manager Gabriel Plotkin first bet against the future of GameStop Corp in 2014 when it traded around $40. Plotkin, long one of the hedge fund industry's most admired traders, became one of the financial industry's most vilified players last month when an army of retail investors pushed the video game retailer's stock much higher after his hedge fund shorted the stock, betting its price would fall. On Thursday, he spent more than five hours answering U.S. lawmakers' questions about how his firm Melvin Capital Management, which shed 53% of its value in January, lost so much money and whether it wasn't playing by the rules.

  • Venezuela's largest impoverished district marks 400th anniversary with kite festival

    In Venezuela's sprawling impoverished Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas, dozens of children and residents flew kites to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of what was once a small village outside the capital. Petare was founded in 1621 by Spanish settlers who took advantage of the lush mountain surroundings to grow crops including coffee, cocoa and sugar cane, according to Venezuelan historians. The area now suffers from gang violence and chronic problems with power and water, but its residents have cultivated a sense of pride at facing adversity with a smile.

  • Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

    A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, her lawyer said. The ruling frees Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, from house arrest where she was put in 2019 in what supporters said was a politically motivated case to stop her activism and punish her for public dissent. Shevchenko was accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

  • Child accidentally kills mom with gun from purse, police say

    The youngest of her five children also was wounded, Cornelius police say. All were in the apartment.

  • China's Wang urges peace push in call with new South Korea foreign minister

    Wang, who is also China's foreign minister, told Chung Eui-yong in the phone call that Beijing had always appreciated South Korea's "unique role" in Korean peninsula affairs and urged extra efforts to achieve denuclearisation and lasting peace, the ministry statement said. Chung, who took office a week ago, on Friday held his first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang aimed at making North Korea give up its nuclear weapons.

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The attack, claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran, raises tensions as Washington explores some degree of detente with Tehran. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said.

  • 'Let's think big' - Germany wants to work closely with Biden on trade, China, climate

    Germany wants Europe and the United States to strengthen transatlantic ties with a trade deal to abolish industrial tariffs, a WTO reform to increase pressure on China and a joint carbon-emission trading system to protect the climate. Peter Beyer, transatlantic coordinator for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday that Germany and the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden should "think big" and aim for an ambitious agenda based on shared values and focused on joint interests.

  • Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

    Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq. In a fierce parliamentary debate two days after Ankara broke news of the killings in a cave in Iraq's Gara region, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected opposition criticism and said Turkey "did everything we could to bring our martyrs back alive". The captives, including police and military personnel, were mostly seized by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in 2015 and 2016.

  • Influencer Earns $16K on Twitch by Streaming Himself Sleeping

    Asian Andy is a Twitch streamer who is raking it in just by sleeping during live broadcasts. “Sleep-streaming” has become a thing on the popular video streaming site and influencers like Asian Andy are making thousands of dollars with very little effort.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • Japan to provide $4.8 million grant to Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh conflict

    Japan on Tuesday said it decided to extend an emergency aid grant to Armenia and Azerbaijan totalling $4.8 million, in response to the humanitarian crisis created as a result of last year's six-week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Fighting erupted between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Sept. 27 and ended on Nov. 10 when a Russian-brokered peace deal ushered in a ceasefire, locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan. Thousands died in what was the heaviest military confrontation over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s.

  • Man tried to open plane door during Boston-bound flight, fellow passengers says

    The witness, who helped subdue the man, says the suspect also assaulted a flight attendant.

  • New Zealand, Australia quarrel over Islamic State suspect

    The leaders of New Zealand and Australia were engaged in a bitter fight Tuesday over which country will inherit an alleged Islamic State militant who at one point held citizenship in both nations. The 26-year-old woman and two children were detained when they tried to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Monday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been arguing with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over which country should take responsibility for the woman if she's deported from Turkey.

  • India to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as diplomatic tension eases

    India's Serum Institute will ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada within a month, its chief executive said on Monday, in a sign a diplomatic row triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on political protests in India was easing. Trudeau said the months-long protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi were concerning, drawing a rebuke from the Indian government which said it was an internal matter. Last week, however, Trudeau spoke to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and they discussed the two countries' commitment to democracy.

  • Marcos son loses election challenge in Philippine Supreme Court

    The son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has lost a bid to unseat the Southeast Asian country's vice president after the Supreme Court threw out his petition contesting the results of the May 2016 elections. The son, also called Ferdinand Marcos but popularly known as "Bongbong", alleged he was unfairly robbed of victory after losing the vice presidential election to lawyer Leni Robredo by about 260,000 votes, claims Robredo denied. Robredo welcomed the decision and told a news conference it "will allow us to focus on the more important work of serving our people."