COVID-19 Testing Now Offered Wednesday And Friday At Yukich Field

EVERGREEN PARK, IL — The Village of Evergreen Park will offer two days of free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice. Testing is open to all area residents at Yukich Fields, 89th Street and California Avenue. You don’t have to leave the comfort of your car to be tested.

COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, and will be processed by Care Clinical Laboratories, based on Chicago’s North Side. This is a nasal swab.

Mouth swab testing by S & T Labs will be available from 8 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Test results for both methods will be delivered via email within 24 to 48 hours. People are encouraged to not eat, drink, or smoke for at least 20 minutes before being tested.

Each participant will complete a card with his or her name, email, state ID or driver's license, and phone number. Specify if you want the rapid or PCR test, or both.

The free testing is being offered on a first come, first served to residents in Evergreen Park and surrounding communities to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The test site is located in the southwest corner of Yukich Field. Residents are asked to enter the testing site off of Kedzie Avenue and turn right in the parking lot and follow the signs. Those looking to be tested should remain in their car until you reach the concessions building. Park your car and walk up to the building.



The free testing is being offered on a first come, first served to residents in Evergreen Park and surrounding communities to help limit the spread of COVID-19. These are mouth-swab PCR tests that generally take 48 hours for results. Be sure to ask about the process for getting results. The village does not run the tests, but has given both labs the space to operate.

Entrance to COVID-19 testing at Yukich Field.

