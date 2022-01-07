COVID-19 Test Kits Available To Cheshire Seniors By Appointment

CHESHIRE, CT — (From the Town of Cheshire): A limited supply of COVID-19 at-home test kits are available through the Cheshire Senior Center beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

These kits are for Cheshire residents 55 and older who are symptomatic or have a known direct contact, and can be picked up BY APPOINTMENT ONLY at the Senior Center at 240 Maple Avenue.

Test kits will not be available for walk-ins.

Call the Cheshire Senior Center at 203-272-8286 to schedule an appointment for pickup; calls for appointments will be accepted beginning 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

Please note: messages left prior to 9 a.m. on Monday will not be accepted for appointment purposes.

Each resident with an appointment will receive one test kit. A limited supply is available, but all kits will be distributed. Proof of residency will be required.

To clarify, these test kits are for residents who are symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone with confirmed COVID. Again, kits will not be distributed without an appointment.

This article originally appeared on the Cheshire Patch