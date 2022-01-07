COVID-19 Test Kits To Be Distributed In Stratford On Jan. 9

STRATFORD, CT — Mayor Laura R. Hoydick has announced plans for distribution in Stratford of COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks that the town has received as part of the distribution to Connecticut towns and cities by order of Governor Ned Lamont.

Kits will be made available to Stratford at one distribution point at Short Beach. As the number of kits available will be insufficient to cover all who want them, they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be made available until supply is exhausted, according to a news release.

Read more from the news release below:

Carpooling with neighbors and family is encouraged to reduce traffic backup. One kit will be distributed per household. If car passengers demonstrate that they live at differing addresses, the corresponding number of kits will be distributed to the vehicle. Each kit contains two tests.

The kits will be made available at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, at the following location:

Short Beach Parking Lot

1 Dorne Drive, Stratford

Tests will be available only to Stratford residents and distributed through drive-up. Residents should be prepared to demonstrate residency, either through a Town-issued beach sticker, license or identification card, or a utility bill. Those who have received kits through the school system or through previous disbursement from the Town are asked not to come again Sunday for more test kits. Residents will be directed through the drive-up by staff. Everyone in vehicles coming through the drive-up should remain masked the entire time.

Households will continue to have additional opportunities to receive test kits in the coming days as more test kits are made available through the Town, the school system and Federally-Qualified Health Centers.

Residents should note that there continues to be sites available in Stratford for COVID-19 tests, including DeLuca Field parking lot every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can register here.

Story continues

Drive-through testing is also available at DOCS Urgent Care Center, 200 East Main Street (Appointments can be made here) and at CVS Pharmacy at 1 Hawley Lane (Appointments can be made here.

Get Vaccinated and Boosted

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has proven to be very contagious, and those who remain unvaccinated should do so as soon as possible. More information on vaccines can be obtained by visiting here.

Locations for vaccines and boosters in Stratford (appointments required):

CVS Pharmacy – 1425 Barnum Ave.

Walgreens – 1606 Barnum Ave.

ShopRite Pharmacy – 250 Barnum Ave.

Walmart – 150 Barnum Ave.

Stop & Shop – 200 East Main Street

Rite Aid – 1060 East Main St.

The Connecticut Department of Health also has many walk-in clinics available without an appointment, visit here.

This article originally appeared on the Stratford Patch