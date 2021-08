Golf Channel

In what was the most entertaining non-major of the year, Patrick Cantlay – what else? – buried a 17-foot putt to outlast Bryson DeChambeau on the sixth playoff hole at the BMW Championship. All Cantlay did last week was pour in putts – he made 537 feet worth of putts and set the record for the most strokes gained on the greens, outperforming the field by a whopping 14.577 strokes.