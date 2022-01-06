COVID-19 Test Distribution Scheduled For Jan. 8 In Greenwich

GREENWICH, CT — The town of Greenwich has received another allocation of at-home COVID-19 tests from the state, and will hold a second distribution event for residents on Jan. 8.

"We are pleased to be able to continue to distribute COVID test kits to the public. As I noted earlier this week, we need to emphasize that the use of these limited quantity test kits should be by residents experiencing symptoms, people who are highly susceptible to the disease and our senior population," First Selectman Fred Camillo said in an announcement Thursday.

Test kits will be distributed free of charge while supplies last on a first-come, first-serve basis to Greenwich residents only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grass Island Park on Saturday.

Walk-ups are not allowed. Each car that passes through the site will be given four tests (packaged in two boxes), regardless of how many people are in the car.

Residents must show proof of their Greenwich residency, such as a valid Connecticut driver’s license or a 2021 Greenwich Park Pass.

All drivers and passengers must remain in their cars and wear face masks when receiving their test kits. Each car may pass through the distribution site once.

Cars will not be allowed to park, stand or line up on Shore Road or Horseneck Lane at any time. Drivers should not arrive in the area prior to the start time as the park will be closed until the distribution site opens.

A portion of the test kits will be given to special service providers around town, as well as to Greenwich schools, housing facilities, health care facilities and essential town workers, Camillo's office said Thursday.

Greenwich residents without access to a vehicle, or unable to drive, should contact the Greenwich Department of Human Services at 203-622-3800. Greenwich seniors can contact the Commission on Aging at 203-862-6710, if they are unable to drive to the distribution site.

This article originally appeared on the Greenwich Patch