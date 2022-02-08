COVID-19 Test Kit Vending Machine Coming To Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN, CT — Quinnipiac University has found a unique way to get COVID-19 test kits into the hands of students – a vending machine.

Quinnipiac officials expect to have a vending machine containing COVID-19 test kits up and running in the student health services lobby by the end of the week, according to the New Haven Register.

The Register reports students can obtain the kits by swiping their “Q Cards” at a 24-hour access vending machine, and students will generally be allotted three tests per semester.

Officials with Quinnipiac’s vending company, Berkshire Food Inc., told the Register this is the first time a business has requested COVID-19 tests from its vending machines, but they wouldn’t be surprised to see other schools catch on to the idea.

This article originally appeared on the Hamden Patch