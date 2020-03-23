COVID-19 symptoms can be all or nothing: 'This virus just has the whole kit and caboodle'

For Elizabeth Schneider, her bout with the coronavirus began with a scratchy throat, exhaustion and a headache. Then came fever, chills and nausea. But she never had shortness of breath or coughing.

Charlie Campbell’s 89-year-old dad had a cough and irregular heart rate and was briefly on oxygen before he recovered.

Amy Driscoll first experienced shortness of breath and her chest felt constricted.

For Bill Houser, a Superior Court judge in Kitsap County, Washington, the symptoms came on overnight.

People who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus sweeping the globe, can experience a broad range of symptoms and have very different experiences.

Some have no symptoms at all. By far the largest group present with fever and other symptoms. Most will get better on their own. About 15% of those infected go on to have severe illness and must be hospitalized. Another 5% become so ill that they must be treated in an intensive care unit.

The most common symptoms for those who get them, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, are fever, cough,shortness of breath when they first get sick, muscle pain or fatigue.

Others have reported less common symptoms, including sore or scratchy throat, headache, a productive cough, and nausea or diarrhea.

Schneider of Seattle had a front row seat for the range of symptoms when a large group of her friends were exposed to the virus at a party on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Schneider, 37, woke up Tuesday a little tired and groggy. She went to work but by midday began to feel like she was coming down with a bad cold.

“I had a headache and body aches and a little fever,” she said.

Elizabeth Schneider, 37. She was one of a cluster of people infected with the COVID-19 virus at a party in Seattle on February 22, 2020. All recovered. More

She got home and took a nap. When she got up her temperature was 101. There was no cough, shortness of breath or tightness in her chest. But she kept getting sicker.

“That evening my temperature spiked up to 103 and I started shivering uncontrollably. I could barely brush my teeth and take out my contacts and go to bed,” she said.

She took over-the-counter cold medicine and went to sleep. By morning, her temperature was down to 101. She spent the next two days in bed, sleeping and drinking lots of water. She slowly got better, with only a low temperature and tiredness towards the end. But it wasn't until 12 days later that she felt truly well, she said.

From 'really sick' to not 'really lousy'

In Hudson, Ohio, Driscoll's experience with the illness started out in much the same way. The 48-year-old suddenly started feeling tired and a little feverish March 11 at work. When she got home that night, her temperature was a bit elevated, so she took Motrin and went to sleep.

She woke up in the middle of the night coughing, and her chest hurt.

“It was hard to get a breath in and my chest felt constricted,” Driscoll told the Akron Beacon Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network. “It was like nothing I had ever quite experienced.”