COVID-19 - Temporary reduction of service at some low traffic Canadian land border crossings

OTTAWA, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) today announced the temporary reduction of service hours at certain low-traffic ports of entry (POE) along the Canada-United States land border. These COVID-19 related measures are temporary and in effect as of April 15, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. They will remain in effect until further notice.

The Government of Canada continues to introduce border measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada. All non-essential travel into Canada continues to be prohibited.

The CBSA will proceed with the temporary reduction of service hours at a total of 27 locations.

Economic supply chains and trade will remain open and we will work to ensure that access to goods and services is not interrupted. As such, these changes should not affect commercial traffic.

The CBSA remains committed to ensuring that Indigenous people continue to be able to move within and between their communities, and are able to provide and access essential goods and services.

Quick Facts

  • This temporary reduction of service hours will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as the public health situation evolves.
  • As of March 21, there is a temporary 30-day restriction on all non-essential travel at the Canada-U.S. border, including but not limited to tourism and recreation.
  • Travellers who are granted entry into Canada will be informed of Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)'s mandatory 14-day self-isolation requirement. This is mandatory for all coming into Canada even if they do not have any symptoms, as they are at risk of developing symptoms and infecting others. If they do have symptoms, they will be provided a mask and referred to a health professional.
  • Travellers will also be required to provide their contact information and place of isolation to help PHAC monitor and enforce compliance with the 14-day quarantine/isolation requirement.

COVID-19 – Temporary reduction of service at Canadian land border crossings

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSA is temporarily reducing service hours at a total of 27 Canadian land border locations. The temporary hour adjustments are in effect as of April 15, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) and will remain in effect until the expiration date of the Order in Council made under the Quarantine Act prohibiting entry into Canada from the United States. The CBSA regularly reviews its operations and adjustments are made when necessary.

 

Pacific Region: 3 ports

CBSA

Port

CBSA

Current Hours of Service

New CBSA

Temporary Hours of Service

Cascade, British Columbia

8:00 am to midnight, 7 days a week
(first Saturday in November to second Saturday in March)

7:00 am to 11:00 pm, 7 days a week
(second Sunday in March to first Sunday in November)

8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

Nelway, British Columbia

8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week

Rykerts, British Columbia

8:00 am to midnight, 7 days a week
(first Saturday in November to second Saturday in March)

7:00 am to 11:00 pm, 7 days a week
(second Sunday in March to first Sunday in November)

7:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week

 

Prairie Region: 16 ports

CBSA

Port

CBSA

Current Hours of Service

New CBSA

Temporary Hours of Service

Carievale, Saskatchewan

8:00 am to 9:00 pm

(second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)

                         

9:00 to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week

(remainder of the year)

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week

Carway, Alberta

7:00 am to 11:00 pm, 7 days a week

8:00 am to 6:00 pm, 7 days a week

Climax, Saskatchewan

9:00 am to 6:00 pm
(second Sunday in March to May 31)

8:00 am to 9:00 pm
(June 1 to September 15)

9:00 am to 6:00 pm
(September 16 to first Saturday in November)

10:00 am to 7:00 pm
(first Sunday in November to second Saturday in March)

 

7 days a week

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday

Coulter, Manitoba

8:00 am to 9:00 pm, 7 days a week

8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week

Del Bonita, Alberta

8:00 am to 9:00 pm
(June 1 to September 15)
7 days a week

9:00 am to 6:00 pm
(September 16 to May 31)
7 days a week

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday

Estevan, Saskatchewan

8:00 am to 9:00 pm

(second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November) 

9:00 am to 10:00 pm

(remainder of the year), Monday to Friday (except holidays)

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week

Goodlands, Manitoba

9:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week

Gretna, Manitoba

8:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week

8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week

Lena, Manitoba

8:00 am to 9:00 pm, 7 days a week

8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week

Monchy, Saskatchewan

9:00 am to 6:00 pm
(second Sunday in March to May 31)

8:00 am to 9:00 pm
(June 1 to September 15)

9:00 am to 7:00 pm
(September 16 to first Saturday in November)

10:00 am to 7:00 pm
(first Sunday in November to second Saturday in March)

7 days a week

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday

Northgate, Saskatchewan

8:00 am to 9:00 pm

(second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)                           

9:00 am to 10:00 pm

(remainder of the year)

 

7 days a week

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week

Oungre, Saskatchewan

8:00 am to 9:00 pm

(second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)                           

9:00 am to 10:00 pm

(remainder of the year)

 

7 days a week

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week

Regway, Saskatchewan

24/7

6:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week

West Poplar River, Saskatchewan

9:00 am to 6:00 pm
(second Sunday in March to May 31)

8:00 am to 9:00 pm
(June 1 to September 15)

9:00 am to 6:00 pm
(September 16 to first Saturday in November)

10:00 am to 7:00 pm
(first Sunday in November to second Saturday in March)

7 days a week

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday

Windygates, MB

9:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week

9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week

Winkler, Manitoba

8:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week

8:00 am to 6:00 pm, 7 days a week

 

Quebec Region: 8 ports

CBSA

Port

CBSA

Current Hours of Service

New CBSA

Temporary Hours of Service

Chartierville, Quebec

8:00 am to midnight, 7 days a week

8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

Frelighsburg, Quebec

24/7

8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

Hemmingford, Quebec

24/7

8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

Highwater, Quebec

24/7

8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

Lacolle Route 221, Quebec

24/7

8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

Morses Line, Quebec

8:00 am to 4:00 pm (all travellers)


 

4:00 pm to 8:00 am
Remote traveller processing
(only available to citizens of Canada, the United States,
and permanent residents of either country)

8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a  week

Remote traveller processing
(only available to citizens of Canada,
the United States, and permanent residents of either country)

 

NOTE: This location will be available to travellers only.
Commercial traffic must use Frelighsburg or St-Armand.

Trout River,Quebec

24/7

8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

Lacolle 223, Quebec

24/7

8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

 

