COVID-19 Test Kits To Be Distributed In Hamden On Jan. 8

HAMDEN, CT — Officials have announced another distribution site for COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamden Middle School at 2623 Dixwell Ave. Vehicles will not be allowed on premises until 10 a.m., according to officials.

Tests and masks will be available until supplies run out.

Read more from the mayor’s office below:

This distribution is for Hamden residents. The state has asked that we give preference to vulnerable populations, which would be the elderly and those with comorbidities. High risk people are a priority, and patience is greatly appreciated.

Tests will be limited to 1 kit per vehicle. Each kit contains 2 iHealth® COVID-19 Antigen Rapid tests. Please be prepared to provide identification. A state ID or utility bill is sufficient. Please wear your mask.

Tests are best utilized when a person is symptomatic. An asymptomatic person may not have enough viral load for the test to register.

KN95 masks, when worn properly, prevent the airborne spread of COVID. Please continue proper handwashing and maintain social distance when possible. The Omicron variant has proven to be very transmittable.

The current rate of infection is now over 20 percent. We believe that the speed at which Omicron is going through the nation and our community means that we will get through this quickly. We currently have many employees that have tested positive and many more will test positive. Please be patient and understand that services may suffer temporarily due to staffing shortages.

Please get vaccinated. Get boosted. 80 percent of the people hospitalized are not fully vaccinated. We know that the vaccine provides the best protection against the severe symptoms of COVID.

