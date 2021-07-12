Are COVID-19 symptoms different if I'm infected with the Delta variant?

Amina Khan
·5 min read
NATIONAL CITY, CA - JULY 08: Nurse Kyah Paschall writes down readings of instrument connected to 64-year-old-coronavirus patient Patricia Luera hooked up to a ventilator at Paradise Valley Hospital, National City. Patricia&#39;s husband Pedro Luera, suffering from coronavirus is under treatment and breathing through a ventilator in the same unit of the hospital. Couple was airlifted from El Centro by Mercy Air ambulance to National City hospital.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Nurse Kyah Paschall takes notes on a COVID-19 patient at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

As public health officials continue to urge Americans to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines, coronavirus infections have been on the rise in areas where vaccination rates remain low. That's due in no small part to the Delta variant, which has become the dominant strain in the United States.

Delta has taken over in an alarmingly short time. Based on genomic testing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the variant first identified in India accounted for 10% of cases during the two-week period ending June 5. Four weeks later, Delta's share had swelled to nearly 52%.

And it shows little sign of stopping: Coronavirus infections that had been dramatically reduced in the United States, thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations, are on the rise once again.

Both these facts serve as a testament to the ease with which Delta spreads: It’s estimated to be 40% to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant from the United Kingdom, which itself was about 50% more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus. That means Delta spreads more than twice as readily as the coronavirus that initiated the global pandemic.

But what does a Delta variant actually do to those it infects? The Times spoke with two infectious disease experts — Dr. Robert Bollinger of Johns Hopkins University and Dr. Otto Yang of UCLA — about what we know so far. The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

What sets the Delta variant apart from earlier versions of the coronavirus?

Dr. Robert Bollinger: For lack of a better term, it's a little stickier. That's why you're seeing higher transmissions and outbreaks.

Even in places like Britain and Israel, where they have a lot of people vaccinated, those who aren't vaccinated are at even higher risk of getting infected when you have a more infectious variant. So that's been the main issue.

Does the Delta variant cause different COVID-19 symptoms?

Dr. Otto Yang: It can look more like a runny nose, which is not as common previously. There are mild differences like that, but overall it's very, very similar.

The most important symptoms of course are still cough, shortness of breath and fever.

Are the symptoms more severe?

Yang: It's hard to tell, because you're dealing with a disease where the natural degree of severity is so widely variable — it ranges from completely asymptomatic to severe illness and death. The variability is so high at the baseline that you would need a really large number of people to be compared to tell.

So it's not clear if it is more deadly or not. We just don't know.

Bollinger: I think the jury's still out on that. One of the things that you have to keep in mind is the difference in symptoms could be a difference in the virus — but more likely it's a difference in the person that's infected.

What do you mean?

Bollinger: People getting infected now are a lot younger than they were with the earlier variants, because the older people are vaccinated at a much higher rate. So are some of the differences that are being reported related to the virus, or just the fact that it's younger people getting infected? I don't think we really know that yet.

Yang: Exactly. There are multiple moving parts, so it's hard to make a clear comparison.

A lot of people said COVID is becoming less and less deadly because mortality rates are going down. That’s not necessarily the case. The demographics have changed. If younger, healthier people are now the ones mostly getting infected, it's not surprising the mortality is lower. It doesn't mean the disease has changed. This means the people getting infected have changed.

Is the Delta variant more likely to cause breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated?

Bollinger: We haven't seen evidence of that just yet.

Breakthrough infections can occur for a couple of different reasons. If your antibody levels decline over time, you might be susceptible to breakthrough infections. The other type of breakthrough infection scenario is where the virus itself has mutated, so that the immune response you have doesn't work as well. So those are two different potential scenarios, and both of those are being monitored.

Delta has already spun off a similar variant known as Delta-plus. Is there a chance it could spin off another, more troubling variant?

Yang: Absolutely. Mutations happen when the virus is replicating — copying itself in a person. The mutations happen as the virus makes genetic copies of itself for new viruses. The more people are infected, the more chance there is for mutations to come up.

In each person that gets infected, it's like a lottery ticket for the virus to make a new mutation that's beneficial to itself. So the more people, the more lottery tickets, basically.

What’s the takeaway for people worried about being infected with the Delta variant?

Yang: The takeaway is that we can't rely entirely on the vaccines, because they are probably not going to be as effective in preventing the virus from spreading around. We can't just jump back to "normal life." We have to realize this virus is still a threat. And we have to take reasonable precautions to protect ourselves from getting infected even if we're vaccinated.

Even though the vaccine may make it so that illness is milder and that we may be personally protected, we have to keep in mind that there are many people who aren't vaccinated who are vulnerable. There are also people in whom the vaccine doesn't work who are vulnerable.

As a society, we need to be responsible about protecting everybody.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

    The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post. But despite the fact that the delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading so quickly through

  • WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters while others still need vaccines

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Rich countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said deaths were again rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant was becoming dominant, and many countries had yet to receive enough vaccine doses to protect their health workers. "The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in COVID-19 cases and death," Tedros told a briefing, noting that the highly contagious variant, first detected in India, had now been found in more than 104 countries.

  • Your flu shot may protect against severe COVID, study finds — but it’s not clear why

    But when it comes to risk of death from COVID-19, flu shots don’t help much.

  • Moderna Outlines Pregnancy Outcome Study Details For Its COVID-19 Shot

    In a few days, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) will start a trial designed to evaluate pregnancy outcomes in women after receiving the Company's COVID-19 shot during their pregnancy. According to an update posted on the ClinicalTrials.gov website, the trial will begin on July 22, targeting the enrollment of 1,000 participants. The observational study with a 21-month follow-up period is expected to complete in January 2024. During the period, the primary data from pregnant women and their healthcare p

  • Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?

    The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in places such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, in what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year. In some cases the outbreaks have spread from the camp to the broader community. The clusters have come as the number of newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. has reversed course, surging more than 60% over the past two weeks from an average of about 12,000 a day to around 19,500, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

  • The FDA is planning to warn about a second rare side effect linked to Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, a report says

    About 100 cases of a rare disorder have been reported in people who got the J&J shot, the CDC said in a statement.

  • Israel becomes first country to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

    Israel on Monday will begin offering a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine as a booster shot for people with weakened immune systems, according to the Times of Israel.Why it matters: It's the first country to offer booster shots to bolster protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant. The Israeli Health Ministry is still determining whether an extra shot should be offered to the general public.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • U.S. to announce new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder -Washington Post

    According to the Post, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the United States after vaccination with J&J shot, mostly in men, many of whom were 50 or older. Around 12.8 million people have received the one-dose vaccine in the United States.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'Extreme caution' urged after July 19 amid fears of an 'exit wave' of infections

    The latest lockdown rules that will change from July 19 Covid deaths likely to peak at 200 a day in the summer, says Sage Michael Gove 'hypocrisy' over trip to Portugal Students at elite universities fined £400,000 Covid had ‘worst-case scenario’ impact on world hunger People should act with caution after England’s Freedom Day to dampen the impact of an inevitable “exit wave”, the chief medical officer has warned. Professor Chris Whitty said there was “extremely wide agreement” among scientists

  • Germany to base COVID restrictions on more than case numbers

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, German officials said on Monday said that authorities need a “broader focus” beyond the country’s infection rate to fully gauge the impact the pandemic is having on the health system and the kind of measures that should be taken. For much of the past year the incidence rate — how many COVID-19 cases are confirmed per 100,000 people each week — has been key to the government's decisions over what restrictive measures to impose. The relevance of that figure is increasingly being called into question by those who argue that a sharp rise in new cases — already seen in other European countries such as Britain and the Netherlands — doesn't necessarily mean many more seriously ill patients.

  • Fauci says vaccines should be mandated at the local level but the federal government will not mandate them

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said some might be nervous that the shots had not been fully approved but added that they were "as good as officially approved."

  • A woman who died from COVID-19 was the first recorded case of contracting 2 variants of coronavirus at the same time, researchers say

    The co-infection case is the first of its kind and shows it is possible to catch two coronavirus variants simultaneously, researchers said on Sunday.

  • 'No one is trying to erase women': Gynecologist speaks out on importance of gender-inclusive language in her practice

    It’s inevitable that with every post I write that contains gender-inclusive language, I am bound to get countless negative comments. The post Gynecologist speaks out on importance of gender-inclusive language in her practice appeared first on In The Know.

  • Does This Shocking CDC Statement Mean Trouble for Pfizer and Moderna?

    Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced earlier this year that they'd launched clinical trials of booster shot candidates -- and you could almost hear the world's collective sigh of relief. As coronavirus variants gained ground, everyone's big worry was staying ahead of them. Moderna has said it aims to bring a booster to market this fall.

  • Infections rise in 42 states; Fauci says it's 'horrifying' to see people cheer lack of vaccinations: COVID-19 updates

    Forty-two states saw an increase in COVID-19 cases last week from the week before, a sign that the pandemic is not yet over. Latest news.

  • Yes, everyone has a cold right now

    As we start to socialize in person without masks, a cluster of familiar, non-COVID-19 viruses are emerging across the country.

  • A wedding photographer accidentally called a bride by her groom's ex's name while taking photos of the couple

    Katelyn Love's wedding photographer accidentally called her by her husband's ex's name at their wedding. The incident went viral on TikTok.

  • Mom normalizes at-home chaos in touching TikTok: ‘You’re doing enough [by] doing exactly what you’re doing right now’

    "Here’s the harsh reality: the mess isn’t gonna go anywhere. You’re never gonna be caught up."

  • Johnson & Johnson in discussion with FDA regarding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

    The chance of having Guillain-Barré syndrome occur is very low and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree, J&J said. The statement follows a Washington Post report on Monday, which said the FDA was expected to announce a new warning on J&J's coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder.

  • Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race

    A cyclist has died after he was struck by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race, authorities said. A 58-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Monday. The accused driver, Shawn Michael Chock, 36, was indicted last week on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight.