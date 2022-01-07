Update On Covid-19 Test Kits In Chester

CHESTER, CT — From the Town of Chester:

"COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit and Mask Distribution

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Chester Elementary School

DRIVE THROUGH ONLY -

Please do not get out of your vehicle!

N-95 MASK DISTRIBUTION

The State of Connecticut has purchased ADULT N-95 masks for us to give to you. We encourage adults to wear these masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

We are holding a drive-through mask distribution event Saturday, January 8, 2022 starting at 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Chester Elementary School.

Each adult in your household may receive one reusable N-95 mask.

AT-HOME TESTING KITS

In order to receive a test kit, you must provide proof of Chester residency (mail or identification showing address).

Distribution will be limited to one test kit per household and is meant to ensure residents can make wise decisions about quarantining or isolating if showing symptoms or after exposure to someone who is COVID positive..

NEW TEST SITE IN OLD SAYBROOK

The testing site at Saybrook Point in Old Saybrook is open this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Testing is available between the hours of Noon to 4 p.m., or until tests run out.

We do not know how many tests will be available each day.

QUESTIONS? Please contact emergencyservices@chesterct.org - we will be happy to help!"

This article originally appeared on the Essex-Chester-Deep River Patch