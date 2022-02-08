New COVID-19 Testing Site In Harford County Opens

HARFORD COUNTY, MD — A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Harford County on Tuesday. The Harford County Health Department announced Tuesday morning that the Epicenter will provide drive-thru as well as walk-up testing.

People who visit the Epicenter at Edgewood will receive two tests — one rapid test that will be ready within 15 minutes and a PCR test, the results of which will be provided within 48 to 72 hours.

If driving through, people should stay inside their vehicles and wear masks.

The site is handicap-accessible, officials say.

"Having this new location in Edgewood builds on the existing mass testing sites in Aberdeen and at Upper Chesapeake and expands the availability to more members of our community," Acting Health Officer Marcy Austin said in a statement. "It is important to provide equitable testing for COVID-19 by making it accessible in all areas of our county."

Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Epicenter is at 1918 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood.

