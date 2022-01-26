COVID-19 Testing Offered Saturday At Worth Township

ALSIP, IL — State and local elected officials in Worth Township will be hosting a one-day, drive-up Covid Testing event on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the township located at 11601 South Pulaski Road, in Alsip. The testing will take place in the back parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rapid Antigen and PCR tests will be given.

Worth Township Supervisor Patricia Joan Murphy, along with State Senator Bill Cunningham and State Representatives Kelly Burke and Fran Hurley are partnering with Suburban Testing Centers to host the free drive-up event.

For more information, please visit the township’s website at www.worthtownship.com or call

the township at 708-371-2900.

