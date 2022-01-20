New COVID-19 Test Sites + Woman Beaten: South Jersey Today

Hello, South Jersey Patch readers! A lot happened today, but you've been busy and just want to unwind for the night. So here's a quick roundup of the headlines across Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties today.

Convict Captured Shortly After Escape From NJ State Prison: DOC: An Ocean County man was captured shortly after he escaped from a state prison in Cumberland County Thursday morning.

2 New COVID-19 Test Sites Coming To Burlington County: As demand increases, two new COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Burlington County, officials announced Thursday morning.

NJ Facebook Marketplace Seller Robbed At Gunpoint: Police: An online seller was robbed at gunpoint when he met with a stranger in person to sell an iPad, according to police.

Gloucester Township Woman Beaten To Death With Pipe: Police: Philadelphia Police said Jeffery Stepien Samantha Maag, 31 of Blenheim, to death Wednesday afternoon in a Center City building.

This article originally appeared on the Moorestown Patch