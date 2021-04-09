A year after COVID-19 superspreader, family finds closure

  • Flowers from her memorial service mark the headstone shared by Carole Rae Woodmansee and her husband Jim (who died in 2003), Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., north of Seattle. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020 — the day of her 81st birthday — from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • From front left, Wendy Jensen, Joe Woodmansee, Linda Holeman and Bonnie Dawson, the four children of Carole Rae Woodmansee, are joined by family friend Debbie Blazina, at right, Saturday, March 27, 2021, as they clean the headstone Carole shares with their father, Jim, who died in 2003, at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., north of Seattle, prior to a memorial service. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020, the day of her 81st birthday, from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Victor Hamilton looks over photos on a computer screen of his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Victor Hamilton smiles as he talks about his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Family members and friends sing as they gather around the headstone Carole Rae Woodmansee shares with her husband Jim (who died in 2003) at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., north of Seattle, following a memorial service. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020 — the day of her 81st birthday — from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Victor Hamilton looks over stamps collected by his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Victor Hamilton displays a photo of his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Victor Hamilton talks with a visitor about plans for an upcoming memorial service for his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Victor Hamilton reaches back to pet his dog Charlie as he talks about his late wife, Nancy "Nicki" Hamilton, who died about a year earlier after contracting COVID-19 at a choir practice, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Wash. The choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding that the virus was spreading through the air. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Wendy Jensen, one of the four children of Carole Rae Woodmansee, cleans the headstone Carole shares with their father Jim (who died in 2003), Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., prior to a memorial service. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020 — the day of her 81st birthday — from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
1 / 10

Virus Outbreak Superspreader 1 Year

Flowers from her memorial service mark the headstone shared by Carole Rae Woodmansee and her husband Jim (who died in 2003), Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., north of Seattle. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020 — the day of her 81st birthday — from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
MANUEL VALDES
·5 min read

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — With dish soap, brushes and plastic water jugs in hand, Carole Rae Woodmansee’s four children cleaned the gravestone their mother shares with their father, Jim. Each scrub shined engraved letters spelling out their mother’s name and the days of her birth and death: March 27, 1939, and March 27, 2020.

Carole passed away on her 81st birthday.

That morning marked a year since she died of complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus.

For the siblings, the somber anniversary offered a chance at closure after the pandemic stunted their mourning. They were finally holding a memorial befitting of their mother’s footprint in the community.

“The hardest thing is that there was no goodbye. It was like she just disappeared,” said Carole’s youngest child, Wendy Jensen.

After cleaning, the siblings reminisce. They say their father must be happy to be back with his wife of 46 years. They thank them for being good parents and recall how their mother used to say “my” before calling their names and those of other loved ones.

“I was always ‘My Bonnie,’” Bonnie Dawson tells her siblings. “I miss being ‘My Bonnie.’”

“She had been missing Dad for a long time,” eldest sibling Linda Holeman adds. Their father, Jim, passed away in 2003.

Of the more than 550,000 people who have died of the virus in the United States, Carole was among the first. Her death came just weeks after the first reported outbreak at a nursing home in Kirkland, about an hour south of Mount Vernon. Carole, who survived heart surgery and cancer, had fallen ill at her home. Bonnie took care of her until they called the paramedics.

“You’re trying to say goodbye to your mom, and they’re telling you to get back. It was a very hard, emotional … to have to yell, ‘I love you, Mom,’ as she’s being wheeled out the door with men standing in our yard 10 feet out because they didn’t want to be near our house,” Bonnie said.

The rehearsal of the Skagit Valley Chorale, a community choir made up mostly of retirees and not associated with the church where they practiced, happened two weeks before Gov. Jay Inslee shut down the state. The choir had taken the precautions known at the time, such as distancing themselves and sanitizing. But someone had the virus.

“The choir themselves called us directly, and they left a voicemail. The voicemail said a positive person in the choir, 24 people now sick,” said Lea Hamner, communicable disease and epidemiology lead for Skagit County Public Health. “It was immediately evident that we had a big problem.”

Hamner and her team went to work interviewing choir members, often repeatedly, and those with whom they came in contact after the practice, a total of 122 people. They meticulously pieced together the evening, tracking things like where people sat and who ate cookies or stacked chairs.

That level of access and detail is rare among outbreak investigations, Hamner said, so when cases waned in the county a few weeks later, she sat down to write a report.

“There was a lot of resistance to calling it an airborne disease,” Hamner said. “But we found this middle ground of this disease that can both be droplet and airborne. So that was a big shift. After the paper, the CDC started to acknowledge airborne transmission.”

The outbreak had gained notoriety after a Los Angeles Times article, prompting other researchers to study the event, further cementing the conclusion that the virus traveled through the air at the rehearsal.

“I think this outbreak in the choir is viewed … as the one event that really woke people up to the idea that the virus could be spreading through the air,” said Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech professor and expert in airborne transmission. Marr was among 239 experts who successfully lobbied the World Health Organization to change its guidelines on transmission.

The other person who died from the choir practice was 83-year-old Nancy “Nicki” Hamilton. Originally from New York, Hamilton settled north of Seattle in the 1990s. She put out a personal ad in the Everett Herald, and that’s how she met her husband.

“We went down to the bowling alley in Everett,” said 85-year-old Victor Hamilton. “We picked it up from there.”

Hamilton hasn’t been able to hold a memorial for her. Their families are spread throughout the country, and he’d like to have it in New York City if possible. He’s eyeing June 21 — her birthday.

In nearby Mount Vernon, family and friends stream into Radius Church, gazing at an installation of a few dozen photos of Carole that the siblings put together. Wendy also displays a quilt her daughter made using Carole’s music camp T-shirts.

Pastor Ken Hubbard tells attendees the service isn’t really a funeral, but a memorial, a chance to share stories about Carole.

“I’m pretty sure her prayers saved my life a time or two,” grandson David Woodmansee says.

Loved ones recall Carole's devotion to her family, faith and music. Others remember how she welcomed them into her family, gave piano lessons and did volunteer work for her church.

They sing “Blessed Assurance,” her favorite hymn. Its lyrics were among her last words to her children from the hospital.

After the service, the family returns to the cemetery to lay flowers. They sing again too, closing the day with a spontaneous, smile-filled rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Later, Wendy reflects on the choir practice where her mother contracted the virus, noting the knowledge gained from it that helped advance preventative measures.

“As far as we know, that was God’s plan, for her to be a help in that.”

“I think my mom would be willing to give up her life in order to save lives," Bonnie said. “That was the kind of person she was.”

Recommended Stories

  • The Challenge 's Ashley Cain Says Baby Daughter Has 'Days to Live' After Discovery of Cancerous Tumors

    "We're going back home and we're gonna try and make our baby as comfortable as possible," Ashley Cain shared in a heartbreaking update

  • Mom shares on TikTok why she’s not using a crib in her baby’s nursery

    Some parents are using the Montessori floor bed method instead of a crib to help boost their baby's freedom and independence. The post Mom shares on TikTok why she’s not using a crib in her baby’s nursery appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'Only hot people get the Pfizer': Vaccine rivalries descend on TikTok

    "Um, only hot people get the Pfizer vaccine," a popular TikTok audio by user "idrinkurmilkshake" announces. "If you got Moderna then, I don't know what to tell you, queen."

  • Tallulah Willis admits she's slipped into 'deeply wounding negative self-talk' in tribute to younger self

    The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis spoke kindly to her 8th-grade self when sharing a throwback photo.

  • New Research Shows An Increase In Women’s Reproductive Life Span

    A new study shows that the reproductive life span for women has increased by more than two years With long-held messaging from the medical community that the optimal time for a person to safely achieve and carry a pregnancy is in their twenties, with fertility beginning to decline past 30 and pregnancies past 35 considered []

  • Tia Mowry Jokes Her Husband Won't "Allow" Her To Try This TikTok Trend

    With her TikTok videos blowing up, will Tia Mowry take on the Silhouette and Buss It challenges? "It's not that I'm scared to try. I'm not allowed to try," she teased on Nightly Pop.

  • Covid cases plunge in all age groups as rates reach levels not seen since July

    Covid cases are plummeting in all age groups, official figures show, with separate data suggesting rates are at levels not seen since July. The latest Public Health England (PHE) figures show rates falling across the board, while the most recent findings from King's College's ZOE Covid symptom study show a 54 per cent drop in a week. PHE figures for the week ending last Sunday reveal that rates have halved among children and fallen by more than a third in all other groups. The ZOE symptom study found the current daily average of symptomatic infections is 1,924, down 98 per cent from a peak of 69,000 at the start of January. One in every 1,394 Britons currently has the virus, the study estimates, with a national 'R' rate of 0.7. "Admissions and deaths are also continuing to decline, putting the UK in a similar place to July last year," said Prof Tim Spector, the lead scientist behind the study app. "These figures are among the lowest in Europe. It’s unlikely that cases will continue to fall at this pace, but with the vaccinations programme and the weather improving, it's likely they will remain low."

  • Woman goes viral on TikTok after revealing how a Botox alternative mishap left her with a 'botched' smile

    "Losing my smile has affected my personality more than I ever could have imagined."

  • Lines disappear at vaccination site in Los Angeles

    As California surpasses 20 million vaccinations administered and the state is set to reopen for business in June, a vaccination site in Los Angeles is seeing largely empty facilities and no lines of people waiting for coronavirus shots. (April 8)

  • The University of Kentucky accidentally sent 500,000 acceptances to a program that usually only accepts 35 students

    A spokesman for the university said only a "handful" of students who received the email in error had actually expressed interest in the program.

  • California’s Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Supply Plummets Just As Millions More Residents Become Eligible

    “I encourage everybody to avail themselves [of the vaccine] next week, everybody over 16,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. State residents may find it hard to follow through on the governor’s advice, however, because California is set to see a 15% drop in overall vaccine supply and an 88% drop in Johnson & […]

  • Fans Are Rallying Around Dolly Parton After She Shared a Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Uncle

    Her caption is so touching. ❤️

  • Coronavirus: 'We are seeing so many younger patients'

    The U.S. is in a unique situation: The country’s vaccine rollout has gone significantly better than expected and yet, COVID-19 cases are still going up in various parts of the country as coronavirus fatigue sets in yet again.

  • Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen and more celebs are fans of these stylish $23 disposable face masks

    Give your disposable face masks a stylish and celeb-approved upgrade.

  • One of Britain’s Richest Aristocrats Stabbed to Death at His Country Estate

    Matt Cardy/GettyLONDON—One of Britain’s richest men has been stabbed to death at his luxurious country estate in an attack that is reported to have also left a woman fighting for her life.Sir Richard Lexington Sutton, 83, who was listed just above Mick Jagger and George and Amal Clooney in the Sunday Times Rich List, was a member of the British aristocracy imbued with a hereditary title as a baronet.The hotelier, who owned five-star properties on Park Lane and Piccadilly in Mayfair, was attacked on Wednesday night. Police arrived at the $2 million mansion in Dorset, South-West England to find Sutton dead. A woman in her 60s was airlifted to a hospital in Bristol, where she was in a critical condition.Ex-NFL Pro Suspected of Killing Beloved Doc in SC Mass Shooting—Then Turning Gun on HimselfThe Dorset Echo reported that the alleged attacker fled the scene in a Range Rover and was tracked by officers as it sped across four counties before it was stopped over 100 miles away in Hammersmith, West London.It was reported that the 34-year-old suspect was known to Sutton, who was worth over $400 million. Once he was apprehended by police in London, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.Sutton’s property company released a statement confirming that the country gent had passed away. “We are deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death of Sir Richard Sutton,” it read. “Sir Richard was a caring, generous and warm family man, who genuinely regarded those who worked for him as part of his extended family.”The violent demise of a member of Britain’s landed gentry has stunned neighbors among the walled gardens and stone-built houses of Higher Langham, which is no more than a hamlet nestled among the green fields of Northern Dorset.A local Conservative Party lawmaker told the local press that he had known the landowner well. “He was a charming man, he had a very good sense of humour, he was politically astute and genial. If you wanted to conjure up a picture of a country gentleman then that was him,” said Simon Hoare. “This is not the sort of thing you expect to see happening in North Dorset nor the sort of thing we are used to seeing here.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nearly 90% of college students want to get vaccinated so their social lives resume

    Nearly 90% of college students say they probably or absolutely will get vaccinated, according to a BeatTheVirus/Generation Lab poll exclusive to Axios. Why it matters: College students have contributed to the nationwide spread of the virus, and their vaccination is necessary in bringing the pandemic under control before variants spread any further.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMore than 120,000 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to U.S. colleges and universities since the beginning of 2021, per a tracker from the New York Times. The big picture: Several large state schools have erected mass COVID-19 vaccination sites on their campuses and incentivized its students to sign up. As eligibility opens up, universities could become a crucial arm to increase vaccination rates.What's happening: Students are eager to get vaccinated largely because they want to resume social activities.30% said their top reason to get vaccinated was to resume in-person relationships. And 23% said their top reason was to return to in-person events like sports, live performances or bars. Yes, but: In a separate poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, the overall willingness to get vaccinated among young people was lower. 60% of 18-29 year-olds said they would definitely or probably get vaccinated or have already have received their first dose, the lowest of any age group.Methodology: The poll is based on a survey of 808 college students conducted on March 24-30 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here's how to help your kids break out of their pandemic bubble and transition back to being with others

    Whether just comfortable at home or nervous about leaving, kids may need extra support to get back out there. Imgorthand/E+ via Getty ImagesPilar’s parents took all the recommended precautions to shield her from the dangers of COVID-19. They stayed at home, away from family, friends and group activities. Pilar had remained in virtual schooling throughout the pandemic as a first and then second grader. As things began to open up again and her grandmother received the COVID-19 vaccine, Pilar’s parents began to hear a new signature phrase from her: “I don’t want to go.” Not to her gymnastics class, not to the grocery store, not even to the outdoor patio of her favorite restaurant. After all the events of the past year, 7-year-old Pilar was apprehensive and worried about reengaging with the world outside her close-knit family. With the return to in-person school looming, Pilar’s parents were at a loss. As researchers and clinicians who work directly with children and families experiencing anxiety, we have heard many versions of this story as the U.S. enters a new stage of the coronavirus pandemic. For some children, avoiding others has become understandably normal and the path back to pre-pandemic interaction may feel like a challenge to navigate. Feeling stressed is normal these days The pandemic led to abrupt and extended changes to families’ routines, including more isolation and removal from in-person schooling, that are associated with worsening mental health in young people. Since March 2020, there’s been a significant increase in reported youth anxiety, particularly in relation to fears of the coronavirus, along with greater frustration, boredom, insomnia and inattention. Results of a survey from summer 2020 found that over 45% of adolescents reported symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. Parents are also struggling emotionally. Adults report increased symptoms of depression, especially those experiencing high levels of anxiety related to risk of coronavirus exposure or infection. Parents are at even greater risk for psychiatric illness, with many reporting less personal support since the arrival of COVID-19. Parents must juggle the demands of work, home management, virtual schooling and child behavior during this time of prolonged isolation. The majority of people are able to adapt to new and stressful situations, but some experience severe and extended psychological distress. So, what can parents do to care for both themselves and their children as we gradually transition back to interacting in public? Healthy precautions are important, but be on the lookout for behaviors and worries that seem to be going overboard. damircudic/E+ via Getty Images Worried about catching COVID-19 out there As children and adolescents begin to leave isolation and return to public spaces, they might worry more about becoming sick. Of course it’s entirely reasonable to have concerns about health and safety in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. Parents can listen to children’s worries and express understanding about them in a brief and age-appropriate way. But parents should also pay attention to how intense these worries seem to be. Is your child getting caught up in excessive hand-washing and cleaning? Adamant about avoiding even public spaces that you deem safe? With kids who are struggling, parents can discuss the differences between appropriate and excessive safety precautions. Remind your child that while it’s important to be safe, it is also important to adapt your safety strategies to new information and situations. Drawing distinctions between what you and your children can and cannot control when it comes to getting sick, limiting excessive reassurance about safety and having a plan to manage challenging situations as they occur can help your child feel ready to meet the world. Not ready to socially reengage Throughout the pandemic, some children have continued to attend school in person, while others have conducted most of their learning online. During the transition back into in-person environments, different people will adjust to engaging with others at different speeds. For kids expressing worry about resuming face-to-face social interactions, parents can help ease the process by expressing empathy simply and clearly. This hasn’t been an easy time for anyone. Assist your child in taking smaller, more manageable steps toward regular interactions. For example, your child may not feel ready to spend time with friends indoors, but they may feel comfortable meeting one pal at an outdoor park. This first step can get them started down a path to participating in additional activities with more friends or in more settings, where safe and appropriate. Setting incremental goals can help children feel more in control about facing uncomfortable situations where their initial response may be to avoid. While it may feel easier in the moment to accommodate your child’s desire to avoid social situations that feel more awkward or overwhelming than before, it is important not to reinforce such behavior. Prolonged avoidance can lead to even more anxiety and less confidence in socializing. Instead, acknowledge that engaging with others can feel hard when you’re out of practice. Help your child think about ways they’ve successfully coped with similar worries in the past. For example, you might ask how they handled adjusting to kindergarten when it felt new and different for them. What did they do then that felt particularly helpful for coping? If they’re assuming the worst about upcoming contact with others, encourage flexibility and help them develop more realistic expectations. In so many cases, the anxious anticipation is much worse than the reality of a dreaded social interaction. Maintaining some of the enjoyable parts of your locked-down routine can help ease this transition. xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images Resistant to a busier, more active schedule For many families, the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic cleared calendars that were usually packed with obligations. Some kids might have welcomed a slower pace or gotten cozy with the more low-key bubble lifestyle. Now the shift back to a more active schedule might feel overwhelming. If your child is having trouble handling the loss of downtime, work with them to strike their own version of “work-life balance.” Help your child create new routines that incorporate regular meals, good sleep hygiene, necessary breaks and organization around completing schoolwork. These steps can establish more structure where it may be lacking and help ease the burden. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Remember to make new or renewed activities as fun as possible to promote buy-in from family members. While things will most certainly get busier, maintaining positive one-on-one or family time with your child will help them feel supported as they move into this next stage. The good news is that many children like Pilar are highly resilient and recover well from difficult circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic is something kids have been coping with, in some cases, for much of their young lives. It may take time and patience, but with positive support, even more anxious kids like Pilar can ease their way back to a comfortable, confident “new normal.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Dominique A. Phillips, University of Miami and Jill Ehrenreich-May, University of Miami. Read more:How can all schools safely reopen?10 parenting strategies to reduce your kids’ pandemic stress Jill Ehrenreich-May receives funding from The Children's Trust, Upswing Fund, Ream Foundation, PCORI, and the National Institute of Mental Health.Dominique A. Phillips does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Miami Beach doctor died of natural causes after getting vaccine, medical examiner says

    Medical examiners on Thursday said a Miami Beach doctor who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in December passed away from an immune disorder. Examiners noted it remains unclear whether his death was directly connected to the vaccine.

  • 5 Things You Shouldn't Do When Trying to Decrease Inflammation—And 5 Things You Should

    Even though you may mean well, certain behaviors don't actually help when it comes to decreasing inflammation. Here are 5 things you shouldn't do—and 5 things you should—to help beat inflammation.

  • Stolen $30,000 gold chain linked to St. Petersburg mom’s murder, police say

    ST. PETERSBURG — Tyron Jackasal was riding in a stolen SUV when he found his target on March 30, police say. The Nissan Pathfinder had been following a black Volvo that evening. Then it stopped for a red light at 18th Avenue S and 22nd Street S. Jackasal got out of the passenger seat of the SUV and started shooting, police say. He was aiming for the Volvo’s driver, but police say he instead ...