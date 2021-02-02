Some COVID-19 survivors are developing diabetes. Experts don't know why.

Gabby Landsverk
Updated
diabetes
A paramedic checking the blood sugar levels of a diabetes patient. Beawiharta Beawiharta/Reuters

  • Experts have found that some COVID-19 patients are developing type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

  • It's not clear whether diabetes could be a permanent side effect of coronavirus infection.

  • People with autoimmune disorders, prediabetes, or obesity have high risks of COVID-19 complications.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Diabetes is known to be a risk factor for severe cases of COVID-19.

But new evidence suggests the inverse might also be true: some patients who've recovered from COVID-19 are developing diabetes, including type 1 and type 2, according to research published November 2020 in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

More than one in 10 coronavirus patients (14.4%) were newly diagnosed with diabetes after recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the analysis of 3,711 patients across eight different studies.

New cases of diabetes could be the result of inflammation and insulin problems related to COVID-19, according to the study's authors, researchers from several universities including McMaster University in Canada.

Read more: A 'COVID tongue' that's swollen, bumpy, or patchy may be a sign of virus infection

COVID-19 might worsen existing health issues like prediabetes, causing type 2 diabetes

In at least some of these cases, it could be that some of the patients in the study already had diabetes and were unaware of it until they were hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the study.

But evidence also suggests that COVID-19 might be enough to worsen existing metabolic health issues into full-blown type 2 diabetes, according to Dr. Jose Aleman, assistant professor of endocrinology at NYU Langone Health.

"Stressful conditions lead to elevated levels of regulatory hormones that raise blood sugar to aid the body in fighting whatever insult it's facing, such as illness or injury," Aleman told Insider. "For people with underlying conditions, that can be enough to kick them over the edge."

These conditions include prediabetes, obesity, insulin resistance, or high blood pressure. That may explain how the virus is linked to new cases of type 2 diabetes, which happens when people become less responsive to insulin and have blood sugar control as a result.

Experts are more confused by the new cases of type 1 diabetes

What's less clear is how it might also be linked to new cases of type 1 diabetes. While type 2 diabetes occurs when people become less sensitive to insulin, type 1 happens when people don't produce enough insulin in the first place, due to a lack of specific cells in pancreas called beta cells.

The best theory we currently have, according to Aleman, is that COVID-19 can cause the immune system to overreact and destroy some of the body's own cells while fighting the virus.

Researchers found that the coronavirus, or the body's immune response to it, can disrupt beta cells in the pancreas, potentially triggering the onset of type 1 diabetes.

Patients with existing auto-immune disorders, or older patients with immune system problems, may be particularly at risk of this.

We don't know if COVID-related diabetes is permanent

However, we don't yet know enough about how the two illnesses are related to fully understand patients' long term prognoses. It's likely that at least some patients will have ongoing issues.

"I think this is going to be one of the long-haul complications of COVID," Aleman said.

In the meantime, he recommends that people at risk diabetes start treatment for underlying conditions such as obesity and high blood sugar now as a preventative measure.

"It's hard to treat when you're already sick and in the hospital, and this is a motivation to treat those conditions now," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

    A few old remarks by Ms Greene, including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Manchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

    Democrats are all set to move forward with their COVID-19 relief bill, leaving Republicans in the dust. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday introduced a budget resolution bill that would allow them to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus with just a simple majority in both chambers. And on Tuesday, they got the final vote they needed to solidify that majority, as holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he'd support the resolution. Schumer and Pelosi filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year on Monday, taking the first step needed to introduce a Budget Reconciliation bill and pass the stimulus with just 50 votes in the Senate. Manchin seemed to complicate their plans, indicating he wanted a more targeted distribution of stimulus checks instead of a flat $1,400 sent to all Americans. But "because of the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis," Manchin said in a Tuesday statement he'd vote for the budget. He'd like Biden to focus on "Americans who have been impacted most by this pandemic" in the future, and said he "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." Democrat @Sen_JoeManchin says he'll support moving forward procedurally to tee up doing a new Covid aid package with only Democrat votes, but notes that Biden "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." pic.twitter.com/xFPDS2ZIgd — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021 Manchin's change of heart comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and adversary of Manchin, indicated his support for the $1.9 trillion bill on Monday. A group of 10 centrist Republican senators presented Biden with a $618 billion stimulus proposal on Monday that includes smaller stimulus checks, and leaves out local government funding. Pelosi and Schumer's move seems to indicate their plan is bust. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden's immigration executive orders don't do much. That could be by design.

  • Canada signs first deal for manufacture of foreign COVID-19 vaccine

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against COVID-19, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau said the Novavax Inc vaccine - still awaiting approval from Canadian regulators - would be produced in a new government facility in Montreal that is due to be finished later this year. Canada has a deal to buy 52 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

  • Republicans give update after meeting with Biden about COVID-19 relief package

    GOP senators updated the press after meeting with President Biden to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • McConnell Urges Caucus to Oppose Mayorkas for Biden DHS Secretary

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Senate Republicans to vote against President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, blasting Alejandro Mayorkas as an “ethically-compromised partisan lawyer.” “Frankly, his record should foreclose confirmation, even to a lower post,” McConnell said Tuesday in a withering speech on the Senate floor, adding that it is “remarkable that someone with this record is even up for a Cabinet appointment. I’ll be voting against his confirmation and urge our colleagues to do the same.” The Kentucky Republican listed several aspects of Mayorkas’s career that he said make the DHS veteran unworthy of the Cabinet post. “As a high-ranking official in the Obama administration, Mr. Mayorkas did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty,” McConnell continued. McConnell referenced an inspector general report that discovered Mayorkas had intervened to help several foreign investors connected to high-profile Democrats obtain green cards. Mayorkas previously headed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he promoted a “culture of fear and disrespect,” McConnell charged. The Senate GOP leader said he has supported Biden’s other Cabinet nominees up to this point because they are “mainstream” choices, but argued Mayorkas is “something else.” A handful of other Senate Republicans have also voiced concern about Mayorkas’s nomination as DHS chief. “There’s a number of problems with that nomination that we need to talk about,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said last week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Mayorkas’s qualifications “unassailable.” “He is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Schumer said. “Like most of President Biden’s Cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: He will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.” The Senate voted to confirm Mayorkas as DHS Secretary Tuesday afternoon in a 56-43 vote. So far, five of Biden’s Cabinet-level nominees have been confirmed: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Biden's White House will look into Trump's visitor logs and whether it can release them

    The White House said on Tuesday it would look into whether it can make visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's administration public, a move that will be in line with the Biden administration's vow to release its own records. It kept visitor logs to core offices of the White House - including the West Wing - private and that decision faced legal challenges for its lack of transparency. The Trump administration later settled a lawsuit in 2018 to allow monthly publication of visitor logs for some White House offices, including the Office of Management and Budget, or OMB.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • 2 California supermarkets closing after city orders pay hike

    Kroger Co. will close two Southern California supermarkets in response to a local ordinance requiring extra pay for certain grocery employees working during the pandemic. The decision announced by the company Monday follows a unanimous vote last month by the Long Beach City Council mandating a 120-day increase of $4 an hour for employees of supermarkets with at least 300 employees nationwide and more than 15 in Long Beach. Kroger said it will close a Ralphs market and a Food 4 Less on April 17, the Press-Telegram reported.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden's immigration executive orders don't do much. That could be by design.

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • European Union Disgraced, Brexit Vindicated in Vaccine Blockade Dispute

    Ever since the coronavirus first arrived in Europe, the European Commission has been pouring gasoline all over its own reputation. At the end of last week, the bureaucrats who run the Commission finally lit the metaphorical match and wreathed the entire European project in the fires of their own incompetence. For the last five years, the British and Irish governments have been at each other’s throats over Brexit. The same is true of Leavers and Remainers within the U.K. itself. The militant wings of Protestant unionism and Catholic separatism in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have literally been at war for most of the last century. And yet, in the space of a few hours on Friday, the European Union managed to unite all of these factions in opposition to itself. The Commission (the executive branch of the European Union) is panicked by how far the EU has fallen behind both the United Kingdom and the United States in the race to vaccinate the public. Because the EU didn’t place any orders for the vaccine from suppliers until three months after the British government did, Europeans are now watching millions of vaccine doses manufactured in Europe being shipped across the channel to Great Britain. Pfizer and AstraZeneca, both of whom manufacture large quantities of the vaccine in Europe, are contractually obliged to fulfill the commitments they made to Her Majesty’s Government before prioritizing EU contracts, which were purchased much later. Ironically enough, the European Union appears to be “at the back of the queue.” On Friday, the Commission announced its plans to remedy this situation by way of export controls. Restrictions would be placed upon Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s ability to ship vaccines to countries outside the EU. Retroactively violating the principle of free contract in this way would have been bad enough in ordinary times. But in present circumstances, such a plan is simply unconscionable. The Commission was essentially threatening the U.K. with a vaccine blockade at a time when hundreds of vulnerable Britons are dying of COVID-19 every day. And it gets worse. In order to put its export controls in place, the EU was planning to trigger Article 16 of its Withdrawal Agreement with the U.K. Article 16 is a kind of break-glass-in-case-of-emergency measure that pertains to Northern Ireland. It would allow the EU to set up customs infrastructure on the Irish border (the only land border between the U.K. and the EU) in case of an extreme emergency. The Commission clearly thought of its own inability to procure enough doses of the vaccine as such an emergency because it signaled its intention to impose the export controls in question across the Irish border. To understand the depravity of this move one really has to appreciate the EU’s political use of the Irish border during the Brexit negotiations that consumed half of the last decade. EU negotiators repeatedly proclaimed that requiring regulatory checks at the Irish border would be an act of supreme irresponsibility. It would imperil the hard-won peace in Ireland by pushing the question of Northern Ireland’s constitutional status back to the forefront of the Irish mind, goading and cajoling dormant terrorists back into activity in the process. The EU used the widespread popularity of the open border in Ireland to press for the U.K.’s perpetual submission to the EU’s regulatory and customs regime. Since Northern Ireland had to stay in regulatory alignment with the Irish Republic (an EU member state) in order to secure peace, and since Northern Ireland is in the U.K., the whole U.K. had to stay within the EU’s regulatory framework after leaving all of the institutions that write the regulations. This syllogism is so fatally flawed that even the EU itself didn’t really believe it, as I wrote about here. It was a cynical political play used in an attempt to bureaucratically annex first the entire U.K. and then, once that failed, just Northern Ireland. No invading armies, just invading regulations: a gentler kind of tyranny. That the EU’s priestly caste thought to violate the hallowed shibboleth of “peace on the island of Ireland” last week at the first sign of political difficulty is a welcome development. It has exposed the great game of political football they’ve been playing with that battered little country for years and which, please God, they’ll never be allowed to play again. Happily, no sooner had the Commission’s ossified apparatchiks announced their planned export controls on Friday than the entire civilized world came down on them like a ton of insufficiently regulated bricks. The respective prime ministers of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland immediately alerted the Commission to their fury, while Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, called the plan “an act of aggression.” Tony Blair, former PM and one of Brexit’s most ardent opponents, called the EU’s behavior “very foolish,” and the International Chamber of Commerce actually wrote a letter to the president of the EU Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, imploring her to reconsider and spelling out the manifold catastrophes that could emerge from a disruption to global vaccine supply chains. The Spectator has compiled a list of tweets from the European Union’s most vocal supporters, condemning the Commission’s actions in the harshest terms. The compilation is astonishing to read, though perhaps not quite as astonishing as this excoriating editorial from The Observer, which was a pro-EU paper up to this point. The Leave vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum won 52–48 percent. If the referendum were held again today, the Leave margin of victory would probably expand considerably. By Saturday, the Commission had backed down, calling its original plan a “blunder.” Britain’s trade secretary Liz Truss told the BBC that Boris Johnson’s government had “reassurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted.” She went on to say that “we’re pleased that the EU admitted that the Article 16 invocation . . . for the border in Ireland was a mistake and they are now not proceeding with that. . . . It is vital we keep borders open and we resist vaccine nationalism and we resist protectionism.” It’s worth considering for a moment just how the European Union arrived at such an obviously calamitous decision in the first place. At every step of the EU’s response to COVID, we see not just individual incompetence (although there’s plenty of that) but the consequences of a technocratic, centralizing, dirigiste ideology, which has played itself out in such a way as to expose the endemic shortcomings of the whole European project. When the coronavirus first appeared in the Western world last spring, the Commission allowed four EU member states — Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands — to lead negotiations with potential suppliers. In June, however, Von der Leyen and her health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, changed their minds about this approach. Their reasons were neither medical, nor scientific, nor even logistical. They were political. Von der Leyen wanted to involve all 27 EU member states in centralized vaccine-acquisition negotiations to demonstrate the unity and solidarity of the EU single market. Those negotiations proved unwieldy and ground to a halt. The EU AstraZeneca contract negotiated by the German, French, Italian, and Dutch delegations was ready for signature in June. Von der Leyen’s ideological U-turn on negotiation tactics stalled the signature until August. During the intervening three months, AstraZeneca was busily preparing to deliver tens of millions of doses to the door of 10 Downing Street. Vulnerable Europeans unnumbered are now six feet under because Von der Leyen and her fellow Euro-federalists were wedded to a grandiose vision of deracinated Belgians, Greeks, and Lithuanians walking hand in hand into a post-COVID age singing “We Are the World.” The whole case for the EU was that the pallid globalized benevolence of a senescent Bonapartist technocracy would be a greater boon to the human race than the liberal democratic nation-state. But the nimble regulatory freedom of a post-Brexit U.K. and the contrasting sclerosis of the emergent European superstate has brought about a state of affairs wherein thousands of vulnerable people are alive in Great Britain who would be dead if they lived on the Continent. The EU’s “founding fathers” — men like Altiero Spinelli and Jean Monnet, who sought to rescue the world from democracy — would have been appalled. The Commission has tried to shift the blame for Europe’s vaccination failures onto the drug companies themselves. Von der Leyen pointed her finger last week at the technical problems AstraZeneca has had with the vaccine yields in their European production facilities. “The companies must deliver,” she said. When asked about Von der Leyen’s complaints during an interview with the Italian newspaper La Republica, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot was somewhat bemused. He noted that the U.K., the U.S., and Australia had all faced similar issues with yield. But “the U.K. contract was signed three months before the EU contract,” he said, “so with the UK we have had an extra three months to fix all the glitches we have experienced.” In other words, the European Union has no one to blame but itself. Von der Leyen’s decision to pause Europe’s COVID response for three whole months so as to turn it into a cosmetic staging post on the road to a United States of Europe is what is daily costing Europeans their lives. The EU’s disastrous response to COVID and its ill-advised but short-lived flirtation with a medical blockade should, perhaps, be taken as a providential warning to those of us who’ve recoiled in horror at the populist turn in American politics. The European Union is an experiment in anti-populism. Its institutions were conceived and constructed to insulate those who wield political power from the will of popular majorities to the greatest extent possible in the modern world. If populism were the source of our present discontents, we should expect the EU to look like a shining city on a hill. But it’s clear that these people haven’t the faintest, foggiest clue what on earth they’re doing. In the last analysis, there’s simply no important political question in today’s world to which the European Union is the answer.

  • SpaceX launches explosive test of prototype Starship

    SpaceX's Starship prototype dubbed SN9 took flight from Texas on Tuesday for a test that ended in a fiery explosion after a successful launch.Why it matters: The rocket is part of SpaceX's test program to build a space system that can transport people and payloads to deep space destinations like Mars. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: SN9 managed to make it up to its target altitude of about 10 kilometers after launch before flipping around and flying through the air sideways. * The prototype then flipped back in an attempt to land upright before exploding. The company's SN8 flight in December also ended in a fiery crash. * "We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX's John Insprucker said during a webcast.The intrigue: Space watchers have been waiting for this test for about a week, but it took until Monday night for the FAA to approve this most recent flight. * SpaceX violated its launch license during the SN8 test flight by exceeding the risk to the public allowed for the launch, leading leading to the FAA requiring SpaceX to conduct an investigation. * The results of that investigation were incorporated into the most recent test's launch license.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • U.S. required to cut foreign aid to Myanmar after formally determining military takeover is a coup

    "After careful review of the facts and circumstance," the State Department has officially determined the military takeover in Myanmar was a coup d'état, a designation that requires the United States to cut its foreign aid to the country, CNN notes. After Myanmar's military, which ruled the country for decades until 2011, seized control and detained top government figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar's ruling party, the Biden administration reportedly spent much of the day debating whether they should formally recognize the events as a coup. President Biden condemned the military's actions, but U.S. trade with Myanmar is small, while China's is significant, so there was seemingly a concern that an official designation would drive Myanmar even closer to Beijing, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Ultimately, though, the administration went through with it on Tuesday. A State Department official told CNN that Washington sends little foreign assistance to Myanmar's government, which, along with the military, "is already subject to a number of foreign assistance restrictions ... due to its human rights record," including allegations of genocide against the Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group. The U.S. reportedly plans to continue its humanitarian programs that help the Rohingya, as well as other "democracy support programs that benefit civil society." Read more at CNN. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden's immigration executive orders don't do much. That could be by design.

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.